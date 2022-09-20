Read full article on original website
Related
Bills OL Bobby Hart slapped with 1-game suspension for punching Titans coach
It was an action-packed contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans as the two teams faced off on the field for their Week 2 matchup. The Bills flexed their collective muscle all over the Titans (and the rest of the league), as Josh Allen and Co. emerged with another highly impressive victory in the new season.
Buffalo Bills Vet Lineman Suspended For Punch That Hit Titans Coach
Bobby Hart was issued a one-game suspension on Tuesday for his involvement in a fight following the Bills’ blowout win win over the Titans.
Report: Titans fear Taylor Lewan is out for the season
Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan suffered a knee injury on the first play of the Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills and the team reportedly fears it has lost Lewan for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. The news comes from Buck Reising of AtoZ Sports Nashville, who...
Dane Jackson ‘Walks Out of Hospital’: Update on Buffalo Bills’ Scary Neck Injury
Bills cornerback Dane Jackson is “home after walking out of the hospital” on Tuesday after sustaining a neck injury in Monday night’s 41-7 win over the visiting Titans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Bills Mafia' reacts to Buffalo's dominating win on 'Monday Night Football' over Titans
Following the Buffalo Bills’ trouncing of the Tennessee Titans on “Monday Night Football” in Orchard Park, members of “Bills Mafia” were enthralled with the team’s performance. Read more here:
WATCH: Bills' Sean McDermott post-Titans win locker room speech
Bills head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen led the locker room breakdown for the team after their huge win against the Titans. The Bills routed the visitors by a score of 41-7. Regardless, the coach and QB were already quickly moving onto the Dolphins. That’s who the Bills...
NFL・
Buffalo Bills dominate Tennessee Titans 41-7, but cornerback Dane Jackson hospitalized after scary-looking injury
The Buffalo Bills continued their electric start to the new season on Monday night -- beating the Tennessee Titans 41-7 -- but the evening was marred by a scary-looking injury to one of their defenders.
Yardbarker
Taylor Lewan injury update has Titans fearing the worst
The Tennessee Titans’ early-season woes appear to be on the verge of getting a whole lot worse after the latest injury update to star offensive lineman Taylor Lewan. The left tackle was injured on the Titans’ first offensive play during Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills and did not return to action. Now, according to AtoZ Sports, the Titans are concerned that Lewan’s injury may be season-ending.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bills WR Stefon Diggs & QB Josh Allen: Plans to 'Grow Old' Together
There might not be a more unstoppable quarterback-receiver duo in the NFL than Buffalo Bills superstars Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. The duo displays a natural chemistry, one that has been on full-throttle through the Bills' first two games of the season. That chemistry is part of what ...
Browns Successfully Protect Late Game Lead, Defeat Steelers 29-17
Four days after gagging up a 13-point lead to lose to the New York Jets, the Cleveland Browns were able to protect a lead and secure a victory at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Comments / 0