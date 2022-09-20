Northeast Florida high school football, volleyball, cross country Power Polls after Week 4

The Florida Times-Union lists its weekly power rankings for high school football, high school volleyball and high school cross country across Jacksonville and Northeast Florida through games played on September 19, 2022 in the Florida High School Athletic Association season.

FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

The Times-Union highlights the top teams across high school football for teams in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida after Week 4 of the 2022 FHSAA season.

1. Trinity Christian

Record : 4-0, District 1-1M

Previous : 1.

Last week: Won 27-14 vs. Bolles .

This week: vs. Columbia, 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Notable : Cameron Anderson, Bryce Kazmierczak, Tre Stewart highlight young Trinity defense that's growing by the week.

Bolles vs. Trinity Christian: Takeaways from Jacksonville's battle of FHSAA contenders

2. Bartram Trail

Record : 4-0, District 3-4S

Previous : 2.

Last week : Won 24-7 at Tallahassee Lincoln .

This week: vs. St. Augustine, 7 p.m. Friday.

Notable : Sharif Denson, Zeke Cromwell, Shane Armstrong and the Bears' defense officially mean business after big wins at Mainland, Lincoln.

3. Jackson

Record : 4-1, District 1-2M

Previous : 4.

Last week : Won 35-6 vs. Spruce Creek.

This week: Off.

Notable : Super 11 linebacker Grayson Howard has already recovered three fumbles; might approach 200 tackles with a good playoff run.

4. University Christian

Record : 4-0, District 1-1M

Previous : 5 (tie).

Last week: Won 56-8 vs. Christ's Church.

This week: at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.), 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Notable : Sophomore Jenoa Alford is developing fast into yet another big-play threat for UC.

5. White

Record : 3-1, District 3-2M

Previous : 9.

Last week : Won 37-0 at Parker.

This week : vs. Riverside, 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Notable : Tavales Thomas, Davaughn Patterson might form city's best two-way combination.

6 (tie). Bishop Kenny

Record : 4-0, District 2-2M

Previous : 5 (tie).

Last week : Won 61-8 vs. TDH Academy.

This week : at West Nassau, 7 p.m. Friday.

Notable : Crusaders keep racking up big wins, big numbers ahead of October's key district matchups.

6 (tie). Mandarin

Record : 2-1, District 1-4M

Previous : 10.

Last week: Won 30-0 at Atlantic Coast.

This week : vs. Creekside, 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Notable : Tramell Jones/Jaime Ffrench combination isn't Mustangs' only impressive unit; Mandarin defense hasn't allowed a TD for eight quarters.

First Coast Varsity Weekly: Where do 6% of top-ranked sophomores live? The Jacksonville area

8. Fleming Island

Record : 3-1, District 3-4S

Previous : 3.

Last week: Lost 26-20 vs. Oakleaf.

This week: Off.

Notable : Turnovers leave Fleming Island playing catch-up in brutally tough District 3-4A chase.

9. Bolles

Record : 2-2, District 2-2M

Previous : 5 (tie).

Last week : Lost 27-14 at Trinity Christian.

This week: vs. Benedictine, 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Notable : Depleted Bulldogs aiming to avoid suffering three consecutive losses for first time in 34 years.

10. Oakleaf

Record : 3-1, District 3-4S

Previous : Not ranked.

Last week : Won 26-20 at Fleming Island .

This week : at Tallahassee Chiles, 7 p.m. Friday.

Notable : Two-way Taylor Bradshaw's pair of picks helped Knights regain county's top spot against Fleming Island.

On the bubble: Baldwin (3-1, District 5-2S); Bradford (3-0, District 6-2S); Columbia (2-2, District 3-3S); Creekside (3-1, District 3-4S); Raines (2-1, District 2-2M); Union County (2-1, Region 3-1R).

Peak performers: Week 4 stars from Jackson, Oakleaf, Clay and more

Football leaderboard: Stats for rushing, passing, receiving and more through Week 4

VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS

The Times-Union rolls out its third high school volleyball poll of the 2022-23 FHSAA season. Records are through matches played Monday night.

1. Ponte Vedra

Record : 7-3, 5A.

Previous : 1.

Last week : Win vs. Fleming Island (3-0).

This week : Sept. 27 vs. Harvest Community.

Notable : New Hampshire-bound setter Jessica Shattles on pace to surpass 2,500 career assists before month's end.

2. Trinity Christian

Record : 12-3, 3A.

Previous : 2.

Last week : Wins vs. Episcopal (3-0), Melbourne Holy Trinity (2-0), Gainesville The Rock (2-0); Creekside (2-1), Tallahassee Lincoln (2-1), Viera (2-0).

This week: Thursday at Yulee.

Notable : Despite first losses of 2022, sophomore Amaria King keeps boosting hitting percentage, now up to a career-high .316.

3. Bishop Kenny

Record : 8-2, 4A

Previous : 3.

Last week: Win vs. Middleburg (3-0).

This week: Thursday at Ridgeview.

Notable : Junior Lizzy Austin is starring for Crusaders, coming off double-double (20 assists/11 digs) in sweep of Middleburg.

4. Bartram Trail

Record : 8-4, 7A.

Previous : 4.

Last week : Wins at Nease (3-0), at Creekside (3-1), at Panama City Beach Arnold (2-0), at North Bay Haven (2-0); losses vs. Cherokee (2-0), Jefferson (2-1).

This week : Thursday at Middleburg, Friday vs. Episcopal, Sept. 27 vs. Beachside.

Notable : Busy Bears: Senior Jenna Otts (109 kills in past week), Sydney Lewis and Morgan Langley continue to lead Bartram Trail through hectic tournament slate.

5. Beachside

Record : 10-1, 4A.

Previous : Not ranked.

Last week: Wins vs. Tocoi Creek (3-1), vs. Oakleaf (2-0), vs. North Marion (2-0), vs. Williston (2-0), vs. Mandarin (2-1), vs. Fernandina Beach (2-1).

This week: Thursday vs. Atlantic Coast, Sept. 27 at Bartram Trail.

Notable : The area's next giant? Adriana Jeanpierre (124 kills), Erica Duffy (183 assists) form promising freshman combination for rising Barracudas.

On the bubble: Atlantic Coast (6-3, 7A), Baker County (8-5, 4A), Bishop Snyder (12-4, 3A), Bolles (9-3, 4A), Christ's Church (8-3, 2A), Creekside (9-4, 7A), Fernandina Beach (10-1, 4A), Mandarin (10-5, 7A), Providence (7-6, 3A), Ridgeview (7-5, 5A), St. Johns Country Day (9-1, 2A).

High school volleyball: Top teams, players to watch

FHSAA new rankings are out: Who's in front in playoff race?

CROSS COUNTRY RANKINGS

The Times-Union tracks top performances in high school cross country for Jacksonville and Northeast Florida through meets held on Monday night, Sept. 19.

A glance at the top high school cross country times in the area this season. Course times in 5K events below. * indicates new time.

Time, runner, school, event

BOYS

15:47.00: Tanner Simonds, Creekside, Cecil Field Summer Classic

15:47.00: Graham Myers, Fleming Island, Cecil Field Summer Classic

16:03.00: Jack Dravo, Creekside, Cecil Field Summer Classic

16:05.00: Hudson Finocchio, Creekside, Cecil Field Summer Classic

16:06.00: Andrew McGraw, Bolles, Cecil Field Summer Classic

16:10.00: Gavin Nelson, Mandarin, Hare & Hounds Invitational*

16:16.00: Jacob Harvey, Creekside, Cecil Field Summer Classic

16:17.00: Grant Doherty, Ponte Vedra, Craig Speziale Invitational

16:21.40: John Keester IV, Fleming Island, Bale-N-Trail Original*

16:22.00: Jack Zurn, Creekside, Cecil Field Summer Classic

GIRLS

17:45.00: Jillian Candelino, Bolles, Bale-N-Trail Original*

18:23.00: Lindy White, Ponte Vedra, Cecil Field Summer Classic

18:26.40: Ella Mickler, Bolles, Bale-N-Trail Original*

18:57.30: Katelyn Lawrence, St. Augustine, Coach Joe McKinney Classic

19:15.70: Alyson Johnson, Creekside, Bale-N-Trail Original*

19:17.00: Rylan Holmquist, St. Augustine, Cecil Field Summer Classic

19:19.80: Elizabeth Csikai, Bolles, Bale-N-Trail Original*

19:20.00: Lucrezia Gowdy, Episcopal, Cecil Field Summer Classic

19:21.00: Daisy Ross, Ponte Vedra, Craig Speziale Invitational

19:29.63: Sierra Barrera, Oakleaf, Spanish River XC Invitational*

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Northeast Florida high school football, volleyball, cross country Power Polls after Week 4