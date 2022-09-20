Monroe County To Hold Hazardous Waste Collection

Photo provided by Pixabay

By Jared Acosta

The Waste Authority is holding a household hazardous waste collection in Monroe County on Wednesday.

MONROE COUNTY, PA | On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Waste Authority is collecting hazardous household waste from Monroe County residents. The event will run from 2 pm to 6 pm at the Military Road Recycling Site in Stroudsburg. This program is funded in part through grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA).

The event is for Monroe County residents only, and only items used for household purposes will be accepted. Businesses or waste from commercial use are not eligible and must be properly disposed of through a hazardous waste hauler. Residents are required to pre-register and pre-pay to dispose of items beforehand. Interested parties may register here. Cash and other forms of payment will not be accepted on-site. Items that have not been pre-paid will be sent home with residents.

Residents participating in this event are advised to arrive with their receipt confirmation email within 15 minutes of their registered appointment windows or will be turned away. Refunds for no-shows will take up to 30 days to process and are subject to a $20 service charge.

The Waste Authority will not accept containers larger than 5 gallons, bags larger than 40 pounds, latex paints, explosives, infectious/medical waste, recyclables, electronics, tires, lightbulbs, or scrap metal during the event.

Those with questions, concerns, or looking to dispose of hazardous waste items not accepted at this event are advised to call 570-643-6100 to discuss solutions.