Aaron Judge Is Married to His High-School Sweetheart: Meet Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge is currently finishing off a historic baseball season for the New York Yankees. The 30-year-old slugger is chasing the American League single-season home-run record, set by Roger Maris (who was also a Yankee) way back in 1961. Judge hit his 60th home run on Sept. 20, and with 15 games left on the Yankees' schedule, it seems more than likely he'll set a new record (the record for all of baseball is 73, set by Barry Bonds in 2001). Judge also seems like a lock for American League MVP, and he's been doing his best to carry the Bronx Bombers to a major playoff run.
Here's What Aaron Judge Traded To Fan For His 60th Home Run Ball
Aaron Judge continued making history on Tuesday night, blasting his 60th home run of the season in the Yankees' 9-8 comeback win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Judge's homer, which kickstarted a five-run ninth-inning rally, tied him with Babe Ruth for the second-most home runs in a season in franchise and American League history. He needs one more to tie Roger Maris' mark in both categories and two more to pass the former Yankee slugger.
Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night
A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
Didi Gregorius responds to Yankees predicting Aaron Judge’s 60th HR in 2017 tweet
Back in 2017, when Aaron Judge was rampaging as a rookie and leading a scrappy-but-undermanned Yankees team to the precipice of the World Series, it became clear that, no matter how things finished, the kid was certifiably mythical. Despite a shoulder injury midway through that campaign (resulting from striking the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers News: Wife of Hall of Famer Passes Away at 95
Joan Hodges, the widow of Dodgers Hall of Famer Gil Hodges, passed away on Saturday night after a long illness, MLB announced on Monday. She was 10 days shy of her 96th birthday. Joan and Gil Hodges were married in 1948 and spent over 23 years together before Gil’s untimely...
Yardbarker
Yankees fans returned ball from 60th home run to Aaron Judge
On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball. Judge led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run to...
Umpire Blows Massive Call At The Plate In Pivotal Game Between Guardians And White Sox
Amed Rosario was called out on a controversial call at home as the Guardians and White Sox battle for the division.
Son: Man who caught Maris' record home run ball had life changed forever
NEW YORK -- Yankees slugger Aaron Judge could make history on Wednesday night.No. 99 is one home run away from tying the American League record of 61, a mark set by Roger Maris 61 years ago.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported, it's a moment so big, it can change lives.READ MORE: All eyes on Aaron Judge as he's poised to tie Roger Maris' home run recordAs Maris rounded the bases at the old Yankee Stadium, 19-year-old Sal Durante's life was about to change."My father jumped on his seat, line drive in his hand, and he wound up falling three and a half...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers Scoreboard Reveals Wild Joey Gallo Story Involving a Hall Of Famer’s Daughter
Most people go through life without ever throwing a no-hitter or taking Greg Maddux’s daughter, Paige, to the prom. Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo isn’t most people, though, so he did both. On the same day. On April 14, 2012, Gallo went up against highly ranked Gloucester Catholic in...
Yardbarker
Lines suggest Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge won't win Triple Crown?
As mentioned by ESPN stats, New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge began Tuesday leading all of MLB with 59 home runs, 127 RBI, and an OPS of 1.120. The 30-year-old also notched four hits during this past Sunday's win over the Milwaukee Brewers to improve his batting average for the season to .316. That's good for a tie for second in the American League with Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, and those two trail only Luis Arraez of the Minnesota Twins at .317.
Steve Stone fully expects to be back in White Sox television booth in 2023: 'As long as baseball is in my life, I’m a happy guy'
White Sox television color analyst Steve Stone fully expects to return to the NBC Sports Chicago booth in his same position in 2023, he told the Parkins & Spiegel Show on Wednesday afternoon.
Yardbarker
How Kevin Plawecki To Rangers Could Cost Red Sox Marquee Free Agent
Could the Boston Red Sox's release of Kevin Plawecki cost them one of the top pitchers in the upcoming free-agent class? Maybe someone the team is quite familiar with?. The former Red Sox backstop officially was released Monday after being designated for assignment last Wednesday. He's now expected to sign with the Texas Rangers but will have to wait until Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET to do so.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yankees Have Reportedly Made Broadcasting Trade Offer
This is a huge weekend for the Yankees, as Aaron Judge goes for the American League home run record at home against the Boston Red Sox. The only negative for the Bronx Bombers is the fact that three of the four games are not scheduled to be televised by YES, the team's official broadcasting network. Tonight's game is set for FOX, with Apple TV+ broadcasting Friday's contest and ESPN closing out the series on Sunday night.
MLB Odds: Astros vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022
The Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles will begin a four-game series with a Thursday night matchup at Camden Yards in Baltimore. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Astros-Orioles prediction and pick, laid out below. Houston is gearing up for the postseason as the regular season […] The post MLB Odds: Astros vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Harrison Bader quotes Derek Jeter in strong message to fans ahead of Yankees debut
New York Yankees centerfielder Harrison Bader is set to make his debut for the club on Tuesday after coming over in the Jordan Montgomery trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. Ahead of his team debut, Bader had a strong message for Yankees fans, quoting club legend Derek Jeter in the process.
Longtime MLB President Of Baseball Operations Fired Today
The Kansas City Royals fired president of baseball operations Dayton Moore on Wednesday. Owner John Sherman announced that Moore, who joined the team in 2006, will leave the organization. J.J. Picollo will assume control of Kansas City's baseball operations. “I’m really thankful for the opportunity,” Moore told The Athletic's Andy...
numberfire.com
James McCann joining Mets' bench Wednesday afternoon
New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers. Tomas Nido will start at catcher over McCann and hit ninth. Nido has a $2,300 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.2...
Pete Alonso covered in champagne, mustard, ketchup in 'very subtle' Mets celebration
Pete Alonso had some condiments on his shirt during the Mets’ playoff-clinching celebration, which he joked was a “very subtle” party in the clubhouse.
Buck Showalter asks for ball after Mets set MLB record for HBP in a season
The Mets set the major league record for HBPs in a season on Wednesday afternoon, and Buck Showalter quickly asked for the record-setting ball.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
