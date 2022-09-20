ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Gov. Murphy calls for revisions to bill on teacher testing in N.J.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday sent back to the state Legislature a bill that would end the requirement that teaching candidates in New Jersey pass a controversial exam. Murphy suggested changing the measure to give teacher education programs, not the state, responsibility for testing prospective teachers.
EDUCATION
LehighValleyLive.com

Murphy asks for changes to N.J. unemployment bill

A bill that would change how some unemployment benefits are distributed in New Jersey was conditionally vetoed by Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday, after his administration received notice from the federal government that some of the measure’s provisions were problematic. Murphy said he supported the goals of the legislation...
ECONOMY
fox29.com

New Jersey minimum wage is going up to more than $14 an hour

TRENTON, N.J. - The new year is bound to be a bit richer for some workers in New Jersey!. On Tuesday, the N.J. Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced that minimum wage would increase to $14.13 for most hourly employees starting January 1, 2023. Workers will see a $1.13-increase...
BUSINESS
FOX 43

SNAP benefits expanding for Pennsylvanians beginning Oct. 1

LANCASTER, Pa. — In recognition of Hunger Action Month officials across the state gathered to announce updates to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Effective Oct. 1, Pennsylvania will increase the income threshold for all applicants to 200% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines (FPIG) With this change, more...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

The cannabis boat

We’re back after another terrific conference at the Princeton Convention Center last week. It was great to see many of you there and thanks to all of you who gave us feedback on how to make these events even better. We have a super packed issue for you, starting...
INDUSTRY
WHYY

New Jersey lawmakers move to create mobile service for seniors

Assemblywoman Angela McKnight is leading an effort to bring senior services directly to older adults living in New Jersey. The Hudson County Democrat introduced legislation in February that would establish a state-operated mobile senior citizen assistance program within the Department of Health. According to the proposed legislation, the mobile unit...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
WHYY

N.J. Gov. Murphy orders big jump in offshore wind

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight. New Jersey plans to ramp up its reliance on offshore wind, now with a new executive order from Gov. Phil Murphy to increase the state’s goal for building wind farms off the coast. Murphy, speaking Wednesday at an event in New York...
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

NJ minimum wage is about to increase again in 2023

Because prices of many goods are higher this year compared to last, New Jersey's minimum wage will not increase by just $1, as it had done the last couple of years. The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced on Monday that the state's wage floor will increase by $1.13, from $13, on Jan. 1 for most workers.
POLITICS
Beach Radio

Ocean County, NJ State Lawmakers call on New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to fund remainder of beach replenishment projects

There is several million dollars worth of combined bills that will need to be covered in order for beach replenishment projects to be completed in several Jersey Shore towns. In January of 2022, U.S. Congressman Chris Smith (R) -- who represents portions of Monmouth County and Ocean County -- was able to secure $30.2-million in federal funds through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act so that these projects could get underway.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey Minimum Wage to Increase By Another $1.13 An Hour

As inflation continues to rise, businesses in New Jersey will soon have an added expense as the statewide minimum wage is set to increase by $1.13 to $14.13 per hour for most employees, effective January 1, 2023. Annual increases in the minimum wage are due to legislation signed by Governor...
BUSINESS
New Jersey 101.5

COVID killed college? NJ public schools report record enrollment

Following years of concern over whether the coronavirus pandemic would cause a permanent dent in applications to and enrollment at four-year colleges, a handful of institutions across New Jersey are reporting record enrollment numbers for the fall 2022 semester. "It's sort of contrary to everything you've read, about how there's...
COLLEGES
New Jersey Globe

N.J. residents divided on gun safety issues, poll says

Nearly all New Jerseyans – 92% — are concerned over mass shootings across the U.S., but that doesn’t mean they all support stricter gun laws, according to a Rutgers-Eagleton poll released on Thursday. The state is divided over protecting the rights of gun owners, with 46% of...
POLITICS
wrnjradio.com

NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development, AG’s Office announce $7.75M settlement of child labor law violations with Chipotle Mexican Grill

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo and Attorney General Matt Platkin announced Tuesday that they have reached an agreement with Chipotle Mexican Grill to resolve alleged widespread and persistent violations of the state’s child labor laws. Under this groundbreaking...
LAW
News 12

New Jersey and New York governors announce efforts to combat climate change

Gov. Phil Murphy made an announcement about efforts to combat climate change alongside New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Gov. Murphy wants New Jersey to rely more on offshore electric wind generation to help cut down on greenhouse gas emissions. Gov. Hochul pledged her state will be powered by renewable energy...
POLITICS
