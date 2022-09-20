ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Paducah, KY
Paducah, KY
Louisville, KY
The Associated Press

Kentucky school shooter says he's still hearing voices

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago told a parole panel on Tuesday that he is still hearing voices like the ones that told him to steal a pistol and shoot into a crowded high school lobby in 1997. The two-person panel hearing Michael Carneal’s testimony deferred a decision until Monday, when the state’s entire parole board will meet and could decide to grant his parole request, defer his next parole decision to a later date, or determine that he must spend the rest of...
The Associated Press

Kentucky school shooter imprisoned 25 years seeks parole

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Wanted Princeton man nabbed in Caldwell

A wanted Princeton man was arrested in Caldwell County on Tuesday. Deputies said 21-year-old Juan Rosales was served with a McCracken County District Court Warrant and taken to the Caldwell County jail. Rosales was wanted on charges of fleeing or evading police, speeding 26 miles per hour or more over...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Charleston, Mo. man sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for gun charge

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri man was sentenced to 115 months in federal prison. During his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, September 21, Duramus T. Coleman, 38, of Charleston was sentenced for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Office of the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.
CHARLESTON, MO
radionwtn.com

Update: Suspect In Custody

Update: Sheriff Josh Frey said the suspect is in custody. Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the anyone that might have information on the location of Adam Holland to please contact the sheriff department. Holland is a suspect in several thefts recently in the Buchanan...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
KFVS12

Chaffee school administrators facing citations from Scott Co.

Contour Aviation will be offering flights to Nashville from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Thousands are expected to make the trip to Altenburg in the coming days to attend the East Perry Community Fair. Charleston man sentenced on firearm charge. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A Charleston man is sentenced...
CHAFFEE, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Three local high schools take home College Success Award

Three local high schools have been named as winners of the College Success Award from GreatSchools, the leading nonprofit providing school information to parents. The award recognizes schools that excel at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college. In western Kentucky, Marshall County High School, McCracken County High School,...
MURRAY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Two local educators honored at Frankfort

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kelly Gates, a 5th grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year. Most Tuesdays Gates can be found at Pride Elementary in Madisonville, but this Tuesday she was in Frankfort with Governor Andy Beshear and many others celebrating this huge honor. Gates has been […]
FRANKFORT, KY
KFVS12

Woman accused of firing gun during fight arrested

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale woman is facing charges in connection with a shots fired investigation on Monday morning, September 21. Carbondale Police were called at 7:34 a.m. to the 700 block of South Lewis Lane to a report of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found several people fighting...
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah police locate missing teen

PADUCAH — Paducah police are asking for help locating Quante Askew, who they do not believe is in any immediate danger. According to police, Askew was last seen on Hampton Road around 2 a.m. on Sept. 22. Askew is described as 6-foot-tall Black male with brown eyes. If you...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

More than a dozen horses seized from owner in Saline County

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KBSI) – The Saline County Sheriff’s Office seized several horses from their owner after it was deemed the owner failed to provide sufficient food, water and care for the animals. The Illinois Department of Agriculture had previously cited James Kevin Griffith for failure to provide sufficient...
SALINE COUNTY, IL
WTVQ

Community gathered to watch Graves County Courthouse get demolished

MAYFIELD, Ky. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — It’s been nearly a year since a devastating tornado hit Mayfield, Kentucky, killing eight people working inside a candle factory that night. Homes and other buildings around town were also destroyed and the city is still cleaning up, demolishing buildings that can’t be...
MAYFIELD, KY

