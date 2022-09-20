Read full article on original website
‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin on Elizabeth II’s Death: ‘We Can Mourn the Queen and Not the Empire’ (Video)
Host also suggested reparations to British colonies since the late queen ”wore a crown with pillaged stones from India and Africa“. The topic on “The View’s” mind Friday morning was Queen Elizabeth II’s death this week at the age of 96. While the talk show’s...
King Charles III Told Harry Not To Bring Meghan Markle As Queen Elizabeth II Was Dying: Report
King Charles III reportedly instructed Prince Harry not to bring his wife, Meghan Markle, to Balmoral as Queen Elizabeth II's health took a turn for the worse. According to The Sun, Charles told Harry that wouldn't be "appropriate" for the Duchess of Sussex to be in attendance. “Charles told Harry...
John Oliver Says ‘Nicest Thing’ Queen Elizabeth II Ever Did Was Die the Week ‘Dollar-Store British Leslie Knope’ Became Prime Minister
John Oliver isn’t overly thrilled about the U.K.’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss, calling her a number of things on Sunday night’s episode of “Last Week Tonight,” including “Margaret Thatcher if she were high on glue” and “dollar-store British Leslie Knope.” But he does think Truss was gifted a pretty easy first week in office — thanks to Queen Elizabeth II’s death.
Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
Jimmy Fallon Blasts Trump For His Needy Seat Demands At Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Jimmy Fallon slammed former President Donald Trump for bragging where he would’ve sat during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday ― had he been invited. On Tuesday, “The Tonight Show” host brought up the former president’s claim that he wouldn’t have been seated in the 14th row, where President Joe Biden sat, during the British monarch’s funeral on Monday.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: Viewers Complain About U.S. Networks’ Commentary, Commercials
As the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II gets underway, viewers have taken to social media urging U.S. anchors to cut down on excessive commentary. Most of the complaints began during the procession transferring the Queen’s coffin from Westminster Hall, where it has been lying in state since Wednesday, to Westminster Abbey, where the funeral is taking place.
Princess Kate Comforts Princess Charlotte as She Cries at Great-Grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
A somber day. Princess Charlotte was seen wiping away her tears at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, September 19. Princess Kate (née Middleton) embraced her daughter as she cried at her great-grandmother’s service alongside her son Prince George. Prince William’s daughter honored the late queen through...
The Unexpected Car Taking Queen Elizabeth To Her Funeral
Last week, when the Queen of England Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, most thought that the hearse leading the procession through Scotland would be something quintessentially British, like a Bentley, Range Rover, Jaguar, or Rolls-Royce — marques which have featured multiple times in her own private collection. But the vehicle carrying the coffin though Scotland was from the other side of the English Channel. It's a decidedly German vehicle, in fact, a Mercedes E-Class.
Alex Jones’ Ex-Wife Says His Onscreen Mania Is Not an Act: He’s Crazy Like Charles Manson (Video)
“As a human being, he is more unhinged and weirder and terrifying and threatening and looming and raging,” Kelly Jones says of the conspiracy theorist. Alex Jones’ ex-wife Kelly said that the over-the-top, frequently flipped-out persona you’ve seen onscreen in Alex Jones is not an act, that he’s even worse in real life and “kind of crazy like Charlie Charles Manson.”
Prince Harry sweetly smiles at Princess Charlotte during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
Prince Harry was spotted sharing a short and sweet interaction with his niece, Princess Charlotte, while attending Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral this week.During the Queen’s service at St George’s Chapel on Monday, the Duke of Sussex sat in between his wife, Meghan Markle, and the Prince and Princess of Wales’ seven-year-old daughter. While on the bench, Charlotte was also seen sitting next to her mother.In a video of the service shared by Hello, courtesy of ITV, the royal adjusted her brimmed hat while her uncle was glancing over at her.Once she made eye contact with Harry, he gave...
Extra host Billy Bush under fire for saying Harry Meghan ‘drama’ is ‘delicious’ during Queen funeral segment
TV host Billy Bush has sparked backlash after describing tensions among Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and other members of the royal family as “delicious” during a segment about Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.The former CBS host, who is now the host of Extra, made the comments while speaking to Gayle King during a segment filmed in London on Monday, the day of the Queen’s state funeral.After discussing the attendance of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ two eldest children at the funeral, Bush turned his attention to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the “drama” he claims is associated...
Queen Elizabeth II: Cloud in the shape of Her Majesty’s head seen in sky moments after her death
A golden cloud in the shape of the Queen’s head was spotted in the sky just moments after her death was announced.British mother Leanne Bethell captured photos of the striking formation above the A4169 in Telford, Shropshire on Thursday, shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed the passing of the monarch at the age of 96.Leanne said her daughter, Lacey, was first to point out the glowing figure, shouting “oh my God” repeatedly.She added: “We were driving home not long after the announcement and my 11-year-old daughter was screaming and shouting.“She then pointed at the sky and said mum, it’s the...
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Is Being Criticized For Behavior Days Before The Queen's Funeral
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is no stranger to controversy. He's been criticized for everything from wearing blackface (repeatedly) to having his entire family don over-the-top Indian clothing multiple times during a trip to India (per National Post). He's also accustomed to having his unscripted moments captured on-camera by onlookers — photos of the grinning politician photobombing both a beach wedding (while he was shirtless!) and a prom picture went viral a few years ago. So it should come as no surprise to Trudeau that his latest gaffe was filmed and shared with the world.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service: 5 key takeaways and moments
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral took place at London’s Westminster Abbey on Monday following 10 official days of national mourning. Attending were the late monarch’s closest family members as well as some 500 world leaders and foreign dignitaries. In total, 2,000 guests bid farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.
Lady Louise Windsor Pairs Flounce-Sleeved Dress with Pumps at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
Lady Louise Windsor was formally outfitted for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday morning. Windsor arrived with her family at Westminster Abbey, wearing a black midi dress. Her style featured a flounced hemline and short sleeves, paired with a matching padded headband topped with a thin knotted bow. Accenting the royal’s ensemble was a black leather clutch, delicate bracelet, layered silver pendant necklaces and stud earrings.
7 of the Most Famous Musical Performances for Queen Elizabeth II, from Judy Garland to Paul McCartney
As news rolls in about the passing of the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II, we thought we’d celebrate her life as it pertains to music. Below, American Songwriter is revisiting some of the best and most famous musical performances held for the British Royal and Matriarch. So, without...
WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes to Quinta Brunson for 'Dumb' Emmys Bit
Jimmy Kimmel knows his "dumb comedy bit" at the Emmys was a mistake. During Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson's appearance Wednesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host apologized for distracting from her big moment. Kimmel began their chat by explaining what happened at the ceremony, showing the now-viral clip of Brunson's win (and the extended bit that saw Kimmel remain on stage fake passed-out during her acceptance speech).
Analysis: How TV coverage of Queen Elizabeth's funeral changed my mind about her
I was deeply moved Monday by the TV image of Queen Elizabeth's coffin being lowered into its vault at St. George's Chapel in Windsor with the queen's bagpiper playing her to rest.
Queen Elizabeth II's personal touches in plans for funeral day
Queen Elizabeth II made personal additions to plans for her funeral day, Buckingham Palace has said. Among the touches requested by the Queen is the playing of a lament by her piper. The state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday is likely to be one of the biggest single ceremonial...
Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Made Broadcast TV History (and Was Viewed by an Estimated 4 Billion People Worldwide)
Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral service was broadcast on several news stations and channels across the United Kingdom on Monday. And unsurprisingly it made U.K. television history. Per a new report by Deadline, the funeral service was watched by an estimated 37.5M viewers in the U.K. and around 27M...
