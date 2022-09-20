ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Northeast Florida high school football, volleyball, cross country Power Polls after Week 4

By Clayton Freeman and Juston Lewis
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 2 days ago

The Florida Times-Union lists its weekly power rankings for high school football, high school volleyball and high school cross country across Jacksonville and Northeast Florida through games played on September 19, 2022 in the Florida High School Athletic Association season.

FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

The Times-Union highlights the top teams across high school football for teams in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida after Week 4 of the 2022 FHSAA season.

1. Trinity Christian

Record : 4-0, District 1-1M

Previous : 1.

Last week: Won 27-14 vs. Bolles .

This week: vs. Columbia, 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Notable : Cameron Anderson, Bryce Kazmierczak, Tre Stewart highlight young Trinity defense that's growing by the week.

Bolles vs. Trinity Christian: Takeaways from Jacksonville's battle of FHSAA contenders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P7ZF5_0i2rOjoK00

2. Bartram Trail

Record : 4-0, District 3-4S

Previous : 2.

Last week : Won 24-7 at Tallahassee Lincoln .

This week: vs. St. Augustine, 7 p.m. Friday.

Notable : Sharif Denson, Zeke Cromwell, Shane Armstrong and the Bears' defense officially mean business after big wins at Mainland, Lincoln.

3. Jackson

Record : 4-1, District 1-2M

Previous : 4.

Last week : Won 35-6 vs. Spruce Creek.

This week: Off.

Notable : Super 11 linebacker Grayson Howard has already recovered three fumbles; might approach 200 tackles with a good playoff run.

4. University Christian

Record : 4-0, District 1-1M

Previous : 5 (tie).

Last week: Won 56-8 vs. Christ's Church.

This week: at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.), 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Notable : Sophomore Jenoa Alford is developing fast into yet another big-play threat for UC.

5. White

Record : 3-1, District 3-2M

Previous : 9.

Last week : Won 37-0 at Parker.

This week : vs. Riverside, 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Notable : Tavales Thomas, Davaughn Patterson might form city's best two-way combination.

6 (tie). Bishop Kenny

Record : 4-0, District 2-2M

Previous : 5 (tie).

Last week : Won 61-8 vs. TDH Academy.

This week : at West Nassau, 7 p.m. Friday.

Notable : Crusaders keep racking up big wins, big numbers ahead of October's key district matchups.

6 (tie). Mandarin

Record : 2-1, District 1-4M

Previous : 10.

Last week: Won 30-0 at Atlantic Coast.

This week : vs. Creekside, 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Notable : Tramell Jones/Jaime Ffrench combination isn't Mustangs' only impressive unit; Mandarin defense hasn't allowed a TD for eight quarters.

First Coast Varsity Weekly: Where do 6% of top-ranked sophomores live? The Jacksonville area

8. Fleming Island

Record : 3-1, District 3-4S

Previous : 3.

Last week: Lost 26-20 vs. Oakleaf.

This week: Off.

Notable : Turnovers leave Fleming Island playing catch-up in brutally tough District 3-4A chase.

9. Bolles

Record : 2-2, District 2-2M

Previous : 5 (tie).

Last week : Lost 27-14 at Trinity Christian.

This week: vs. Benedictine, 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Notable : Depleted Bulldogs aiming to avoid suffering three consecutive losses for first time in 34 years.

10. Oakleaf

Record : 3-1, District 3-4S

Previous : Not ranked.

Last week : Won 26-20 at Fleming Island .

This week : at Tallahassee Chiles, 7 p.m. Friday.

Notable : Two-way Taylor Bradshaw's pair of picks helped Knights regain county's top spot against Fleming Island.

On the bubble: Baldwin (3-1, District 5-2S); Bradford (3-0, District 6-2S); Columbia (2-2, District 3-3S); Creekside (3-1, District 3-4S); Raines (2-1, District 2-2M); Union County (2-1, Region 3-1R).

Peak performers: Week 4 stars from Jackson, Oakleaf, Clay and more

Football leaderboard: Stats for rushing, passing, receiving and more through Week 4

VOLLEYBALL POWER RANKINGS

The Times-Union rolls out its third high school volleyball poll of the 2022-23 FHSAA season. Records are through matches played Monday night.

1. Ponte Vedra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tBbPp_0i2rOjoK00

Record : 7-3, 5A.

Previous : 1.

Last week : Win vs. Fleming Island (3-0).

This week : Sept. 27 vs. Harvest Community.

Notable : New Hampshire-bound setter Jessica Shattles on pace to surpass 2,500 career assists before month's end.

2. Trinity Christian

Record : 12-3, 3A.

Previous : 2.

Last week : Wins vs. Episcopal (3-0), Melbourne Holy Trinity (2-0), Gainesville The Rock (2-0); Creekside (2-1), Tallahassee Lincoln (2-1), Viera (2-0).

This week: Thursday at Yulee.

Notable : Despite first losses of 2022, sophomore Amaria King keeps boosting hitting percentage, now up to a career-high .316.

3. Bishop Kenny

Record : 8-2, 4A

Previous : 3.

Last week: Win vs. Middleburg (3-0).

This week: Thursday at Ridgeview.

Notable : Junior Lizzy Austin is starring for Crusaders, coming off double-double (20 assists/11 digs) in sweep of Middleburg.

4. Bartram Trail

Record : 8-4, 7A.

Previous : 4.

Last week : Wins at Nease (3-0), at Creekside (3-1), at Panama City Beach Arnold (2-0), at North Bay Haven (2-0); losses vs. Cherokee (2-0), Jefferson (2-1).

This week : Thursday at Middleburg, Friday vs. Episcopal, Sept. 27 vs. Beachside.

Notable : Busy Bears: Senior Jenna Otts (109 kills in past week), Sydney Lewis and Morgan Langley continue to lead Bartram Trail through hectic tournament slate.

5. Beachside

Record : 10-1, 4A.

Previous : Not ranked.

Last week: Wins vs. Tocoi Creek (3-1), vs. Oakleaf (2-0), vs. North Marion (2-0), vs. Williston (2-0), vs. Mandarin (2-1), vs. Fernandina Beach (2-1).

This week: Thursday vs. Atlantic Coast, Sept. 27 at Bartram Trail.

Notable : The area's next giant? Adriana Jeanpierre (124 kills), Erica Duffy (183 assists) form promising freshman combination for rising Barracudas.

On the bubble: Atlantic Coast (6-3, 7A), Baker County (8-5, 4A), Bishop Snyder (12-4, 3A), Bolles (9-3, 4A), Christ's Church (8-3, 2A), Creekside (9-4, 7A), Fernandina Beach (10-1, 4A), Mandarin (10-5, 7A), Providence (7-6, 3A), Ridgeview (7-5, 5A), St. Johns Country Day (9-1, 2A).

High school volleyball: Top teams, players to watch

FHSAA new rankings are out: Who's in front in playoff race?

CROSS COUNTRY RANKINGS

The Times-Union tracks top performances in high school cross country for Jacksonville and Northeast Florida through meets held on Monday night, Sept. 19.

A glance at the top high school cross country times in the area this season. Course times in 5K events below. * indicates new time.

Time, runner, school, event

BOYS

15:47.00: Tanner Simonds, Creekside, Cecil Field Summer Classic

15:47.00: Graham Myers, Fleming Island, Cecil Field Summer Classic

16:03.00: Jack Dravo, Creekside, Cecil Field Summer Classic

16:05.00: Hudson Finocchio, Creekside, Cecil Field Summer Classic

16:06.00: Andrew McGraw, Bolles, Cecil Field Summer Classic

16:10.00: Gavin Nelson, Mandarin, Hare & Hounds Invitational*

16:16.00: Jacob Harvey, Creekside, Cecil Field Summer Classic

16:17.00: Grant Doherty, Ponte Vedra, Craig Speziale Invitational

16:21.40: John Keester IV, Fleming Island, Bale-N-Trail Original*

16:22.00: Jack Zurn, Creekside, Cecil Field Summer Classic

GIRLS

17:45.00: Jillian Candelino, Bolles, Bale-N-Trail Original*

18:23.00: Lindy White, Ponte Vedra, Cecil Field Summer Classic

18:26.40: Ella Mickler, Bolles, Bale-N-Trail Original*

18:57.30: Katelyn Lawrence, St. Augustine, Coach Joe McKinney Classic

19:15.70: Alyson Johnson, Creekside, Bale-N-Trail Original*

19:17.00: Rylan Holmquist, St. Augustine, Cecil Field Summer Classic

19:19.80: Elizabeth Csikai, Bolles, Bale-N-Trail Original*

19:20.00: Lucrezia Gowdy, Episcopal, Cecil Field Summer Classic

19:21.00: Daisy Ross, Ponte Vedra, Craig Speziale Invitational

19:29.63: Sierra Barrera, Oakleaf, Spanish River XC Invitational*

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Northeast Florida high school football, volleyball, cross country Power Polls after Week 4

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
duvalsports.com

Northeast Florida Middle School Football Scores

Here’s a look around Northeast Florida at some of the scores from Middle School Football the past week. From St. John’s County, to Columbia County, to Duval County, here are some of the scores from the action on the gridiron. Don’t forget to post your middle school football...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Clark's Fish Camp temporarily closed for renovations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a prior report at Clark's Fish Camp) An eclectic Jacksonville restaurant known for its fresh southern eats and large taxidermy collection will be temporarily closed for renovations. Clark's Fish Camp Seafood Restaurant in the Mandarin area posted the update...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Fernandina Beach, FL
City
Saint Augustine, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Education
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Yulee, FL
City
Fleming Island, FL
City
Middleburg, FL
Local
Florida Education
City
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
City
Williston, FL
Action News Jax

Feeding Northeast Florida + Southeastern Grocers Host Hunger Action Month Mobile Food Pantry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Feeding Northeast Florida and Southeastern Grocers (parent company of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores) are hosting two mobile pantry food distributions today, Tuesday, September, 20 and tomorrow, September 21. Recognizing September as Hunger Action Month, Feeding Northeast Florida is leading the effort to highlight hunger and food insecurity across the eight counties of Northeast Florida that they serve.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
L. Cane

Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit Today

Many Floridians enjoy old landmarks that have stood for many years, often not changing very much. After all, Florida is constantly changing, developing, and growing. So, in the time of strip malls and chain restaurants, visiting a place that looks the same as it did over 100 years ago is arguably a treat for many Floridians. The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach is an example of one such landmark.
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Tim Tebow opens 'Clean Juice' at Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Coast's very own, Tim Tebow has partnered with Clean Juice to bring his first co-owned store to St. John's Town Center. “I believe in health. I believe we only have one life one opportunity to live it to the max to live it to the fullest it's so important to give ourselves the fuel that we need to go out and live our purpose every day," Tebow said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#High School Football#Volleyball#Highschoolsports#Fhsaa#Trinity Christian Record#Columbia
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top commercial sales of the week

Sawgrass Village Drive and Village Main and Front streets, Ponte Vedra Beach. Type: 128 lots in Liberty Square Townhomes Phase 2. Buyer: Toll Southeast LP Co. Inc. Seller: Cypress Plaza Properties Inc. DUVAL. $3,284,451. 1100 Atlantic Blvd., Neptune Beach. Type: Tires Plus. Parcel size: 0.83 acres. Building size: 6,199 square...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best sweet shop: Southern Dessert Plate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No surprise here! For a FOURTH year, Southern Dessert Plate has made the top of your list for the best dessert shop in Jacksonville. High-quality desserts, consideration, competency and courtesy. That’s how it assures you will have a positively delicious experience!. Some people are looking...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
674K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy