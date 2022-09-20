Read full article on original website
Savage Gulf named newest Tennessee State Park
Sitting on the Western edge of the Cumberland Plateau, Savage Gulf is one of Tennessee’s most incredible wilderness areas.
WYSH AM 1380
2022 Free Youth Deer Hunt registration underway for opportunity to record first harvest
(TWRA) Youth between the ages of 10-16, who are hunter safety certified and who have never harvested a deer, are eligible to win a spot in what has become an annual special hunt. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will host the hunt in conjunction with the opening day of the 2022 Tennessee Young Sportsman Deer Hunt on Saturday, Oct. 29.
wgnsradio.com
Canine Flu is a Growing Problem in Tennessee
Canine flu is on the rise in Tennessee. The illness is very contagious and could even be deadly. Dawn Roberts, executive director of the Beesley Animal Foundation & Clinic, tells NewsRadio WGNS dogs don't have immunity to canine flu:. Roberts says any dog is at risk for contracting canine flu:
Concerned about earthquakes? Here’s a primer on insurance for TN homeowners
Tennessee sits on two fault lines, the New Madrid fault line in Western Tennessee and the Eastern Tennessee Seismic Zone.
50th National Hunting and Fishing Day set for Saturday
(TWRA) The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be celebrating 2022 National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) on Saturday, Sept. 24. On this special day and 50th anniversary of its establishment, the rich tradition of fishing, hunting, and target shooting will be observed recognizing the conservation efforts of sportsmen and women across the country.
State official warns of new scam targeting Tennesseans
Tennesseans received an alert from Secretary of State Tre Hargett on Wednesday about an official-looking mailer from TN UCC Statement Service that falsely suggests that businesses or individuals need a copy of a certain financing statement filed against them.
weatherboy.com
Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee
Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
actionnews5.com
Homeowners left Homeless: Shelby County owns more tax sale properties than any investor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Archie Robinson nearly lost his home when it was sold to an investor in a tax sale, but research by The Investigators show most properties sold in Shelby County tax sales aren’t purchased by investors, but by the county itself. When Robinson moved into the...
Former Tennessee teacher reaches breaking point, calls for change
She quit her teaching job in the middle of the semester, and now she's calling for change.
More problems at Beale Street Landing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The $43 million Beale Street Landing is showing more signs of wear and tear just eight years after opening in downtown Memphis. The surface of the splash pad is deteriorating, and boards are missing in some of the seating areas. Memphis River Parks Partnership admits the splash pad hasn’t been operational in […]
Men named Christian, Bible bagged for East Memphis burglary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Police say two men were arrested after they returned to a house they burglarized three days earlier in East Memphis. Investigators said Christian Nicholas, 26, and Zachary Bible, 27, were caught red-handed with some of the items taken from a home in the 900 block of Audubon Drive. The homeowner said Sunday, […]
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Resorts in Tennessee You Must Visit
Are you on a search for the best resorts in Tennessee? Well, look no further! This is the perfect place for you to start. Tennessee is obviously known for its music scene, high-quality whiskey, and the stunning views thanks to the Great Smokies! So, of course there means that there will be tons of luxury resorts in Tennessee around too!
Nashville Scene
Communities of the Dead: African American Cemeteries Yield Clues About the Past
After retiring from a long IT career in 1999, Jo Ann Williams McClellan began researching her family’s Tennessee genealogy from her home in Dallas. Her husband retired three years later, and the couple moved to her birthplace in Maury County, Tenn. She joined the county’s genealogical society and found her calling for the next three decades: studying local history by finding and preserving historic African American cemeteries. Working with the Tennessee Historical Commission, she stands at the forefront of an army of volunteers and professionals cataloging hundreds of cemeteries across the state.
This restaurant has the ‘absolute best’ ribs in Tennessee, according to one ranking
According to the rankings, the food website found that the best ribs in Tennessee can be found at Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint which has multiple locations across Middle Tennessee.
Southern Environmental Law Center asks TVA for info on retirement of coal-fired plant
On behalf of the Tennessee Chapter of the Sierra Club and Appalachian Voices, the Southern Environmental Law Center has asked TVA to prepare a supplemental environmental statement in order to address concerns with TVA’s draft environmental impact statement, which details the agency’s plans to retire the Cumberland Fossil Plant. The Cumberland Fossil Plant, which is […] The post Southern Environmental Law Center asks TVA for info on retirement of coal-fired plant appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
actionnews5.com
Homeowners Left Homeless: Thousands may not have known their homes would be auctioned off by Shelby County government
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Investigators are digging deeper into hundreds of Shelby County properties that were sold at auction during the pandemic because the owners were behind on their tax bills. An investigation with our partners at the University of Memphis Institute for Public Service Reporting reveals many of...
actionnews5.com
New efforts underway to make Memphis nightlife safer with ‘Safe Bar’ program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An East Memphis bar is taking steps to keep its patrons safer. Prive has become the first Mid-South restaurant and bar to implement the nationally-recognized “Safe Bar” program. “It’s a great opportunity for a Black-owned business to be able to be one of the...
WYSH AM 1380
Proposed Constitutional amendment gives Tennessee voters opportunity to create emergency succession plan for office of governor
(TN General Assembly press release) On the November 8 ballot, Tennessee voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on a proposed amendment to the state constitution that establishes a framework for a temporary transition of power for the highest elected official in the state. If approved, the amendment would be invoked if the governor is temporarily incapacitated and unable to perform his or her duties, most likely due to a medical emergency. Tennessee is the only state that does not have a provision in its state constitution to address this issue.
Tennessee woman says someone listed her home for sale online without her knowledge
A Memphis woman says she is confused and concerned after seeing a picture of her home listed on several realtor sites as being for sale.
Tennessee ranks 8th nationally for inbound residents — one of few states with consistent growth
The secret’s out about Tennessee-- it's a pretty great place to live. And even more people are catching on, according to a mid-year migration study.
