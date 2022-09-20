ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio judge plans to extend pause on six-week abortion ban

By Jessie Balmert, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago

A Hamilton County judge plans to extend the order temporarily blocking the state's six-week abortion ban past the initial 14-day deadline.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins set an Oct. 7 hearing for attorneys to explain whether he should grant a preliminary injunction, which could indefinitely block state law banning doctors from performing abortions after cardiac activity is detected.

Jenkins plans to extend the order temporarily blocking the state's abortion restrictions through Oct. 12, those on both sides of the lawsuit said.

In the meantime, Ohio abortion clinics can continue to perform procedures up until 21 weeks and six days after someone's last period. That's a gestational age of 20 weeks.

On Sept. 15, Jenkins, a Democrat, temporarily blocked Ohio's six-week abortion ban for 14 days, the maximum length of time allowed. The temporary restraining order can be extended once for a maximum of 14 days.

Advocates of abortion access are hopeful that Jenkins will rule in their favor . In his order last week, Jenkins wrote that "this Court recognizes a fundamental right to abortion under Ohio’s Constitution."

Any decision from Jenkins will be appealed, ultimately returning to the Ohio Supreme Court for a final decision.

Jessie Balmert is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Akron Beacon Journal, Cincinnati Enquirer, Columbus Dispatch and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio .

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio judge plans to extend pause on six-week abortion ban

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

