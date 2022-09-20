ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Vice President Kamala Harris returns to South Carolina to boost voting in midterms

By Associated Press
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jKV0T_0i2rOsVd00
FILE – Vice President Kamala Harris waits outside the Vice President’s Sept. 16, 2022, in Washington. Harris is visiting two historically Black colleges… Read More

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting two historically Black colleges in South Carolina to push for voter registration as she focuses on places and demographics that will be key to Democrats’ chances to hold on to Congress in midterm elections.

Harris is traveling to Orangeburg on Tuesday to speak at a convocation at South Carolina State University, an HBCU where President Joe Biden addressed graduates last year. She’ll also hold a roundtable discussion with students at nearby Claflin University.

The South Carolina trip, her third to the state as vice president, is part of Harris’ increased travel schedule ahead of the midterms. She talked reproductive rights in Chicago on Friday, and she’s heading to Wisconsin on Thursday to speak at the Democratic Attorneys General Conference. Earlier this month, she traveled to Houston for the National Baptist Convention.

Harris’ trips are designed to prevent, or at least limit, any drop-off in turnout among voters of color and young people, important parts of the Democratic coalition.

In South Carolina, which holds the first presidential balloting in the South, Black voters play an outsize role in the Democratic voting electorate. During a June visit to the state, Harris expressed appreciation for South Carolina Democrats, whose key support for Biden in the first-in-the-South primary in 2020 helped turn around his campaign and build momentum in later contests that led to the party’s nomination.

Harris’ arrival in South Carolina follows shortly after Biden’s noncommittal response to CBS’ “60 Minutes” when asked if he would run again in 2024.

“My intention, as I said to begin with, is that I would run again,” the president said during a wide-ranging interview that aired Sunday. “But it’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen.”

Biden noted in the interview that declaring his intention to seek reelection would put him afoul of campaign finance laws, which could have complicated spending by the Democratic National Committee ahead of the midterms.

White House officials said Biden is continuing to lay the groundwork for a 2024 run. Allies, though, acknowledge that he could always decide against seeking reelection before a formal announcement, which is expected in the first half of 2023.

Earlier this year, Biden committed to tapping Harris as his running mate for the 2024 reelection campaign. Her visit comes as Republicans considering White House bids of their own — including former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — continue to crisscross the state.

Some native South Carolina Republicans have also been testing the 2024 waters. Nikki Haley, who served the state for six years as governor before joining the Trump administration as U.N. ambassador, lives in the Charleston area and has been visiting other early voting states, as has U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.

Associated Press writers Chris Megerian and Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.

Meg Kinnard can be reached on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.

Comments / 6

dawn
2d ago

I'd rather she go to the border and actually do something about the excessive influx of migrants coming in. You know. Be the border zar. Over 2 million that we know about just this year.

Reply
7
Robin Whittle
2d ago

Go back to the Swamp just where you need to say. You are one of the Worst VP that we have ever had Just like your boss and your partner in Crime Nancy .You are not wanted here by alot of South Carolinians.

Reply
3
Frank
2d ago

I'd like to know what she thinks she'll say to sway any votes. People already know which way they'll vote without any laughing fool to persuade them. She must think she's influential. Everyone knows how she wrongfully incarcerated minorities when she was a district attorney and how she could care less about protecting our boarders from illegals, human and drug trafficking. I haven't heard a good joke in a while so I'm interested in hearing what VP not in charge has to say.

Reply
2
Related
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Charleston, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Orangeburg, SC
Elections
Orangeburg, SC
Government
City
Orangeburg, SC
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Nikki Haley
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mike Pompeo
The Hill

There’s a wave coming, but it’s not the one you think

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Most in Washington are debating whether there will be a red wave this November and, if so, how large it might be. Yet, whether it turns out to be a wave or a ripple for Republicans, the twin tides of progressivism and populism are bringing a much larger wave that will crash down on businesses.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Voting#Election Local#Early Voting#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Democrats#Hbcu#Claflin University
Fox News

Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024

AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
AVENTURA, FL
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
E.M. DuBois

Opinion: Ron Desantis is the One Presidential Candidate We All Should Fear

Is it too early to think about 2024? I don’t think so. While there certainly could be some interesting candidates coming to challenge Old Sleepy Joe, I want to focus on the GOP in this article because they have the one candidate that is more terrifying than Donald Trump. Enter: Ron DeSantis. Just this past summer Desantis denied the Tampa Bay Rays $35 million for their training facility.
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

76K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy