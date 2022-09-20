ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NJ

Football: Essex County 8 rankings after Week 3 set up matchup for top spot

By Robert Aitken Jr., NorthJersey.com
 2 days ago

A big week of games is on the horizon across the state as some of the top programs in New Jersey are set to face off with one another. This is also true in Essex County as the top two teams in this week's Essex County 8 are set to square off on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the county, how far does defending champion East Orange drop after an 0-3 start to the season against top tier opponents? Can anyone slow down the small school juggernauts of Caldwell and Cedar Grove? And which new team enters the Essex County 8 for the first time this season?

Here are the latest Essex County 8 rankings:

8. Newark West Side (3-0)

The Roughriders have made it rough on opponents with three straight wins to begin the year, all by at least 22 points. The latest win was a 37-6 victory over Orange on Saturday. Nasir Smith threw for 230 yards and a touchdown, while Joshua Medal rushed for 140 yards and four scores in the victory.

Next game: Saturday at Lincoln (2-1)

7. Weequahic (3-0)

Rashawn Marshall rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns as Weequahic routed Snyder, 52-6 on Friday night. Ihsim Smith-Marsette had two receiving touchdowns, as well as two interceptions on defense. Smith-Marsette returned one of those interceptions for a third touchdown on the night.

Next game: Thursday at Newark Central (1-2)

6. East Orange (0-3)

It's been a while since the Jaguars started a season with three straight losses. It's also been a while since they lost at home. Both are now a reality after a 34-27 loss to Randolph on Saturday. The loss drops East Orange out of the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey Top 25 rankings for the first time in more than a year. Joshua Richards caught two fourth quarter touchdown passes as the comeback attempt fell short.

Next game: Saturday vs Bloomfield (1-2)

5. West Orange (2-1)

The Mountaineers fell short for the first time this season, dropping a 12-6 matchup with state-ranked Passaic Tech. West Orange held the Bulldogs to only 12 points but could not find the end zone until a 57-yard touchdown grab by Saboor Karriem in the fourth quarter to cut the lead in half.

Next game: Friday at Mount Olive (0-4)

4. Cedar Grove (3-1)

The Panthers are tied with the high-powered St. Joseph (Montvale) offense with 155 points scored, the most among all teams in the SFC through Week 3. A 47-13 win over Boonton on Friday night included a 34-point second quarter by Cedar Grove. Stephen Paradiso threw for 175 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Next game: Friday vs. Montclair Immaculate (2-2)

3. Caldwell (3-0)

Quarterback Luke Kurzum threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns as the Chiefs won their 18th straight game, a 42-20 win over Verona on Friday. Running back Harry Boland caught six passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Joey Marinello rushed for 59 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game: Friday at West Essex (2-1)

2. Seton Hall Prep (2-1)

A rough first quarter was too much for the Pirates to overcome in a 35-14 loss at top-ranked Bergen Catholic on Saturday. Quarterback Liam Londergan cut into a 21-point deficit with an 11-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, while Brody Davis hauled in a 30-yard touchdown grab in the fourth quarter.

Next game: Saturday vs Irvington (4-0)

1. Irvington (4-0)

CJ Pitman found Kareem Corey and Adon Shuler for touchdown passes as the Blue Knights rolled past Columbia, 40-0, on Saturday. Vaboue Toure returned a fumble 43 yards for a touchdown as Irvington earned its first shutout of the season. Irvington has now won 12 straight games played in Essex County dating back to 2020.

Next game: Saturday at Seton Hall Prep (2-1)

Also considered (alphabetically): Barringer (2-1), Nutley (2-1), West Essex (2-1)

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Football: Essex County 8 rankings after Week 3 set up matchup for top spot

Comments / 1

