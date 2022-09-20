Read full article on original website
Gov. Murphy calls for revisions to bill on teacher testing in N.J.
Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday sent back to the state Legislature a bill that would end the requirement that teaching candidates in New Jersey pass a controversial exam. Murphy suggested changing the measure to give teacher education programs, not the state, responsibility for testing prospective teachers.
Murphy asks for changes to N.J. unemployment bill
A bill that would change how some unemployment benefits are distributed in New Jersey was conditionally vetoed by Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday, after his administration received notice from the federal government that some of the measure’s provisions were problematic. Murphy said he supported the goals of the legislation...
New Jersey minimum wage is going up to more than $14 an hour
TRENTON, N.J. - The new year is bound to be a bit richer for some workers in New Jersey!. On Tuesday, the N.J. Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced that minimum wage would increase to $14.13 for most hourly employees starting January 1, 2023. Workers will see a $1.13-increase...
Is Anyone Else Beyond Annoyed At New Jersey’s Minimum Wage Increase In 2023?
I've got good news and bad news. The good news is that according to NJ.com, New Jersey's minimum wage will be increasing by more than $1.00 starting in the new year. The hourly increase will be an additional $1.13 making the new minimum wage $14.13 as of January 1st, 2023.
A staffing shortage is hurting patient care, N.J. nurses say. Most have considered leaving bedside work.
Nearly three-quarters of New Jersey bedside nurses have recently considered leaving their jobs and a majority say they’ve been placed in situations that put their license at risk, according to an alarming report released Thursday. The survey, conducted by Health Professionals and Allied Employees — the largest health care...
N.J. minimum wage to increase to more than $14 an hour next year thanks to inflation
The minimum wage in New Jersey will increase more than previously planned next year, going up to $14.13 per hour for most workers, the state Labor Department announced this week. The current statewide minimum wage was scheduled to rise from $13 to $14 on Jan. 1, 2023 under a state...
SNAP benefits expanding for Pennsylvanians beginning Oct. 1
LANCASTER, Pa. — In recognition of Hunger Action Month officials across the state gathered to announce updates to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Effective Oct. 1, Pennsylvania will increase the income threshold for all applicants to 200% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines (FPIG) With this change, more...
The cannabis boat
We’re back after another terrific conference at the Princeton Convention Center last week. It was great to see many of you there and thanks to all of you who gave us feedback on how to make these events even better. We have a super packed issue for you, starting...
New Jersey lawmakers move to create mobile service for seniors
Assemblywoman Angela McKnight is leading an effort to bring senior services directly to older adults living in New Jersey. The Hudson County Democrat introduced legislation in February that would establish a state-operated mobile senior citizen assistance program within the Department of Health. According to the proposed legislation, the mobile unit...
NJ teachers will be paying more out of pocket after change to benefits
TRENTON – New Jersey teachers in the state’s School Employees’ Health Benefits Program will be paying over 15% more for health coverage in 2023, similar though slightly less than the increase being imposed on municipal and county workers. Teachers didn’t avoid the big hike like state workers...
N.J. Gov. Murphy orders big jump in offshore wind
This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight. New Jersey plans to ramp up its reliance on offshore wind, now with a new executive order from Gov. Phil Murphy to increase the state’s goal for building wind farms off the coast. Murphy, speaking Wednesday at an event in New York...
Boiling over: Opponents to electrification of boilers warn of millions of dollars of coming costs
The anticipation that, in December, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection will enact new rules and regulations that will call for the electrification of boilers — a first step in the Energy Master Plan — is drawing ire. Two members of New Jersey’s bipartisan Legislative Manufacturing Caucus,...
NJ minimum wage is about to increase again in 2023
Because prices of many goods are higher this year compared to last, New Jersey's minimum wage will not increase by just $1, as it had done the last couple of years. The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced on Monday that the state's wage floor will increase by $1.13, from $13, on Jan. 1 for most workers.
Ocean County, NJ State Lawmakers call on New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to fund remainder of beach replenishment projects
There is several million dollars worth of combined bills that will need to be covered in order for beach replenishment projects to be completed in several Jersey Shore towns. In January of 2022, U.S. Congressman Chris Smith (R) -- who represents portions of Monmouth County and Ocean County -- was able to secure $30.2-million in federal funds through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act so that these projects could get underway.
Callers to the ANCHOR property tax benefit hotline in N.J. say they can’t get through
Callers to the state’s help number for the new ANCHOR property tax savings benefit say they aren’t able to get through. Residents say they have tried to call both the information number and the enrollment number “at all times of the day and night,” but they haven’t been able to get past the recorded messages.
New Jersey Minimum Wage to Increase By Another $1.13 An Hour
As inflation continues to rise, businesses in New Jersey will soon have an added expense as the statewide minimum wage is set to increase by $1.13 to $14.13 per hour for most employees, effective January 1, 2023. Annual increases in the minimum wage are due to legislation signed by Governor...
COVID killed college? NJ public schools report record enrollment
Following years of concern over whether the coronavirus pandemic would cause a permanent dent in applications to and enrollment at four-year colleges, a handful of institutions across New Jersey are reporting record enrollment numbers for the fall 2022 semester. "It's sort of contrary to everything you've read, about how there's...
N.J. residents divided on gun safety issues, poll says
Nearly all New Jerseyans – 92% — are concerned over mass shootings across the U.S., but that doesn’t mean they all support stricter gun laws, according to a Rutgers-Eagleton poll released on Thursday. The state is divided over protecting the rights of gun owners, with 46% of...
NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development, AG’s Office announce $7.75M settlement of child labor law violations with Chipotle Mexican Grill
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo and Attorney General Matt Platkin announced Tuesday that they have reached an agreement with Chipotle Mexican Grill to resolve alleged widespread and persistent violations of the state’s child labor laws. Under this groundbreaking...
New Jersey and New York governors announce efforts to combat climate change
Gov. Phil Murphy made an announcement about efforts to combat climate change alongside New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Gov. Murphy wants New Jersey to rely more on offshore electric wind generation to help cut down on greenhouse gas emissions. Gov. Hochul pledged her state will be powered by renewable energy...
