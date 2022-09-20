Read full article on original website
Debra Ann Pelfrey Kimberlin, age 67, of Kingston
Debra Ann Pelfrey Kimberlin, age 67, of Kingston passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her home. She was born December 15, 1954 in Roane County where she remained a life long resident. Debra was a faithful member of Victory Baptist Church in Kingston. She loved her grandbabies and cooking for them, which they will miss so much. Preceded in death by her granddaughter, Addison Kimberlin; parents, James & Mary Ruth Green Pelfrey; brother, Mike Pelfrey.
Larry James Ooten age 70, of Clinton
Larry James Ooten age 70, of Clinton passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at The Waters of Clinton. Larry was born March 17, 1952, in Oneida, Tennessee to the late Merida and Flora Hicks Ooten. Throughout his life Larry loved going fishing with his dad, playing cards with anyone, going to flea markets, an avid dog lover, antique cars, and going to car shows. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brother, Cecil Ooten; sisters, Joyce O’Conner, Katherine Ooten, and Phyllis Ooten; brother-in-law, Hubert Watson.
Robert “David” Fulton, age 81 of Clinton
Robert “David” Fulton, age 81 of Clinton passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He was born June 21, 1941, in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Robert and Kathleen Fulton. Robert owned and operated Fulton TV Sales and Service in Clinton and was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was an avid fisherman that also enjoyed playing golf and hunting off his back porch. David was a member of Clinton Church of God. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by daughter, Angelina “Tina” Fulton, sister, Jackie Robertson.
Rebecca Sue Manis
Rebecca Sue Manis passed away peacefully Saturday September 10th, 2022. Becky was born October 16th, 1947, to Robert and Vera West. She leaves behind her son and daughter in law Scott and Judy Manis, granddaughter Chesney and Jason Ault, brother and sister-in-law Bob and Karen West, great grandsons Chase, Jayden, Brodie, Rowan, and Palmer Ault, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Phillip Manis, sister Peggy Grandstaff, and niece Sadonna Grandstaff.
Adalbert “Mickey” Silva, age 88
Adalbert “Mickey” Silva, age 88, passed into the loving arms of our Lord on Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born on October 5, 1933 in Ybor City, Tampa, FL to Adalbert Silva and Helen Garcia Silva. He married his loving and devoted wife, Ann, in Houston, TX on July 26, 1958. They enjoyed 61.5 years of marriage before her passing in January 2020.
Catherine “Katie” Byers, age 84, of Oak Ridge
Catherine “Katie” Byers, age 84, a resident of Oak Ridge, passed away on September 18, 2022 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born September 19, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio and lived in Centerburg, Ohio until 1990 when she moved to Oak Ridge, TN. She was...
Sgt. Chris Jenkins Memorial Golf Tournament happening in Loudon
LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — A charity golf tournament honoring the legacy of Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sgt. Chris Jenkins is set to tee off next week. Organizers say the tourney will benefit his family. Jenkins, who had served with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office since 2002, was...
Hometown Spotlight in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — This month's Hometown Spotlight took us to Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City as we celebrated Jefferson County. Hometown Girl Katie Inman, who grew up in Dandridge, shared information about the towns she grew up enjoying as a kid. Jefferson City:. Originally named Mossy Creek, Jefferson...
Sevier County volunteer celebrates her 100th birthday
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Age is no factor for Mary Shy, who just turned 100 and is still helping others. Shy is still volunteering with Sevier County Food Ministry. When you first meet Shy, you’ll realize she’s anything but shy. “I’m glad you recognize that,” she said.
Cyclist fatally struck by car in Harriman
A woman was pronounced dead Wednesday after she was struck by a car while riding a bicycle in Harriman.
UPDATE: Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit by Car in Harriman
The driver of the Altima, 33-year-old Sheldon Hickman, was traveling north and struck Hicks who was also traveling north, according to the report. Hickman is in the Roane County Jail having been charged with Driving Under the Influence. His bond is $25,000. However, since Hicks left the scene of a fatality accident, but later returned, he is probably facing other charges as well.
Catholic Charities filling in healthcare gaps in Scott County
Catholic Charities is filling in the gaps in rural Scott County after noticing healthcare shortages in the region.
Young-Williams asks for donations to help serve thousands of animals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center has asked people for help with donations as they provide food, water and shelter to over 10,000 animals yearly. Items the non-profit specifically asked for include pet toys, beds and treats to help make their time at the shelter comfortable. Justin Young with...
10About Town: A fall festival, a bridal show and a Sunday market
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The annual Townsend Fall Festival is taking place this Friday and Saturday! There will be Bluegrass music, arts and crafts, time-honored traditions, Appalachian cooking and old-fashioned kid's games. The festival starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. on both days. The parking is $10 per day with proceeds benefiting the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department.
6 free things to do in Morristown Sept. 23-25
Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Morristown and have fun for the upcoming fall.
Community fire safety event planned for October 15th
Everyone is invited to a free community fire safety event on Saturday, October 15th at the Fairgrounds in Clinton. The free event will be held from 10 am to 2 pm, featuring food, inflatables, fire safety and firefighting demonstrations, “Sparky the Fire Dog,” and more, including a chance to meet firefighters from not just Clinton, but all over Anderson County. Attendees will also get a chance to check out all kinds of fire and emergency apparatuses during the event, which is being held to allow the community to get to know its firefighters and to promote fire safety.
Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oliver Springs cyclist was killed in a crash in Roane County Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A driver, identified as Sheldon Hickman, 33, of Harriman, struck a cyclist while traveling north on Harriman Highway around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 21, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.
Hand, foot, and mouth outbreak in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pediatrician Karie McLevain-Wells with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital West Knoxville Pediatrics told WVLT News there’s a hand, foot, and mouth virus outbreak in Knoxville. “It tends to like the Summer/Fall transitional times where it might be cool during the night and hot or warm...
Annual Wears Valley Fall Festival to take place in October
WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 9th annual Wears Valley Fall Festival presented by Keep Sevier Beautiful will host an autumn getaway for guests in October. The festival, located at 3179 Wears Valley Road, includes sixteen acres of family fun including crafters, activities, entertainment, children’s events and food. Guests can participate in the fun from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday but will close at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Hoskins joins fight against childhood cancer
In honor of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and in memory of the late Joseph Dillman, all day today (Wednesday, September 21st), Hoskins Drug Store on Main Street in downtown Clinton, across from the Courthouse, will donate half of their soda fountain sales to both raise awareness of, and to combat, childhood cancer.
