ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Finally Gets Former PS5 Exclusive
A game that has been exclusive to PlayStation 5 for over a year has finally made its way to Xbox Game Pass. While Game Pass subscribers have gotten used to seeing all first-party titles from Xbox arrive right away on the subscription platform, one of the biggest releases of the past year from Microsoft has instead been stranded on PS5 and PC since last September. Luckily, with that exclusivity deal now up, the game in question is free to come to Xbox, and by proxy, Game Pass.
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
Gamespot
Xbox Series X Update Finally Makes Xbox One Game Discs Playable Offline
A recent Xbox Series X update has changed a DRM feature on that console, as you'll now be able to play Xbox One discs on the current-gen console without needing to be connected to the internet. Microsoft confirmed online check-ins will no longer be required thanks to the update, which had been spotted by fans earlier this month.
IGN
Nintendo 64's GoldenEye 007 Confirmed for Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass
Update - 09/13/2022, 9am: The Xbox remaster of GoldenEye 007 will not include online multiplayer, which will instead be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch version of the game. As revealed by 007.com, the two versions of GoldenEye, despite being announced at the same time, will not include the same features. The Nintendo version appears to be staying relatively similar to the original, but with the addition of online multiplayer, and will be added as a standard N64 game to the Switch Online library.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022 and 2023
The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first- and third-party games since its release in 2017, and even when it’s technically been outperformed by the Xbox and PlayStation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and, of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries, and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to.The recent follow-up releases of the Switch lite and the Switch OLED models have also meant there’s more ways to enjoy Nintendo titles on the go, whether you’re looking for something more compact or...
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
PS VR2: PlayStation confirms release date for 2023 – here’s everything we know
Sony has a next-generation virtual reality headset on the way, designed to work exclusively with the PS5 and called the PlayStation VR2. Now, the company has officially revealed when we can expect to see its next headset – via its social media accounts and a brand new TV trailer showcasing some of its games and features. Although Sony announced it was working on the headset last year, it only confirmed the product name on 4 January, at the annual CES technology show in Las Vegas. Itis currently scheduled to be released in early 2023.The headset is the successor to the...
ComicBook
Xbox Boss Responds to PlayStation's Call of Duty Exclusivity Concerns
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has responded to PlayStation's extremely vocal concerns about what could happen if Call of Duty became exclusive to the Microsoft-owned platform. In case you have somehow missed it, Microsoft announced it will be acquiring Activision for nearly $70 billion, meaning it would take on franchises like Call of Duty as first-party titles. It's the biggest deal in the history of gaming, which has resulted in tons of scrutiny from other platform holders, players, and regulators. As the deal makes its way through the regulators, a number of concerns have been raised, namely surrounding the future of Call of Duty.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals New September Games
Xbox has officially announced a new set of video games set to join the Xbox Game Pass subscription service this month. As is common, a couple of these -- Deathloop and Hardspace: Shipbreaker -- are actually available as of today, September 20th. The new titles will be available on PC, console, and via the cloud depending on the specific title itself.
The best Xbox One games of all time
Make sure to tick all of these best Xbox One games off your list
IGN
Deathloop The first 9 minutes on Xbox Series X (Quality Mode)
Deathloop launched this week on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, with this Game pass title now leaving PS5 as an exclusive for 1 year. We play the first 9 minutes on Xbox Series X and start Colt on his Deathloop day.
A follow up to 2016's trippiest FPS just released on Steam, and it's a thousand times trippier
In 2016, a first-person shooter called Devil Daggers (opens in new tab) appeared on Steam. It could've been the subject of a middle schooler's creepypasta: a game so demonic that most people only survive for a few seconds, and no one's seen the end, if there even is one. After several hours of play, my Devil Daggers survival record is just 70 seconds. How do you take a concept like that to the next level?
Engadget
The Xbox app for PC now has 'HowLongToBeat' built in
Microsoft has . The September update adds . If you’re not familiar with the website, it’s a resource where you can find out how much time you may need to complete a specific game. What makes HowLongToBeat so helpful is that it has separate estimates for players with different playstyles.
ComicBook
Phil Spencer Still Wants Final Fantasy 14 on Xbox
While Xbox users can play a hefty number of titles in the Final Fantasy series, Final Fantasy XIV remains exclusive to PlayStation and PC. Xbox boss Phil Spencer noted in 2019 that he wanted to see the MMO arrive on Xbox, but nothing has changed after nearly three years. Luckily, it seems Spencer has not forgotten his earlier comments. Japanese outlet Game Watch recently asked Spencer about the possibility of Final Fantasy XIV finally coming to Xbox. While Spencer did not offer anything concrete, he did provide a little hope for those that still want to see it happen.
ComicBook
PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch
PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
The Verge
I briefly played with Logitech’s new G Cloud Gaming Handheld
Yesterday, Logitech announced its $349.99 G Cloud Gaming Handheld, which is coming out in the US on October 17th (until then, it’s $50 off to preorder). Today, I got to briefly test it out. It was just a 10-minute demo, but it was long enough for me to snap a few photos, launch some apps, and see how it felt in my hands. We’ll have a full review in the coming weeks.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Premium Adds 20 New Games From PS5, PS4, PS3, and More
PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers have today gained access to 20 new games that stem from PS5, PS4, PS3, PSP, and PS1 platforms. Since first launching the new tiers of PS Plus earlier in 2022, Sony has slowly been beefing up the game libraries that PS Plus Premium and Extra subscribers can access. Now, those libraries have gotten drastically larger today thanks to this new influx of titles.
dotesports.com
Traditional mini-map reportedly found in Xbox Modern Warfare 2 beta
Call of Duty players have reportedly found a working classic mini-map in the Xbox version of the Modern Warfare 2 beta. As reported by Insider Gaming, an Xbox player found a way to change the mini-map in the MW2 beta, forcing it to show enemies when they fire an unsilenced weapon. This is the way mini-maps typically work in Call of Duty games, and some fans would prefer this style instead of the currently available version.
It looks like one of the best PS5 games is coming to Steam
PS5 launch title Sackboy: A Big Adventure looks set to jump onto PC in the immediate future. A recent update to online database SteamDB – a third-party site that automatically collects data uploaded to Valve’s storefront – suggests an anonymous listing on the platform is actually Sackboy: A Big Adventure in disguise. As spotted by VGC (opens in new tab), an icon has been added to a listing titled “Steel PC”. The icon shows an image of Sackboy, and looks to have been cropped from the game’s box art.
technewstoday.com
10 Best Steam Alternatives For PC Gaming
Steam is undoubtedly the most used platform for purchasing and downloading video games. It is trusted and well-managed, and you can find almost any game you’re searching for on this platform. However, there might be times when you want to spice things up and try out new platforms. Whether...
