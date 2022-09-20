Read full article on original website
The newest American Citizen from North Dakota
But only just recently did he officially become a U.S. citizen.
newsdakota.com
State Companies Receive Grants for Better Rural Internet
BISMARCK, N.D. (Prairie Public Radio) – $502 million dollars in loans and grants is being awarded to rural residents, schools and businesses in 20 states as part of the US Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Program. This is the third round of funding of the program. The funds will...
KFYR-TV
Ideal Option opens a second clinic in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ideal Option opened a second clinic in Bismarck to better address the fentanyl crisis and substance abuse addiction use in North Dakota. The second Bismarck clinic opened last Monday next to Eye Center of the Dakotas. Bismarck police confiscated over 10,000 fentanyl and oxycodone pills in...
NDAD is committed to those with disabilities
NDAD is one of many organizations that provide services to those with disabilities, but there is one thing that separates them from the rest.
valleynewslive.com
Hours extended at three North Dakota ports of entry
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is temporarily expanding operating hours at three ports of entry on the U.S.-Canada border in North Dakota. State officials have been pushing for CBP and Homeland Security to restore pre-pandemic hours of operation since April. Of the ten...
Burgum, MSI team to go Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians in Belcourt
Several topics were discussed including the need for a strong career and technical education (CTE) center, housing, transportation, tourism, the importance of teaching the Ojibwe language, health and wellbeing, and workforce needs.
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Finish 8th, Schaefer Ties for 8th at NW Iowa Invitational
LE MARS, Iowa (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown men’s golf team placed eighth and Benjamin Schaefer (JR/New Rockford, N.D.) tied for eighth as the NW Iowa National Invitational concluded Tuesday at the par 72, 6,701-yard Willow Creek Golf Club. The Jimmies shot a team score of 295 Tuesday...
newsdakota.com
$80 Million Grant to Create N.D., Minnesota, Arkansas, Virginia Climate-Smart Ag Project
(NDAgConnection.com) – Virginia Tech received an $80 million grant from the United States Department of Agriculture to pilot a program that will pay producers to implement climate-smart practices on farms of all sizes and commodities, an initiative that could have significant impacts on curbing climate-changing gases. Virginia Tech will...
Here are the top 10 biggest employers in ND — and in your county
(KXNET) -- Who are the biggest employers in North Dakota? It's a list dominated by school districts and the health industry, according to the latest labor market data from Job Service North Dakota.
valleynewslive.com
New citizens from across North Dakota celebrate naturalization
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There was a large group of accomplished people leaving NDSU’s Barry hall but they weren’t college students. They were 140 husbands, wives, brothers and sisters from all over North Dakota that walked out of the building as new citizens of the United States.
newsdakota.com
North Dakota Crop Maturation Lags Averages
(NDAgConnection.com) – For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 15% very short, 42% short, 41% adequate, and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 10% very short, 39% short, 49% adequate, and 2% surplus.
North Dakota Country Fest’s 5th Artist Just Announced
BREAKING: Here's the latest act coming to New Salem next July.
froggyweb.com
Insight on electronic posting for 2022 hunting in North Dakota
Last fall saw the first year of electronic posting (eposting) in North Dakota. For most, it’s like the first time you shoot a rifle or call in a goose, it gets easier with time. Even so, there’s also a benefit to going back over the basics. It’s difficult...
newsdakota.com
Walk for The Wild During National Wildlife Refuge Week
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Dakota is home to 63 Wildlife Refuges, the most of any state in the nation. During the week of Oct. 8 through the 15, several refuges are encouraging you to Walk for the Wild. Russell Keys is a volunteer with National Fish & Wildlife.
kvrr.com
North Dakota Attorney General Calling Out Political Violence After Teen’s Death
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — North Dakota Republican leaders and the state GOP are issuing statements about the death of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson. Court documents show 41-year-old Shannon Brandt told State Radio that he hit a pedestrian who he claimed was part of a Republican extremist group. Investigators say they...
Fall Outlook On Gas Prices In North Dakota. Here We Go Again?
Gas Prices Jump 20 cents in one week in Bismarck Mandan.
UPDATE: North Dakota Issues All Clear In Rabies Scare
UPDATE: According to the Bismark Tribune, the raccoon tested negative for rabies/. The state Health and Human Services department issued a statement over the weekend announcing the results determined by the North Dakota State University veterinary diagnostic laboratory. The department also defended the decision of authorities to kill the animal for testing of the disease that it says is nearly always fatal.
newsdakota.com
Wrigley Provides Statement on Ellingson Murder Case
BISMARCK, ND – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley issued the following statement about the violent death of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson. “The loss of a young life is always a tragedy, under any circumstances. Outrageously, in this case, it is alleged that the suspect admitted that his actions were motivated by a dispute over political beliefs. There is no place in civil society for this hateful violence. I call on all North Dakotans to join me in praying for Cayler Ellingson and his family and condemning any and all politically motivated crime.”
ND is the only state without voter registration
The only city in the state where voters have to complete registration to vote in city elections is Medora.
KFYR-TV
Bisman Community Food Co-op in danger of closing
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Another local business and Bismarck staple could be added to the list of closed shops. In a letter to their member-owners, the board of directors of the BisMan Community Food Co-op spelled out the difficulties they were facing and wished to be transparent about the future. Like many small businesses, they have struggled with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions, as well as inflation. They are asking their members to help by spreading the word to keep the Co-op open.
