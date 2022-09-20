ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Woman dies after Monday hit-and-run crash in Kansas City

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pYyUl_0i2rP4Zt00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is dead after a three-car hit-and-run crash Monday night on St. John Avenue near Oakley Avenue.

At about 9:40 p.m., a black Mazda 3 was speeding westbound on St. John Avenue and hit a parked tan Lexus and a parked green Ford F-150, both with passengers inside.

Olathe crash involving utility truck, semi leaves one with critical injuries

The driver of the Mazda ran from the scene and the passenger in the Mazda was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The passenger in the Lexus was not injured, but the passenger in the Ford was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not offer any additional information on the driver who ran from the scene.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
ktvo.com

SUV driver killed after rear-ending stopped tractor-trailer near Macon

MACON COUNTY, Mo. — UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the victim of Thursday afternoon's crash outside Macon as Mary Kliethermes, 71, of Independence, Missouri. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: A woman was killed Thursday afternoon when she rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was stopped on a busy northeast Missouri highway.
MACON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Lexus#Fox4 News#Nexstar Media Inc
kmmo.com

KINGSVILLE MAN KILLED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Kingsville man was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, September 21. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when 18-year-old Kaden Adams of Kingsville, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the driver side of a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Maze Shields of Holden.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KMBC.com

Extra police called to GM Fairfax Plant Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Extra police officers were called to the GM Fairfax Plant on Thursday afternoon. KMBC reached out to a GM spokesman, who released the following statement:. "We have a third party who was escorted off property after making threatening comments. When the threat was received, we...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Driver runs from scene after passenger dies in three-vehicle collision

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says a driver fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run accident on Monday night. The three-vehicle crash at St. John and Oakley Ave. happened just before 10 p.m. Accident investigators were notified of the hit-and-run death and responded to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy