Iowa City, IA

98.1 KHAK

2023 Four-Star Running Back Decommits from Iowa Football

In June 2023, four-star running back from Naples, Florida Kendrick Raphael committed to the University of Iowa's football program. Raphael made the decision ahead of his senior year, saying this in the attached tweet:. I am 100% committed to the University of Iowa!!!!!. Well, not quite 100 percent, apparently. As...
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa City, IA
Iowa City, IA
Iowa City, IA
Iowa City, IA
Iowa City, IA
National Spotlight To Shine On Iowa WBB

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa, in conjunction with the Big Ten Conference, announced start times and television information for select women’s basketball games for the 2022-23 season. In all, the nationally-ranked Hawkeyes have been selected to appear on television 18 times during the regular season,...
Brian Ferentz stepped in as emergency food delivery guy during Iowa's Week 3 weather delay

Brian Ferentz pulled some strings while Iowa was stuck in a weather delay against Nevada. David Ubben of The Athletic posted about what happened. There were three weather delays before the final whistle sounded at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Some media members hadn’t eaten in a while, when Ferentz came to the rescue. He asked if they had eaten anything, and quickly brought out some turkey sandwiches that the team wasn’t able to get to.
Iowa at Rugters Hawkeye Huddle Information

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Hawkeye fans following the University of Iowa football team to Piscataway, New Jersey as the Hawkeyes take on Rutgers, are encouraged to attend the Hawkeye Huddle on Friday evening in New York City, prior to the football game in Piscataway on Saturday. Fans are invited...
Alleman forfeits football game with Moline

A Western Big 6 football showdown is called off. Alleman announced Tuesday that it will forfeit Friday night’s football game against Moline. The school posted on social media that it does not have enough healthy players to compete. “Due to the number of injuries sustained by some of our...
The Best Times To View Fall Colors In Iowa

Ahhh, fall is finally here. It's no secret that autumn is my favorite time of year. Cooler temperatures mean turning off the AC and letting the windows stay open all day and night! Fall means festivals like Octoberfest in the Amanas and Pumpkinfest in Anamosa. It means football and if you're lucky, perhaps some playoff baseball too! But the thing that everyone can enjoy about fall is the amazing colors that pop this time of year. Even though September isn't over quite yet, it isn't too soon to take a look at when the fall foliage will be at its peak!
Alleman forfeits Week 5 football match against Moline

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Alleman High School athletic director Mark VanNatta announced in a Tuesday news release that the Pioneers will forfeit their Friday night road match with Moline. As an additional result, the program's Senior Night will be moved to the Sept. 30 game against Geneseo. VanNatta stated...
Noreen Bush resigning as Cedar Rapids schools Superintendent

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Noreen Bush has submitted her resignation as Superintendent to the Cedar Rapids Community School District board of directors. Noreen will continue in her role through the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. Her final day will be effective June 30th, 2023. In a message sent...
1 killed, 1 injured in chase with Iowa State Patrol Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa – One person was killed and another injured in a crash that happened during a chase involving the Iowa State Patrol Wednesday night in eastern Iowa. It happened around 8:16 p.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Pleasant Street in Davenport, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. An ISP Trooper […]
Hy-Vee to open regional facility in old Davenport Gordmans

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee is renovating the old Gordmans building in Davenport to create a regional hub. Hy-Vee is renovating the building at 3860 Elmore Avenue to be a regional hub to support Hy-Vee stores across the Quad Cities, according to Dawn Buzynski, Hy-Vee’s Strategic Communications Director. The...
Iowa Man Stable After Vehicle Hits Horse-Drawn Buggy

***Above is a stock photo and does not represent any individuals, horses or locations involved in the following story. An elderly man strolling down the road in rural Iowa in a horse-drawn carriage on a bright, warm, late-summer day might have been a pleasant, if not odd, sight. It turned into a remarkably frightening one for all involved due to a collision with a vehicle, but thankfully no one including the horse was seriously injured.
Large hail in Cedar County Sunday night

DURANT, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Severe thunderstorms produced large hail and strong winds in portions of eastern Iowa Sunday night. The hardest hit in our area was Cedar County - there were reports of large hail and branches down. The Cedar County Emergency Management says there was no...
Working Iowa: Uhaul employees are hired fast and paid fast

The housing market has soared this year and a real estate company called Revolution Realty is looking for people to keep that momentum going. Working Iowa: Dupaco Community Credit Union is hiring. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT. Dupaco Community Credit Union operates on a philosophy where customers...
Marion Business Serves Up Some Sweet Treats To Tenacious D

When rock stars come to town for a show, they get the rock star treatment. Tenacious D, the rock band made up of actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass, played the McGrath Amphitheater in Cedar Rapids last night. I don't have access to their tour rider, but apparently, the two are big cheesecake fans and demanded some of the best in the area. A Marion business was more than happy to help out!
MARION, IA

