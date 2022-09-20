Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Calloway County man who shot and killed Murray State student sentenced to 40 years
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The man who pleaded guilty to murder in the 2021 shooting death of 21-year-old Murray State University student Sarah Townsend has been sentenced to serve four decades behind bars. Julius Sotomayor pleaded guilty in July to Townsend's murder. Her body was found on Fox Road...
Parole board defers decision on Kentucky school shooter's release
Seeking parole after 25 years in prison, Kentucky school shooter says he's still hearing voices like ones before the rampage
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man convicted of manslaughter accused of promoting contraband, awaiting trial
PADUCAH — A Paducah man convicted of killing his pregnant girlfriend is now awaiting a jury trial on charges of promoting contraband, according to the McCracken County Circuit Court Clerk's office. In 2021, Epionn Lee-McCampbell was found guilty of manslaughter in the killing of pregnant 19-year-old Ja’Lynn Ragsdale.
Kentucky school shooter says he's still hearing voices
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago told a parole panel on Tuesday that he is still hearing voices like the ones that told him to steal a pistol and shoot into a crowded high school lobby in 1997. The two-person panel hearing Michael Carneal’s testimony deferred a decision until Monday, when the state’s entire parole board will meet and could decide to grant his parole request, defer his next parole decision to a later date, or determine that he must spend the rest of...
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Kentucky police officer slams pregnant woman to ground after traffic stop for broken taillight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After returning from a trip to Walmart earlier this year, Elayshia Boey was pulled over in her own driveway in McCracken County, Kentucky, for having a broken taillight. Within moments, Boey, a 24-year-old pregnant woman, was "face-planted" into a cruiser and pinned to the ground by...
westkentuckystar.com
Wanted Princeton man nabbed in Caldwell
A wanted Princeton man was arrested in Caldwell County on Tuesday. Deputies said 21-year-old Juan Rosales was served with a McCracken County District Court Warrant and taken to the Caldwell County jail. Rosales was wanted on charges of fleeing or evading police, speeding 26 miles per hour or more over...
KFVS12
Charleston, Mo. man sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for gun charge
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri man was sentenced to 115 months in federal prison. During his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, September 21, Duramus T. Coleman, 38, of Charleston was sentenced for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Office of the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.
radionwtn.com
Update: Suspect In Custody
Update: Sheriff Josh Frey said the suspect is in custody. Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the anyone that might have information on the location of Adam Holland to please contact the sheriff department. Holland is a suspect in several thefts recently in the Buchanan...
WTVQ
Paducah Police Department make 14 arrests after fentanyl trafficking investigation
PADUCAH, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fourteen people have been arrested, and a total of 23 indicted, after an 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking by the Paducah Police Department. Paducah police say the investigation began in early 2021 after an increase in fentanyl and fentanyl overdoses was seen locally. One week...
KFVS12
Chaffee school administrators facing citations from Scott Co.
Contour Aviation will be offering flights to Nashville from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Thousands are expected to make the trip to Altenburg in the coming days to attend the East Perry Community Fair. Charleston man sentenced on firearm charge. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A Charleston man is sentenced...
wpsdlocal6.com
Northfield Family Bowling Center in Princeton announces GoFundMe in effort to avoid closure
PRINCETON, KY — A GoFundMe campaign has been created in an effort to prevent the closure of a Princeton, Kentucky, bowling center set to close its doors at the end of the month. Northfield Family Bowling Center owner Jim Garner announced in a Facebook post on Monday that the...
westkentuckystar.com
Three local high schools take home College Success Award
Three local high schools have been named as winners of the College Success Award from GreatSchools, the leading nonprofit providing school information to parents. The award recognizes schools that excel at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college. In western Kentucky, Marshall County High School, McCracken County High School,...
Two local educators honored at Frankfort
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kelly Gates, a 5th grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year. Most Tuesdays Gates can be found at Pride Elementary in Madisonville, but this Tuesday she was in Frankfort with Governor Andy Beshear and many others celebrating this huge honor. Gates has been […]
KFVS12
Woman accused of firing gun during fight arrested
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale woman is facing charges in connection with a shots fired investigation on Monday morning, September 21. Carbondale Police were called at 7:34 a.m. to the 700 block of South Lewis Lane to a report of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found several people fighting...
whvoradio.com
Natural Gas Pipeline Coming For Todd, Christian, Trigg, Lyon, Caldwell Counties
Running from Guthrie along the Kentucky-Tennessee state line and all the way to Lamasco, a 53-mile natural gas pipeline is on the way for the Pennyrile — one that could forever change the region’s industrial profile. During a Wednesday morning visit to the Logan-Todd Regional Water Commission and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police locate missing teen
PADUCAH — Paducah police are asking for help locating Quante Askew, who they do not believe is in any immediate danger. According to police, Askew was last seen on Hampton Road around 2 a.m. on Sept. 22. Askew is described as 6-foot-tall Black male with brown eyes. If you...
kbsi23.com
More than a dozen horses seized from owner in Saline County
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KBSI) – The Saline County Sheriff’s Office seized several horses from their owner after it was deemed the owner failed to provide sufficient food, water and care for the animals. The Illinois Department of Agriculture had previously cited James Kevin Griffith for failure to provide sufficient...
WTVQ
Community gathered to watch Graves County Courthouse get demolished
MAYFIELD, Ky. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — It’s been nearly a year since a devastating tornado hit Mayfield, Kentucky, killing eight people working inside a candle factory that night. Homes and other buildings around town were also destroyed and the city is still cleaning up, demolishing buildings that can’t be...
