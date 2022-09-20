ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Monroe County To Hold Hazardous Waste Collection

Pocono Update
Pocono Update
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P4O54_0i2rOqkB00
Photo provided by Pixabay

By Jared Acosta

The Waste Authority is holding a household hazardous waste collection in Monroe County on Wednesday.

MONROE COUNTY, PA | On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Waste Authority is collecting hazardous household waste from Monroe County residents. The event will run from 2 pm to 6 pm at the Military Road Recycling Site in Stroudsburg. This program is funded in part through grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA).

The event is for Monroe County residents only, and only items used for household purposes will be accepted. Businesses or waste from commercial use are not eligible and must be properly disposed of through a hazardous waste hauler. Residents are required to pre-register and pre-pay to dispose of items beforehand. Interested parties may register here. Cash and other forms of payment will not be accepted on-site. Items that have not been pre-paid will be sent home with residents.

Residents participating in this event are advised to arrive with their receipt confirmation email within 15 minutes of their registered appointment windows or will be turned away. Refunds for no-shows will take up to 30 days to process and are subject to a $20 service charge.

The Waste Authority will not accept containers larger than 5 gallons, bags larger than 40 pounds, latex paints, explosives, infectious/medical waste, recyclables, electronics, tires, lightbulbs, or scrap metal during the event.

Those with questions, concerns, or looking to dispose of hazardous waste items not accepted at this event are advised to call 570-643-6100 to discuss solutions.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Multi-colored fence at center of neighborhood dispute

CONYNGHAM BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fence painted in the colors of the rainbow has led to controversy in a Luzerne County community. That controversy is unfolding in Conyngham. What started as a neighborhood dispute is now ramping up. The fence was put up to try to head off future problems between two neighbors. […]
CONYNGHAM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts

Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Monroe County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Monroe County, PA
Government
Stroudsburg, PA
Government
City
Stroudsburg, PA
homenewspa.com

Lehigh Township supervisors discuss road work and personal shooting ranges

The Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, September 13 to discuss road work and personal shooting ranges, among other topics. After approving bills about general fund and state fund checks, the board heard from representatives concerning a plan for the Fields at Cottonwood. The board agreed to approve the plan, pending a review by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission and a final review by the township engineer. They also approved requests for extensions regarding three other plans, and to release funds for Northampton Area School District.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Fate of former elementary school uncertain after board meeting

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Heated arguments broke out during Wednesday night’s Pocono Mountain School District’s Board Meeting. It was over an industrial company’s more than $8,000,000 offer to purchase a former elementary school in Tannersville. That company, Core5 LLC, is behind two controversial plans to build warehouses in Pocono Township. At the meeting, the public got […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Collection#Commercial Waste#Household Hazardous Waste#Household Waste#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Pixabay#The Waste Authority
WBRE

Tensions flare as community opposes warehouse plans

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high at a school board meeting in the Poconos, as the topic of selling a property to a construction company was up for discussion. The Pocono Mountain School District received an offer of more than $8MIL from Core5 LLC to purchase the former Pocono Elementary School in […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
skooknews.com

Governor Wolf Announces Approval of Environmental and Infrastructure Projects Across Pennsylvania

On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. “These projects will improve communities and enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “They are the kind of improvements and upgrades that continue to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Sewer line break opens hole in Lackawanna County

DUNMORE, Pa. — The water company is dealing with a broken 18-inch sewer line in Dunmore. A large hole opened at the intersection of Poplar Street and Quincy Avenue. The intersection had to be closed to traffic. PA American Water says a contractor is coming in to make repairs.
DUNMORE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
WBRE

Water main break on San Souci Parkway

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main has broken along the San Souci Highway in Hanover Township causing an impact on the roads and businesses nearby. Crews tell Eyewitness News it happened around 11:00 a.m. Thursday in front of the Dollar General on the San Souci Parkway. That section of the road is down […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
NewsRadio WILK

School bus company allowed in Luz. Co. neighborhood despite complaints

A school bus company was granted approval for a new site to operate in one part of Luzerne County. The Hanover Township Zoning Hearing Board approved a site, in the Preston section, along South Main Street for use by HA-Holdings LLC. They provide the buses for the Hanover Area School District. Residents who spoke out before the decision, expressed concern about dust and noise from the facility.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Car dealership catches fire in Monroe County

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews battled flames in a fully engulfed car dealership fire in Monroe County, Monday afternoon. Officials say calls came in for the fire just after 3:00 p.m., on Monday at Gray Service Center in the 1800 block of West Main Street in Stroud Township.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Historic schoolhouse recognized

ELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A schoolhouse in Monroe County recently received national recognition. The 1855 Frantz One-Room Schoolhouse was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places in Washington, D.C. It's the last standing one-room schoolhouse in Eldred Township near Kunkletown. And you can visit the restored school...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Pocono Update

Stroudsburg, PA
16K+
Followers
738
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Pocono Update is a community news outlet that highlights current and upcoming news, events, and artists in Monroe County and beyond. Pocono Update brings you the stories that matter most. Representing the entire community, Pocono Update has established itself as the voice of the people and a beacon of hope in an industry that has largely lost the public's trust. Breaking the mold, Pocono Update takes a fresh approach to traditional reporting by presenting unbiased and unmanipulated facts through various mediums, bringing attention to happenings that shape life in the Poconos. Pocono Update is a division of American Media Partnership.

 https://www.poconoupdate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy