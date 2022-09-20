Petoskey golf wins at The Highlands, Harbor Springs XC sweeps at Inland Lakes

HARBOR SPRINGS — The Harbor Springs girls’ golf team welcomed in a host of programs from throughout Northern Michigan Monday for the annual Ann Wilson Invitational at The Highlands’ Moor course.

It comes as a local end of the season for the Harbor Springs girls golf team, with plenty more chances on Harbor courses.

“What a great tournament run by the Boyne staff of John Myers. We appreciate it very much,” Harbor Springs coach Pete Kelbel said. “It’s extra special this year as our Lake Michigan Conference is at Wequetonsing Golf Club on September 29 and our regional tournament is at Harbor Point on October 4.”

Petoskey earned the overall win by close to 10 strokes, finishing with a 382, while Harbor Springs was second with a 394. East Jordan then followed in third with a 416.

Leading for Petoskey was Aubrey Williams with a round of 93, followed by Sara Hasse, 95; Sophia Gardner, 97; Marley Spence, 97; Cassidy Whitener, 97; and Riley Barr, 106.

For Harbor Springs, Taylore Wilson shot the third best round of the day with an 87 and Savanah Maki shot 95. Also for the Rams, Natalie Mills carded 102; Lily Miller, 110; Charlotte Westbrook, 111; and Onika Alonzi, 121.

East Jordan was led by Mailey Hamilton with a 101, Sami Burks shot 102; Hannah Fortune, 103; Lila Kelly, 110; Olivia Maher, 113; and Maddy Bearden, 126.

Charlevoix’s leader then came as Avery Kita with a 97, Merette Carson shot 101; Sarah Pletcher, 107; Emma Meadows, 138; Jacquelyn Thornton, 139; and Amelia Drenth, 139.

SOCCER

Boyne City 4, Harbor Light 0

BOYNE FALLS — The Boyne City boys’ soccer team turned in another victory Monday at the Boyne Mountain field, defeating Harbor Light Christian by a 4-0 final.

Reese Bey and Amayo Bardeguez-Barrera each notched two goals for the Ramblers in the win, while Matt Spate, Jack Snyder, Carsen Dittmar and Bey all had an assist each.

Boyne tallied 25 shots on goal and Gabe Zarzycki made one save in the shutout in goal.

The win moved Boyne to 5-4-4 overall on the season and they’ll next head to Harbor Springs on Thursday, Sept. 22. Game is set for 7 p.m. in the Lake Michigan Conference battle.

VOLLEYBALL

Mackinaw City 3, Engadine 2

ENGADINE — The Mackinaw City volleyball team earned a comeback victory on the road Monday, defeating Engadine in a hard-fought five-set match.

Mackinaw City dropped the opening two sets, 25-22 and 25-19, before then taking the next two and the tiebreaker in games of 25-23, 25-14 and 15-8.

“After we dropped the second set, I told them, “Get your mind set to play five tonight," because we all knew we were capable of playing at a higher level,” Mackinaw coach Brooke Vieau said. “The mental toughness of this group is just so strong; despite trailing 13-16 in the must-win third set, they found a way to put their serves in play and give Marlie (Postula) more options with some good passes. I'm extremely proud of how they pulled together as a team to come home with a victory.”

Madison Smith led with 26 kills and 12 digs, Postula had 49 assists and nine digs, while serving 16 of 16, Larissa Huffman had 16 kills, 12 digs and four aces, Vanessa Groenewoud had nine kills and six digs and Julia Sullivan added six kills and eight digs. Grace Sroka also had six digs.

Mackinaw City is now 6-3-1 overall and heads to Boyne Falls this Friday, Sept. 23.

CROSS COUNTRY

Inland Lakes Invite

INDIAN RIVER — The Harbor Springs cross country teams have been pretty used to winning so far this season.

So why stop a good thing now?

The Rams didn’t Monday when they traveled to the annual Inland Lakes Invite in Indian River, where both the Harbor boys and girls picked up victories against familiar foes.

Charlevoix and Boyne City also followed in second and third, respectively, on both sides of the race.

On the boys side of the race, Cal Benjamin of Harbor Springs claimed the top spot with a time fo 16 minutes, 54.97 seconds.

Charlevoix’s James Descamps was third (18:13), followed by Harbor Springs’ Logan Kihnke (18:51.92) and Henry Kruzel (18:51.57). Charlevoix’s David Dhaseleer was then sixth (19:01), Trevor Clarke of Harbor was eighth (19:04) and Adam Furguson of Harbor was ninth (19:10).

Leading for East Jordan was Guy Chamberlain in 11th (19:21), while Jacob Chamberlain placed 15th (19:32) and Austin Sneed placed 16th (19:46).

Harbor’s Teddy Krieger was also 13th (19:30) and Gary Haight placed 17th (19:47) for Charlevoix. Joseph Heckroth led for Boyne City in 20th (19:55).

On the girls side of the race, Laina Sladics of Charlevoix placed first overall in 20:16, while Juniper Rodham took third in 21:31.

Jane Manthei of Petoskey St. Michael was fourth (21:49), Charlevoix’s Katie Rohrer and Rachel Descamps placed fifth (21:54) and sixth (22:19), respectively, then Boyne City’s Delaney Little was seventh (22:27).

McKenzie Bowman of Harbor then placed eighth (22:37), East Jordan’s Christine Whitaker was ninth (22:45); Tara Shouldice of Harbor was 10th (22:47); Fran Warren, Harbor (12th, 23:04); Grace Hayhurst, Harbor (13th, 23:20); and Cambrynne Giem, Boyne City (14th, 23:21).