Police say lies led to lockdown of six Kingsport schools, charges pending

2d ago
I am impressed with the response from the KPD to keep our kids safe, but what a waste of resources hopefully they get a fine or charged with something.
3
Bristol, Va. abduction, assault suspect arrested in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man wanted on abduction and other charges out of Bristol, Virginia was arrested Tuesday in Johnson City, according to police. The Johnson City Police Department says officers arrested Terrance Boings around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a tip that he was staying in the 500 Block of Orleans Street. Boings […]
Gray, Tennessee man arrested for aggravated burglary
A man from Gray was arrested following a home burglary in Johnson City. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Michael Kimes was named as the suspect to a residential burglary in the 1700 block of Cherokee Road on September 15th. Kimes was arrested on the 17th and charged...
Fugitive out of Bristol, Virginia taken into custody
A man wanted in Bristol, Virginia was taken into custody in Johnson City on Tuesday, and charged with being a fugitive from justice. According to a report, Terrence Boings was taken into custody after a tip was received regarding him at a residence on Orleans Street. Boings reportedly had outstanding...
Carter County man charged with trapping girlfriend, burning her with blowtorch
A Carter County man has been charged with burning his girlfriend with a blowtorch and trapping her inside their home. Deputies responding to a domestic violence call on Tuesday found a woman near the 130 block of Elizabeth Ann Drive. The woman told officers that her boyfriend, Thomas Neal Williams, had been abusing her over several months and had held her “against her will to leave the residence by using objects to barricade the front door.”
Suspected fentanyl, guns found in Morristown home
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A search warrant executed at a Morristown residence last week yielded what Hamblen County narcotics investigators believe to be illicit drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl along with rifles and cash. The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted the search warrant at a home in the 4100 block of Sanoria Lane […]
Person of interest arrested in Carter County death investigation
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A person of interest has been arrested following the death of a woman last month, according to the Carter County Sheriff's Office. Brandon Carrier was wanted in connection with the death of his wife, Shannon Isaacs, police said. She was reported missing on August 23. It is believed her remains were found that day inside a burned vehicle outside a residence on Dry Branch Road in Elizabethton.
Alleged Axmen threat maker hasn’t seen a major court update in a year
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man accused of threatening his teammates after being dismissed from the Kingsport Axmen last year is still awaiting his day in court, records show. Matthew Taylor was arrested in July 2021 after police say he threatened to kill all of the team’s members and management over the phone. Previously […]
KPD: Man shoots self in hand, lies that someone else shot him
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — An incident that prompted several school lockdowns on Monday stemmed from a man’s false report that someone had shot him and fled the scene, police say. Kingsport authorities say that when they arrived at the Cypress and Ash streets intersection at 1:15 p.m., officers found two people — a man and […]
One dead, another injured in Leslie Co. shooting, troopers say
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police detectives are investigating a shooting in Leslie County. Troopers said they were called to a shooting on Leeco Road in the Wooton Community early Monday morning. Once they arrived at the scene, they said a “domestic disturbance led to several individuals sustaining...
KPD: School lockdowns lifted after possible nearby shooting
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A possible shooting incident near the intersection of Cypress and Ash streets closed six Kingsport City Schools (KCS) properties on Monday “out of an abundance of caution,” according to KCS and Kingsport Police Department (KPD) officials. Leaders revealed that the incident, which was reported at 1:15 p.m., did not occur at […]
Memphis birthday girl fired gun out of car, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 23-year-old woman told Memphis police she was “turning up for her birthday” when she fired two shots out of a moving car on a downtown street Monday, according to a police statement. Keirra Welch is charged with reckless endangerment, drug possession and possessing a handgun while under the influence. She […]
Johnson City Police Beats
On September 13, Johnson City Police Department Officers served an arrest warrant on Timothy Person, Johnson City, charging him with theft of property over $1000. On September 13 at approximately 3:09 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Glynridge Avenue in reference to a theft investigation involving a Sony PlayStation 5 and an Omen desktop. Investigation revealed Timothy Person took both items and pawned the PlayStation 5 on a previous date. A warrant for his arrest was obtained.
Suspect in alleged abduction arrested in Buchanan County
An Abingdon, Virginia woman wanted by authorities for her alleged role in the abduction of an adult male last week was arrested without incident Saturday, Sept. 17, by the Buchanan County Virginia Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the U.S. Marshal Service. Madeline Mae Shortt, 26, of Abingdon was implicated...
Breaking and updated: Accidental shooting leaves two with non-life-threatening injuries, causes lockdowns of six Kingsport schools
KINGSPORT — An accidental shooting that injured two people and led to the lockdown of six schools remains under investigation by the Kingsport Police Department, but it resulted in what officials called “non-life-threatening” injuries. Initially reported as an “alleged shooting incident,” the shooting resulted in six Kingsport...
Man with state warrants arrested in Newport near Cocke County Annex
A man was arrested in Cocke County after being charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Cocke County Sheriff's Office.
Inmate saved from overdosing by Hamblen County Jail staff
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officer Cassie Bell had just finished her eight o’clock check at the Hamblen County Jail when she heard a disturbance from one of the female inmates’ cells. “Sometimes, they just kick the door just to be kicking the door, but when they start...
Megan Boswell, the Mother Accused of Killing her 15 Month Old Daughter Scheduled to Appear in Court
Megan Boswell, the mother accused of killing her 15 month old daughter Evelyn who wasn’t reported missing until February 2020 even though authorities believe the toddler went missing in late 2019, will have a hearing concerning the admissibility of photographs at trial on Friday. The hearing will be in...
Hearing scheduled for Friday in Megan Boswell case
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A hearing is scheduled for Friday in the case of Megan Boswell, who is accused of killing her 15-month-old child, Evelyn Boswell. According to a court release, a hearing concerning the admissibility of photographs at Boswell’s trial, which is currently scheduled to begin on Feb. 6, will take place at 1:30 […]
Officials Investigate Discovery Of Deceased Human Male In Buchanan County
Police in southwestern Virginia are attempting to uncover details surrounding the discovery of a man’s body on Wednesday morning. Deputies were called to the fork of the Levisa River in Buchanan County at around 7:30 AM. The body is said to have been found in the area of Six...
Claiborne County sheriff taking safety measures amid planned KKK rally
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Claiborne County community members have been reaching out to the WATE newsroom with concerns about a flyer that has been circulating around that area and on social media. The flyer states that a rally hosted by a Ku Klux Klan group will take place on private property in Claiborne County. Local law enforcement […]
