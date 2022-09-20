Police say lies led to lockdown of six Kingsport schools, charges pending

A Carter County man has been charged with burning his girlfriend with a blowtorch and trapping her inside their home. Deputies responding to a domestic violence call on Tuesday found a woman near the 130 block of Elizabeth Ann Drive. The woman told officers that her boyfriend, Thomas Neal Williams, had been abusing her over several months and had held her “against her will to leave the residence by using objects to barricade the front door.”

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO