Tennessee State

Canine Flu is a Growing Problem in Tennessee

Canine flu is on the rise in Tennessee. The illness is very contagious and could even be deadly. Dawn Roberts, executive director of the Beesley Animal Foundation & Clinic, tells NewsRadio WGNS dogs don't have immunity to canine flu:. Roberts says any dog is at risk for contracting canine flu:
WYSH AM 1380

50th National Hunting and Fishing Day set for Saturday

(TWRA) The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be celebrating 2022 National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) on Saturday, Sept. 24. On this special day and 50th anniversary of its establishment, the rich tradition of fishing, hunting, and target shooting will be observed recognizing the conservation efforts of sportsmen and women across the country.
weatherboy.com

Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee

Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
WREG

More problems at Beale Street Landing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The $43 million Beale Street Landing is showing more signs of wear and tear just eight years after opening in downtown Memphis. The surface of the splash pad is deteriorating, and boards are missing in some of the seating areas. Memphis River Parks Partnership admits the splash pad hasn’t been operational in […]
WATE

Men named Christian, Bible bagged for East Memphis burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Police say two men were arrested after they returned to a house they burglarized three days earlier in East Memphis. Investigators said Christian Nicholas, 26, and Zachary Bible, 27, were caught red-handed with some of the items taken from a home in the 900 block of Audubon Drive. The homeowner said Sunday, […]
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Resorts in Tennessee You Must Visit

Are you on a search for the best resorts in Tennessee? Well, look no further! This is the perfect place for you to start. Tennessee is obviously known for its music scene, high-quality whiskey, and the stunning views thanks to the Great Smokies! So, of course there means that there will be tons of luxury resorts in Tennessee around too!
Nashville Scene

Communities of the Dead: African American Cemeteries Yield Clues About the Past

After retiring from a long IT career in 1999, Jo Ann Williams McClellan began researching her family’s Tennessee genealogy from her home in Dallas. Her husband retired three years later, and the couple moved to her birthplace in Maury County, Tenn. She joined the county’s genealogical society and found her calling for the next three decades: studying local history by finding and preserving historic African American cemeteries. Working with the Tennessee Historical Commission, she stands at the forefront of an army of volunteers and professionals cataloging hundreds of cemeteries across the state.
Tennessee Lookout

Southern Environmental Law Center asks TVA for info on retirement of coal-fired plant

On behalf of the Tennessee Chapter of the Sierra Club and Appalachian Voices, the Southern Environmental Law Center has asked TVA to prepare a supplemental environmental statement in order to address concerns with TVA’s draft environmental impact statement, which details the agency’s plans to retire the Cumberland Fossil Plant. The Cumberland Fossil Plant, which is […] The post Southern Environmental Law Center asks TVA for info on retirement of coal-fired plant appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WYSH AM 1380

Proposed Constitutional amendment gives Tennessee voters opportunity to create emergency succession plan for office of governor

(TN General Assembly press release) On the November 8 ballot, Tennessee voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on a proposed amendment to the state constitution that establishes a framework for a temporary transition of power for the highest elected official in the state. If approved, the amendment would be invoked if the governor is temporarily incapacitated and unable to perform his or her duties, most likely due to a medical emergency. Tennessee is the only state that does not have a provision in its state constitution to address this issue.
