NATCHEZ — John Durden Druetta Sr. was born September 21, 1922, in Natchez, to John Antonio and Laura Swayze Druetta and on Wednesday celebrated his 100th birthday. The Druetta family immigrated to the United States in the mid-1860s and soon found their home in Natchez. His parents both died in 1982. His older sister, Laura Elizabeth, died in 1962 at the age of 48. He has one son, John Durden Jr., called “Jay,” who is married to Margaret and resides in Crystal Springs.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 9 HOURS AGO