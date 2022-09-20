Read full article on original website
Related
Plumas County News
Public Hearing – Special use permit
The Plumas County Zoning Administrator will hold a Public Hearing on:. Public Hearing – Special use permit to re-establish the residential use of a dwelling in C-1 (Core Commercial) zoning at 314 Main Street, Quincy, CA; Assessor Parcel Number 115-064-004-000; T24N/R9E/Section 14, MDM. Pursuant to Plumas County Code Sec. 9-2.502(d)(3), a special use permit is required to resume lawful nonconforming uses of land or structures that have been discontinued for a period of one year.
Plumas County News
Proposition 218 Notification
Grizzly Lake CSD is proposing a water and sewer rate adjustment for all users connected to the water and sewer system. All impacted property owners will be mailed notice of rate changes 45 days prior to public hearing.
actionnewsnow.com
Construction on new casino near Chico continues
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Some may have noticed a large tent on the side of Highway 99 and Highway 149 in Butte County, on the south bank of Clear Creek, south of Chico and just off Openshaw Road. The Mechoopda Tribe owns the land. In May, Tribe Spokesman Doug Elmets...
Plumas County News
Fair board meets: Livestock auction discussion, tweaks to the fair and the Americana Festival
The Plumas Sierra Fair Board met Sept. 21 at the fairgrounds. The rain was passing, but there was lingering electricity in the air. Board members had a few pressing things on their minds to address and there were members of the public in attendance to discuss those same issues. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plumas County News
Autumn is here – send in your photos for the Awesome Autumn Blog of Plumas County
Feather River Tourism Association (FRTA) is re-starting the annual Awesome Autumn Blog to celebrate one of the most popular times of the year in Plumas County — the splendor of the fall foliage. Through social media, news releases, promotions and the new website (Plumascounty.org), FRTA is bringing back the...
Plumas County News
Plumas Transit provides weekly bus service to Reno
Plumas County Senior Services in coordination with Plumas Transit Systems is now providing once weekly transit service to Reno. The Bus departs every Thursday from the following locations:. 8:00 a.m. from the Quincy Veterans Hall – Returns to Quincy Veterans Hall at 4:50 p.m. 8:55 a.m. from the Portola...
Plumas County News
Boil water notice for Portola residents after water main break
Due to a recent water main break located at the corner of Gulling and Magnolia which occurred on Thursday, September 22 around 12:30 p.m. the State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water, the Plumas County Health Department, and the (City of Portola) Water System are advising residents of North Portola Areas to only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution to avoid stomach or intestinal illness.
Plumas County News
Eastern Plumas Health Care to build new Therapy and Wellness Center on Portola campus
Eastern Plumas Health Care continues to grow in ways that benefit the community, and the next phases of growth are no exception. In a recent conversation with EPHC’s Director of Rehabilitation Services, Jim Burson, Plumas News discovered the current offerings at Eastern Plumas Health Care (EPHC), along with exciting news of additions and upgrades to come. “We are excited about the changes that have occurred and are occurring here- there are great things coming,” Burson said with a smile.
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E worker uninjured by electric flashover, cause of Sunday outages determined
HAMILTON CITY, Calif. - A PG&E worker who was working at a pole with an osprey nest was not injured by an electric flashover Sunday morning near Hamilton City, according to the utility company. PG&E said the man was working at the pole on Canal Road due to an outage...
mynews4.com
Thousands of textbooks found in dumpster outside Reno bookstore
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 & Fox 11 received multiple emails concerning thousands of books found on the floor and in the dumpster outside Textbook Brokers, a second-hand bookstore that buys, sells, and resells old or new books. An employee of nine years who...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 15-19 – a little bit of everything
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 15-19, 2022. September 15. Things...
Plumas County News
Next field trip: Jamison Creek
This coming Saturday is Public Lands Day! Join the Friends of Plumas Wilderness on their third field trip to explore beautiful Jamison Creek and learn about Wild & Scenic Rivers – how are they designated? Do they protect more than the river? What does WILD vs. SCENIC mean anyway?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Real News Network
Judge rules California prison must close
Visiting Lassen County Judge Robert F. Moody ruled against the town of Susanville on Sept. 8 in a lawsuit which aimed to stop California Correctional Center (CCC) from closing. Judge Moody’s ruling lifts the preliminary injunction and allows the state to move forward with plans for closure effectively immediately.
Adam Laxalt-Catherine Cortez Masto and Joe Lombardo-Steve Sisolak election debates scrapped
Updated to include that the Washoe County School Board District F debate has been confirmed and that Cortez Masto had accept. Two top-of-the-ticket debates have been scrapped, three local candidate matchups have been confirmed, and your questions are needed. A possible debate between two U.S. Senate candidates — incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger...
Plumas County News
Women’s March set for Oct. 7 in Quincy
A local community rally has been scheduled to support the Women’s March nationwide “Call To Action” on Friday, Oct. 7, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Dame Shirley Plaza in Quincy (located across the street from the courthouse). This event is being scheduled to allow citizens an...
Plumas County News
Community invited to fundraiser at Gumba’s for White Sulphur Springs Ranch on Wednesday, September 21
White Sulphur Springs Ranch is hosting a fundraiser with community partners Gumba’s Family Pizza on Wednesday, September 21 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. There are many volunteers working extremely hard to restore and develop White Sulphur Springs Ranch so it can open to the public, but it can’t be done alone and White Sulphur Springs Ranch needs your support.
Plumas County News
Harris and Wearin
Summer Elizabeth Harris and Carver Chad Wearin, both of Citrus Heights. Sept. 19, 2022 Makayla Noel Schlobohm and Caleb Robert Stewart, both of Westwood. Sept. 16, 2022 Lacy Anne Priore and Donald Frank Housen.
actionnewsnow.com
Explosions reported before firefighters knock down vehicle fire in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire in Oroville Wednesday morning. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says the fire happened around 3 a.m. near Las Plumas Avenue. A person called in with one witness saying they saw a truck on fire and heard explosions. The witness said they heard at least two explosions before the fire department was on scene.
Plumas County News
Priore and Housen
Lacy Anne Priore and Donald Frank Housen. Sept. 19, 2022 Makayla Noel Schlobohm and Caleb Robert Stewart, both of Westwood. Sept. 19, 2022 Summer Elizabeth Harris and Carver Chad Wearin, both of Citrus Heights.
actionnewsnow.com
SWAT search of Chico home ends with body found, man arrested for ID theft
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico man was arrested on dozens of counts of identity theft and and check fraud. It happened at a home where a body was found on Wednesday. Darren Pirtle, 57, was arrested on 51 felony counts of making fictitious checks and having someone else's credit cards and identification.
Comments / 0