ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ulm, MN

Comments / 0

Related
hot967.fm

Message From Mankato Schools About Recent Incidents

The following information is being provided to you as follow-up to two situations at West High School over the last two days. Over the last 24 hours, Mankato Area Public Schools officials and the Mankato Department of Public Safety have worked together closely, and it is important to reiterate that yesterday’s medical emergency in the parking lot off of Pleasant Street involved one individual and at no time was there a threat to any West student or staff member beyond the individual involved.
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Albert Lea also targeted in nationwide school 'swatting' incident

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Albert Lea High School was also targets during a nationwide swatting incident Wednesday. Law enforcement agencies across the country started receiving automated phone calls regarding a potential threat to schools and local law enforcement was aware of these events and was monitoring the situation. The...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KEYC

15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nicollet, MN
City
Faribault, MN
Martin County, MN
Business
City
New Ulm, MN
New Ulm, MN
Business
County
Martin County, MN
City
Le Sueur, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
KIMT

Larson Manufacturing shutting down in Lake Mills

LAKE MILLS, Iowa – The Larson Manufacturing plant in Lake Mills is closing. The company announced Tuesday it was shutting down its facilities in Lake Mills as well as Grand Prairie, Texas, and Senatobia, Mississippi. Lake Mills employees say second-shift has been cancelled and first-shift will end on November 18.
LAKE MILLS, IA
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato West on soft lockdown for ‘medical emergency’

Mankato West High School has been placed on a soft lockdown, according to an email sent to parents from school administrators at around 12:30 p.m. The email says the lockdown is due to a “medical emergency in the parking lot by the baseball field.” There were several police cruisers at the scene Monday afternoon.
MANKATO, MN
FOX 21 Online

Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Fire destroys lumberyard building in Watertown

A Watertown lumberyard office building and warehouse was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning. Watertown Fire Chief Tom Hanson said fire crews were notified of a fire at the Arrow Building Center, located off Highway 25, at about 3:50 a.m. Firefighters found the rear of the warehouse to be...
WATERTOWN, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#3m#Brown Watonwan
Recycling Today

LJP Waste Solutions acquired by private equity firm Nonantum

Nonantum Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm based in Boston, has announced the acquisition of LJP Waste Solutions (LJP) from Aperion Management, Bend, Oregon. LJP, Mankato, Minnesota, is a leading regional provider of nonhazardous solid waste and recycling services specializing in zero landfill and waste-to-energy solutions. Founded in 1993,...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Swatting incident at Mankato West HS leads to law enforcement response

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety says an incident of swatting lead to a lockdown and search of Mankato West High School Wednesday morning. According to a release from the city, around 10:30 a.m., Public Safety responded to the report of an active shooter at West High School, 1351 South Riverfront Drive. Police searched the entire school and found there was no threat.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato shooting puts city, county alert systems to the test

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Homes, businesses and mobile phone users can receive customized emergency messages through Blue Earth County’s messaging system. That system was put to the test last Friday when a shooting incident at a Mankato apartment building prompted a shelter-in-place alert impacting a nearby hospital and college.
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
kiwaradio.com

Semi’s Cargo Sustains Over $100,000 In Damages In Highway 60 Accident

Alton, Iowa — No injuries were reported but hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage was done to the cargo a truck was hauling when an accident occured near Alton on Monday, September 19. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office tells us that shortly after 1:00 p.m., 41-year-old Nicholas...
ALTON, IA
Southern Minnesota News

Crash causes power outage in Mankato

A crash Monday caused a power outage in the eastern and northeastern areas of Mankato. A portion of Augusta Dr just east of the golf club entrance was closed while a utility company worked to repair power lines. Mankato Public Safety is investigating the crash.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

One person dead following house fire in Waseca

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A woman has died following a house fire in Waseca Wednesday evening. According to Waseca police and fire, the fire broke out last night at the 500 block of 9th Avenue NW. Officers of the Waseca Police Department arrived and were unable to enter the home because of heavy smoke.
WASECA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy