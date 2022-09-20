ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

newsdakota.com

State Companies Receive Grants for Better Rural Internet

BISMARCK, N.D. (Prairie Public Radio) – $502 million dollars in loans and grants is being awarded to rural residents, schools and businesses in 20 states as part of the US Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Program. This is the third round of funding of the program. The funds will...
INTERNET
KFYR-TV

Ideal Option opens a second clinic in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ideal Option opened a second clinic in Bismarck to better address the fentanyl crisis and substance abuse addiction use in North Dakota. The second Bismarck clinic opened last Monday next to Eye Center of the Dakotas. Bismarck police confiscated over 10,000 fentanyl and oxycodone pills in...
BISMARCK, ND
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
Bismarck, ND
Business
City
Bismarck, ND
valleynewslive.com

Hours extended at three North Dakota ports of entry

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is temporarily expanding operating hours at three ports of entry on the U.S.-Canada border in North Dakota. State officials have been pushing for CBP and Homeland Security to restore pre-pandemic hours of operation since April. Of the ten...
TRAVEL
newsdakota.com

Jimmies Finish 8th, Schaefer Ties for 8th at NW Iowa Invitational

LE MARS, Iowa (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown men’s golf team placed eighth and Benjamin Schaefer (JR/New Rockford, N.D.) tied for eighth as the NW Iowa National Invitational concluded Tuesday at the par 72, 6,701-yard Willow Creek Golf Club. The Jimmies shot a team score of 295 Tuesday...
JAMESTOWN, ND
Person
Joan Heckaman
Person
Rich Wardner
valleynewslive.com

New citizens from across North Dakota celebrate naturalization

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There was a large group of accomplished people leaving NDSU’s Barry hall but they weren’t college students. They were 140 husbands, wives, brothers and sisters from all over North Dakota that walked out of the building as new citizens of the United States.
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

North Dakota Crop Maturation Lags Averages

(NDAgConnection.com) – For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 15% very short, 42% short, 41% adequate, and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 10% very short, 39% short, 49% adequate, and 2% surplus.
AGRICULTURE
froggyweb.com

Insight on electronic posting for 2022 hunting in North Dakota

Last fall saw the first year of electronic posting (eposting) in North Dakota. For most, it’s like the first time you shoot a rifle or call in a goose, it gets easier with time. Even so, there’s also a benefit to going back over the basics. It’s difficult...
HOBBIES
Sasquatch 107.7

UPDATE: North Dakota Issues All Clear In Rabies Scare

UPDATE: According to the Bismark Tribune, the raccoon tested negative for rabies/. The state Health and Human Services department issued a statement over the weekend announcing the results determined by the North Dakota State University veterinary diagnostic laboratory. The department also defended the decision of authorities to kill the animal for testing of the disease that it says is nearly always fatal.
MADDOCK, ND
newsdakota.com

Wrigley Provides Statement on Ellingson Murder Case

BISMARCK, ND – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley issued the following statement about the violent death of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson. “The loss of a young life is always a tragedy, under any circumstances. Outrageously, in this case, it is alleged that the suspect admitted that his actions were motivated by a dispute over political beliefs. There is no place in civil society for this hateful violence. I call on all North Dakotans to join me in praying for Cayler Ellingson and his family and condemning any and all politically motivated crime.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
KFYR-TV

Bisman Community Food Co-op in danger of closing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Another local business and Bismarck staple could be added to the list of closed shops. In a letter to their member-owners, the board of directors of the BisMan Community Food Co-op spelled out the difficulties they were facing and wished to be transparent about the future. Like many small businesses, they have struggled with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions, as well as inflation. They are asking their members to help by spreading the word to keep the Co-op open.
BISMARCK, ND

