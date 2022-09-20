Eastern Plumas Health Care continues to grow in ways that benefit the community, and the next phases of growth are no exception. In a recent conversation with EPHC’s Director of Rehabilitation Services, Jim Burson, Plumas News discovered the current offerings at Eastern Plumas Health Care (EPHC), along with exciting news of additions and upgrades to come. “We are excited about the changes that have occurred and are occurring here- there are great things coming,” Burson said with a smile.

PORTOLA, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO