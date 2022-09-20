ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Aaron Judge Is Married to His High-School Sweetheart: Meet Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge is currently finishing off a historic baseball season for the New York Yankees. The 30-year-old slugger is chasing the American League single-season home-run record, set by Roger Maris (who was also a Yankee) way back in 1961. Judge hit his 60th home run on Sept. 20, and with 15 games left on the Yankees' schedule, it seems more than likely he'll set a new record (the record for all of baseball is 73, set by Barry Bonds in 2001). Judge also seems like a lock for American League MVP, and he's been doing his best to carry the Bronx Bombers to a major playoff run.
The Spun

Here's What Aaron Judge Traded To Fan For His 60th Home Run Ball

Aaron Judge continued making history on Tuesday night, blasting his 60th home run of the season in the Yankees' 9-8 comeback win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Judge's homer, which kickstarted a five-run ninth-inning rally, tied him with Babe Ruth for the second-most home runs in a season in franchise and American League history. He needs one more to tie Roger Maris' mark in both categories and two more to pass the former Yankee slugger.
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night

A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees fans returned ball from 60th home run to Aaron Judge

On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball. Judge led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run to...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Son: Man who caught Maris' record home run ball had life changed forever

NEW YORK -- Yankees slugger Aaron Judge could make history on Wednesday night.No. 99 is one home run away from tying the American League record of 61, a mark set by Roger Maris 61 years ago.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported, it's a moment so big, it can change lives.READ MORE: All eyes on Aaron Judge as he's poised to tie Roger Maris' home run recordAs Maris rounded the bases at the old Yankee Stadium, 19-year-old Sal Durante's life was about to change."My father jumped on his seat, line drive in his hand, and he wound up falling three and a half...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Lines suggest Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge won't win Triple Crown?

As mentioned by ESPN stats, New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge began Tuesday leading all of MLB with 59 home runs, 127 RBI, and an OPS of 1.120. The 30-year-old also notched four hits during this past Sunday's win over the Milwaukee Brewers to improve his batting average for the season to .316. That's good for a tie for second in the American League with Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, and those two trail only Luis Arraez of the Minnesota Twins at .317.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

How Kevin Plawecki To Rangers Could Cost Red Sox Marquee Free Agent

Could the Boston Red Sox's release of Kevin Plawecki cost them one of the top pitchers in the upcoming free-agent class? Maybe someone the team is quite familiar with?. The former Red Sox backstop officially was released Monday after being designated for assignment last Wednesday. He's now expected to sign with the Texas Rangers but will have to wait until Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET to do so.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Yankees Have Reportedly Made Broadcasting Trade Offer

This is a huge weekend for the Yankees, as Aaron Judge goes for the American League home run record at home against the Boston Red Sox. The only negative for the Bronx Bombers is the fact that three of the four games are not scheduled to be televised by YES, the team's official broadcasting network. Tonight's game is set for FOX, with Apple TV+ broadcasting Friday's contest and ESPN closing out the series on Sunday night.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Astros vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022

The Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles will begin a four-game series with a Thursday night matchup at Camden Yards in Baltimore. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Astros-Orioles prediction and pick, laid out below. Houston is gearing up for the postseason as the regular season […] The post MLB Odds: Astros vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Longtime MLB President Of Baseball Operations Fired Today

The Kansas City Royals fired president of baseball operations Dayton Moore on Wednesday. Owner John Sherman announced that Moore, who joined the team in 2006, will leave the organization. J.J. Picollo will assume control of Kansas City's baseball operations. “I’m really thankful for the opportunity,” Moore told The Athletic's Andy...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

James McCann joining Mets' bench Wednesday afternoon

New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers. Tomas Nido will start at catcher over McCann and hit ninth. Nido has a $2,300 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.2...
QUEENS, NY
