Natchez Democrat
Sharon Lynn Davenport
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Sharon Lynn Davenport, 61, of Natchez, who passed away in Natchez, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at New Hope Baptist Church: The Vision Center at 11 a.m. with Bishop Stanley Searcy under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Wilderness Baptist Church Cemetery.
Natchez Democrat
Stacey Shelton Woods, Sr.
NATCHEZ – Services for Stacey Shelton Woods, Sr., 49, formerly of Natchez, MS who died on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the University of Chicago Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 1 p.m. at St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in Pinemount. Burial will follow at Church Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons’ Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
Ernestine Reed Burks
We are sad to announce the passing of Ms. Ernestine Reed Burks of Natchez, Mississippi, on Sept. 12, 2022. Ernestine was born in Natchez. She spent much of her adult life in Chicago, Illinois, where she worked and lived until she returned to Natchez to assist with the care of her mother. She passed peacefully in DeRidder, Louisiana, surrounded by family.
Natchez Democrat
VIDEO: Druetta celebrates 100th birthday
NATCHEZ — John Durden Druetta Sr. was born September 21, 1922, in Natchez, to John Antonio and Laura Swayze Druetta and on Wednesday celebrated his 100th birthday. The Druetta family immigrated to the United States in the mid-1860s and soon found their home in Natchez. His parents both died in 1982. His older sister, Laura Elizabeth, died in 1962 at the age of 48. He has one son, John Durden Jr., called “Jay,” who is married to Margaret and resides in Crystal Springs.
Natchez Democrat
Forks of the Roads commemoration set for Saturday
NATCHEZ — On Saturday, Ser Seshsh Ab Heter-Clifford M. Boxley, and others from the Friends of the Forks of the Roads Society, will host a commemoration at the site of the former Forks of the Roads Slave market at 232 St. Catherine St. Beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing...
Natchez Democrat
Aldermen overturn Ferriday police chief’s suspension ordered by mayor
FERRIDAY, La. — A quorum of aldermen called a special meeting on Wednesday and voted to overturn the police chief’s suspension with pay ordered Friday by Mayor Rydell Turner. Louisiana law states that special meetings can be called by either the mayor or by a majority of the...
Natchez Democrat
Frank Roberts
NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Frank Huitt Roberts, 88, of Natchez, MS who passed away on Sept. 17, 2022, at his residence surrounded by family; will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Natchez Church of God in Natchez, MS at 10 a.m. with Bro. Brian Monehan officiating. Interment will follow at Byrd’s Chapel Cemetery in Meadville, MS under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
Angela Gerhardt Hamilton
FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Angela Gerhardt Hamilton, 56, of Holden, LA will be held at Comer Funeral Home in Ferriday on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Bro. Bill Cotten. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery in Sicily Island, LA, under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
It’s here! New playground equipment arrives in Natchez
NATCHEZ — Long-anticipated new playground equipment rolled off of a semi-tractor trailer at Duncan Park on Wednesday morning and a little later at Osceola Park. For Sanora Cole, the city’s director of parks and recreation, it was an exciting sight. She was witnessing more than a year of hard work and planning for new playground equipment come to fruition.
Natchez Democrat
‘It’s going to be good’: P.J.’s Coffee Natchez on U.S. 61 near Stine to open in December or January
NATCHEZ — If all goes according to plan, P.J.’s Coffee’s Natchez will open sometime in December or January 2023. Tance Hughes, his brother Seth Hughes and Dallas Morris own the franchise, which will be located near Stine and Miss-Lou Family Dentistry at 112 U.S. 61 South. The location formerly housed a Smoothie King.
Natchez Democrat
Lynda Anne Wallett
Services for Lynda Anne Wallet, 78, of Natchez who died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Jackson will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Will Wilkerson officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral. Home. Visitation...
Natchez Democrat
Weather Forecast: September 22, 2022
NATCHEZ — Hurricane Fiona rages in the gulf and the Miss-Lou heats up with the return of second summer. Natchez is forecast to have a high of 97 under a bright and sunny sky with a heat index reaching 101. There will be a NE wind blowing 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Thursday night will be clear with a low of 73 and a NNE wind around 5-to-10 mph.
Natchez Democrat
Another one! Fifth winning Mississippi Lottery ticket claimed in Natchez this month
Maybe there’s something in the air in Natchez these days. For the fifth time this month, a Natchez resident has won a cash prize on the Mississippi Lottery – bringing the total claimed by local residents to more than $21,000 so far this month. A Natchez woman won...
Natchez Democrat
Truck delivering new playground equipment to Duncan Park stalled by power line
NATCHEZ —Power has been cut off to some Natchez residents near Duncan Park, but the good news is new playground equipment has just arrived there. The truck delivering the new equipment was tangled in a live, low-hanging power line at Duncan Park and Entergy had to shut off the power to make it safe for workers, said Parks and Recreation Director Sanora Cole at the park on Wednesday morning.
Natchez Democrat
Free smartphone, tablet giveaway today at Co-Lin Natchez
Neighborhood Wireless Outreach Program is hosting a free tablet and smartphone giveaway at Copiah Lincoln Community College’s Natchez campus from now until 3 p.m. today. The event was shared on the college’s Facebook page. The tablets with data and smartphones with talk, text and data are free for...
Natchez Democrat
Red Wine, Rossini, and Rampal, first concert of Natchez Festival of Music’s 2022-23 season, set for Oct. 6
NATCHEZ — The Natchez Festival of Music’s first concert of its 2022-2023 year will feature the internationally acclaimed Italian flutist Fabio Angelo Colajanni. Joining him will be flutist Danilo Mezzadri, soprano Susan Ruggiero, and pianist Brian Murphy in this first United States leg of a recital tour that began in Rome, Italy.
Natchez Democrat
Natchez native’s award-winning film The Saloon now streaming on Amazon Prime
NATCHEZ — Natchez native Timothy Givens has released his second movie, The Saloon, which is now streaming on Amazon Prime. Givens directed his first movie, Mississippi Madam, along with Natchezian Mark Brockway, which debuted in 2017. It tells the story of Nellie Jackson, a benevolent woman who operated a brothel in Natchez. That brothel was a secret to no one, including law enforcement, and came to a tragic end when a rejected customer set it on fire and killed Jackson in the process.
Natchez Democrat
Rebels look to stay undefeated, other area schools look to snap losing skid
NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School’s varsity football team will have its hands full Friday night at Bobby Marks Stadium when MAIS Class 4A Rebels welcome Parklane Academy for a battle with the Class 6A Pioneers. Kickoff between Parklane (4-1) and ACCS (5-0) is set for 7 p.m....
Natchez Democrat
15-year-old dies in Port Gibson shooting; four suspects charged with murder
NATCHEZ — A 15-year-old died early Monday morning, the result of a drive-by shooting in Claiborne County. Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods said in a Facebook post that at approximately 1:16 a.m. Monday, his office was notified by the staff at Claiborne County Hospital that they were treating the victim of a gunshot.
Natchez Democrat
School board responds to supervisor’s claims about district spending, says the county made an error
NATCHEZ — During their Wednesday meeting, the Natchez-Adams School District responded to “inaccurate or incomplete information regarding employees and budget requests” that were voiced by a county supervisor in a public forum. Supervisor Kevin Wilson responded to an advertisement the county placed in The Natchez Democrat regarding...
