AZFamily
Man throwing rocks died in officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix Saturday evening. Phoenix police say that two officer patrol units were passing through the intersection of 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane on Saturday around 6:45 p.m. They were suddenly hit by something that caused damage to their vehicles. The officers pulled over to talk about what had happened to them and then doubled back to the intersection to investigate.
AZFamily
Man found dead in Glendale; police confirm stabbing was self-inflicted
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Glendale police have announced a reported stabbing that happened Saturday night was self-inflicted. Officers responded to a call that a man had been stabbed near 87th Avenue and Cardinals Way on Saturday around 11 p.m. The man who reported the stabbing was the victim’s son, saying he found his 54-year-old dad with a stab wound in his house. When officers showed up, they found a man lying in the kitchen with a knife next to him.
AZFamily
Couple accused of pointing guns at teens at after-prom party in Mesa, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A former employee of the Scottsdale Fire Department and his wife have been arrested for allegedly pointing guns at teenagers at an after-prom party. Steven Leitzell, 43, faces charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct with a weapon, and aggravated assault. His wife Emily Leitzell, 42, faces charges of aggravated assault. According to the court paperwork, Steven had been employed by the Scottsdale Fire Department. But the City says he has since resigned.
AZFamily
Mesa man faces charges for assaulting a police officer
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa man accused of pointing a gun at a teenager last year is facing new charges after police say he assaulted their officers as they were responding to a domestic incident at his home last week. According to court documents Steven Leitzell, 45, had been drinking in the early morning hours Sunday when his two teenage daughters confronted him about him possibly cheating on their mother after they were looking through his cell phone activity.
AZFamily
Mesa couple arrested for allegedly pointing guns at teenagers at an after-prom party
The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of 19th Avenue and Tuckey lane just south of Glendale Avenue.
AZFamily
Police investigating a shooting involving officers in Phoenix
Katie Hobbs and Kris Mayes address Pima County abortion ban ruling. Democratic candidate for Governor Katie Hobbs and Democratic candidate for Attorney General Kris Mayes held a joint press conference to address the Pima County Superior Court's decision to uphold a total abortion ban.
AZFamily
Man dead after an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man police say was throwing rocks at Phoenix police was shot by officers Saturday evening near 19th Avenue and Tuckey lane just south of Glendale Avenue. Phoenix police say the man in his early 30′s was throwing rocks and other items at officers while they passed through an intersection.
AZFamily
El Mirage police arrest 24-year-old woman for running human smuggling operation
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested a woman who they say managed and directed the smuggling of hundreds of undocumented immigrants over the last six months. On Friday El Mirage police got a call from a woman tipping them off about a group of people, including her husband, that was being held for ransom at a home near the 12000 block of West Dahlia Drive in El Mirage. Officers saw a car leave the home and stopped the driver, 24-year-old Tania Estudillo Hernandez, as she was transporting a Guatemalan national. Officers arrested Hernandez at the scene of the traffic stop. As they were arresting Hernandez police say two smugglers left the home on West Dahlia with 10 undocumented immigrants. Their whereabouts are still unknown.
AZFamily
Man in critical condition after north Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in north Phoenix early this morning. Phoenix police said they responded to a shooting near Cactus Road and 25th Avenue, near Interstate 17. When officers arrived, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
AZFamily
GRAPHIC: Body-cam shows Phoenix police shooting man armed with samurai sword
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new graphic body-cam video shows a man running at Phoenix officers while swinging a samurai sword before being shot and killed earlier this month. The suspect, 40-year-old Aaron Baughman, was shot near a Phoenix police precinct at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road on Sept. 10.
AZFamily
Three men reportedly shot overnight in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Three men were taken to the hospital after they were reportedly shot in Glendale early Sunday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., Glendale police officers responded to a report about a shooting near Maryland Avenue and 52nd Drive. Officers found three men who had been shot at while they were reportedly driving in their car in the area. The driver said the three of them had been in Phoenix earlier when they were confronted by some men in another vehicle.
AZFamily
Reward offered for info after deadly shooting in central Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police seek help finding a suspect involved in the shooting death of a man that happened in late July. Authorities say the victim, Raymond De La Cerda, 46, was being followed by a white four-door sedan eastbound on McDowell when he tried to drive through a parking lot near 24th Street. Police say that’s when an unknown suspect from inside the car fired at De La Cerda around 11:15 p.m., striking him several times. Investigators believe, then, the victim tried to drive away as he was shot but ended up running his truck into a tree.
AZFamily
2 arrested after 1 million fentanyl pills found, ‘largest bust’ in Phoenix police history
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two men were arrested after they, along with the Drug Enforcement Bureau, made their largest fentanyl bust in the city’s history. The suspects, Francisco Delgado, 26, and Jose Molina, 21, are now facing multiple drug-related charges. According to police, detectives were tipped off about the pair selling narcotic drugs. After an investigation, they were able to obtain enough intel to get a search warrant at a home and car in Avondale on Wednesday.
AZFamily
Maricopa County attorney warns parents about colorful fentanyl meant to attract young kids
Anthony Graziani says his service dog, Daisy, was stolen from his girlfriend at a Fry's Food Store on Sept. 8. The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of 19th Avenue and Tuckey lane just south of Glendale Avenue.
AZFamily
60-year-old woman reported missing after going for a hike in Cave Creek
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman. Sheriff’s say Kathleen Patterson, 60, left her home for a hike at the Spur Cross trail in the Cave Creek area at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Patterson contacted her family through cell phone at around 10:30 a.m. However, they have not heard from her since.
AZFamily
Police searching for driver after hit-and-run leaves man dead in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are searching for the driver accused of a hit-and-run after a man was killed in central Phoenix late Thursday night. Officers responded to the area of 24th Drive and Grand Avenue, just south of Thomas Road, around 10 p.m. Police say a man was walking when he was hit by a car’s mirror, knocking him to the ground. A second car then ran the man over and sped off. Police say the man died at the scene. His name has not been released.
AZFamily
Man who killed pregnant Lyft driver in Tempe sentenced
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The man who reportedly confessed to killing a pregnant Lyft driver and her baby in Tempe learned his fate on Friday. Judge Suzanne Cohen sentenced Fabian Durazo to 50 years in prison. It was part of a plea deal after he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder last month and arson of an occupied structure.
AZFamily
Kiera Bergman case essentially closed after acquittal, says Phoenix attorney
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Double jeopardy prohibits Jon Clark from ever being tried again for Kiera Bergman’s murder. Spokespersons from the Phoenix Police Department and the Pinal County Attorney’s Office say the agencies strongly believe in the case they built against Clark. Longtime local defense attorney Dwane Cates didn’t work on the case but followed the details of it. “They (police) generally don’t reinvestigate things. Once the trial is over and verdict is in, they just close the file and move on,” Cates said.
AZFamily
Man dead, 2 hospitalized after motorcycle crashes into SUV in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead and two others, including an 11-year-old boy, are in the hospital after a motorcycle crashed into an SUV in Phoenix on Friday night. The crash happened near 35th and Sweetwater avenues, just north of Thunderbird Road, around 6:30 p.m. Officers...
AZFamily
Service dog returned to owner after being stolen and disguised
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Anthony Graziani and his 3-year-old white Bull Terrier, Daisy, are inseparable. “She’s not only my service dog, she’s my best friend,” said Graziani. On Sept. 8, Graziani faced his worst fear when Daisy was stolen from his girlfriend at a Fry’s Food...
