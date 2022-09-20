ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

81-year-old Texas visitor found floating face down in water in Destin dies at hospital

By Sierra Rains, Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p8Oay_0i2rOivb00

DESTIN — The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the apparent drowning of a Texas visitor after the man was found floating face down in the water Sunday.

The 81-year-old was last seen entering a pond near Sandprint Drive in Destin about 11 a.m., according to the Sheriff's Office.

In case you missed it:A 2008 death in FWB was ruled an 'accidental drowning.' Now the case has been reopened

Boating accident in Destin:23-year-old woman given 10% chance of keeping her arm after boating accident near Crab Island

He was found about 10 minutes later floating face down. The man was pulled from the water and lifesaving measures were started, deputies said. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a local emergency room.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
navarrenewspaper.com

Suspect was shot multiple times and died at the scene

Sheriff Eric Aden today praised the composure and training of two Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies confronted by an armed man who fired shots during a domestic violence related incident in Destin Wednesday. When the 45-year old suspect fired at deputies who had responded to the call of an armed disturbance at a home under construction on Sailmaker Lane, they returned fire. The suspect was hit multiple times and died at the scene.
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Homicide investigation in Panama City Beach neighborhood

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 9/22/22 3:45 P.M.:. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office identified Julian’s son, Tyler Moore Davis, 27, as the murder suspect. Investigators used the Bay Real-Time Operations Center (BAYROC) to determine Tyler fled to Georgia after the shooting. Warrants were obtained for Tyler for aggravated assault on a separate incident. He was arrested and is now in a Georgia county jail.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Accidents
Destin, FL
Accidents
Okaloosa County, FL
Accidents
County
Okaloosa County, FL
Okaloosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
Destin, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Destin, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Deputies shoot, kill man in Destin’s Regatta Bay neighborhood

UPDATE: Estranged husband shot at wife before deputies killed him in Destin: Sheriff DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man Wednesday evening in the Regatta Bay neighborhood. OCSO said the man was chasing and shooting at a woman around a home construction site. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. […]
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Motorcyclist killed in Panama City crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday night. It happened just before 8 P.M. at the intersection 23rd Street and Michigan Avenue. Investigators say a tan minivan turning south on Michigan Ave. hit the black motorcycle traveling east on 23rd. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Florida#Drowning#Emergency Room#Crab Island#Accident#The Sheriff S Office#Fwb
WKRG News 5

Man allegedly steals $7,500 from Orange Beach construction company

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department is investigating a possible fraud case after a man allegedly stole thousands of dollars from an Orange Beach construction company and used the money at a Lowe’s. Loper Construction Company of Orange Beach noticed a suspicious transaction in July. Lt. Trent Johnson, with the Orange […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Texas man drowns in Destin: Okaloosa Co. Deputies

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating an “apparent drowning,” after a man was seen “floating face down,” and later died in Destin Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. An 81-year-old from Texas was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle just before 11 a.m. […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

SUV crashes into Okaloosa Co. school bus, driver injured

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a crash involving a school bus has shut down all lanes of Highway 4, according to a Facebook post. Pictures the officials posted to Facebook show the front of an SUV completely crushed. Debris is also shown all in the roadway from […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
niceville.com

Sheriff’s Office seeks help in identifying suspect in Destin car burglaries

DESTIN, Fla. – Several vehicle burglaries occurred Saturday in Destin, and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a suspect captured on video surveillance. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), deputies responded to several vehicle burglaries in the Emerald Heights neighborhood....
DESTIN, FL
mypanhandle.com

Watch: Gun-wielding masked man robs Bay Co. convenience store

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are hoping the public can help them capture a man who robbed a local convenience store. The incident happened last week at about 9 p.m. at a store on Boat Race Road. The suspect is wearing a mask and points a “small, silver” handgun in a clerk’s face, forces him to open the register, and then takes an unknown amount of money before rushing out of the store.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman shoots at neighbor over parking spot: Atmore Police

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was charged with several counts of attempted murder after she got into an argument over a parking spot, according to a news release from the Atmore Police Department.  Brandie Patterson, 37, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 20 after police were called to the 200-block of Patterson Street. Officers believe Patterson […]
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Deputies search for vehicle burglary suspect in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a burglary suspect after several vehicles were broken into Saturday night in Destin.  Deputies were called to Emerald Heights neighborhood after several cars were burglarized. Investigators reviewed security footage, showing a man pulling on the door handles. Deputies believe the man pulling on […]
DESTIN, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

Apparent drowning in Gulf today

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent drowning of a Texas visitor today in Destin . The 81-year old victim was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11am and was located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down. The man was pulled from the...
DESTIN, FL
Northwest Florida Daily News

Northwest Florida Daily News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
699K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Walton Beach, FL from Northwest Florida Daily News.

 http://nwfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy