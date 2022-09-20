Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
Alzheimer’s Breakthrough: A New Genetic Link Confirmed
The groundbreaking research that established the connection between Alzheimer’s Disease and gut health may enable earlier diagnosis and new treatment options. People who have digestive problems may be at a higher risk of acquiring Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The connection between the two has been verified by a groundbreaking Edith Cowan University (ECU) study, which might also enable early identification and new treatment options.
sciencealert.com
Alzheimer's Might Not Actually Be a Brain Disease, Expert Says
The pursuit of a cure for Alzheimer's disease is becoming an increasingly competitive and contentious quest with recent years witnessing several important controversies. In July 2022, Science magazine reported that a key 2006 research paper, published in the prestigious journal Nature, which identified a subtype of brain protein called beta-amyloid as the cause of Alzheimer's, may have been based on fabricated data.
scitechdaily.com
Alzheimer’s Disease Risk 50–80% Higher in Older Adults Who Caught COVID-19
Older people who had a COVID-19 infection show a considerably higher risk—as much as 50% to 80% higher than a control group—of developing Alzheimer’s disease within a year. This is according to a new research study of more than 6 million patients aged 65 and older. Researchers...
MedicalXpress
New theory suggests Alzheimer's is an autoimmune condition, not primarily a brain disease
The pursuit of a cure for Alzheimer's disease is becoming an increasingly competitive and contentious quest with recent years witnessing several important controversies. In July 2022, Science magazine reported that a key 2006 research paper, published in the journal Nature, which identified a subtype of brain protein called beta-amyloid as the cause of Alzheimer's, may have been based on fabricated data.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New method could help predict Alzheimer’s risk before symptoms start – study
Researchers have developed a new method that could help identify people who are at greater risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease before symptoms appear.Experts suggest this could help speed up the creation of new treatments for the disease.People with Alzheimer’s experience gradual loss of memory and other cognitive functions.We developed a genetic predictor of Alzheimer’s disease associated with both clinical diagnosis and age-dependent cognitive declineDr Amit Khera, senior authorAnd while some treatments can ease symptoms, developing treatments that prevent or slow disease progression has been more challenging.Senior author Dr Amit Khera said: “We developed a genetic predictor of Alzheimer’s disease associated...
MedicalXpress
Risk factor for developing Alzheimer's disease increases by 50-80% in older adults who have had COVID-19
Older people who were infected with COVID-19 show a substantially higher risk—as much as 50% to 80% higher than a control group—of developing Alzheimer's disease within a year, according to a study of more than 6 million patients 65 and older. In a study published today in the...
survivornet.com
Gym Worker, 30, Joins Medical Study To Earn Extra Cash, And Gets A Brain Scan: He Was Shocked To Learn He Had Brain Cancer
Iain Ward, 30, from London, England, was diagnosed in 2019 with stage 3 brain cancer. Ward thought he was just earning some extra cash by taking part in a paid medical trial. Doctors discovered he had a tumor which would require aggressive treatment. He’s focused on raising money for brain...
Healthline
What Are the Early Warning Signs of Pancreatic Cancer?
Pancreatic cancer has the best treatment outcomes when it’s diagnosed in the early stages. But early pancreatic cancer is generally without symptoms, and the first warning signs of pancreatic cancer often overlap with other, less serious, conditions. This means that many people with pancreatic cancer don’t get medical help...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
scitechdaily.com
Johns Hopkins Scientists Have Developed a Nanobody That May Treat Parkinson’s Disease
The nanobody can also punch through tough brain cells. The immune system uses proteins referred to as antibodies to detect and attack invading pathogens. Mini versions of antibodies, called nanobodies — natural compounds in the blood of animals such as llamas and sharks — are being researched to treat autoimmune diseases and cancer. Now, scientists from Johns Hopkins Medicine have helped create a nanobody that can penetrate the tough outer layer of brain cells and disentangle misshapen proteins that cause disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, Lewy body dementia, and other neurocognitive problems.
Scientists identify mutated protein linked to Alzheimer’s disease risk
New research is uncovering the role a specific protein might play in developing Alzheimer’s, a disease that affects 5 million people in the U.S., according to estimates from 2020. In a study published today in Molecular Psychiatry, researchers identified a new gene from mitochondrial DNA that encodes for a...
healio.com
Patients with AS receiving TNF inhibitors have lower rates of Alzheimer’s disease
Although ankylosing spondylitis correlates with higher rates of Alzheimer’s disease, patients who receive TNF inhibitors are less likely to develop the neurologic disorder, according to data published in Pharmacological Research. “There is very little knowledge regarding the neurological morbidity in AS patients, although the latter has been reported to...
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
Medical News Today
What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?
Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
Warning as those suffering with sleep conditions at higher risk of deadly cancer and blood clots
LOUD snorers have a higher risk of cancer, a study found. The body is deprived of vital oxygen at night for people with obstructive sleep apnoea – around 1.5million Brits. Noisy sleepers are also more likely to develop blood clots and lose brain power faster as they get older.
psychreg.org
How to Reduce Your Chances of Alzheimer’s Disease?
What causes Alzheimer’s disease? What do we know and not know about it?. What makes Alzheimer’s more likely? What can keep our brains healthier for longer? How can we minimise our chances of developing Alzheimer’s disease?. Almost everyone has heard of Alzheimer’s disease since Alois Alzheimer analysed...
Scientists identify 'microprotein' in the brain that puts a person at a 'substantial' risk of developing Alzheimer's later in life
A 'microprotein' significantly raises the risk of Alzheimer's disease in later life if it is mutated, scientists say — with a quarter of those of European ancestry already having the change. Researchers at the University of Southern California (USC), in Los Angeles, analyzed data from more than 8,000 people...
Medical News Today
What is subcortical dementia?
Dementia is a broad term to describe related conditions causing an impairment in cognition that is significant enough to interfere with daily living and independence. Subcortical dementia is a type of dementia that starts in the region known as the subcortex, which is located under the cortex of the brain.
NIH Director's Blog
Night breathing patterns identify people with Parkinson’s disease
An advanced computer program was able to identify people with Parkinson’s disease from their breathing patterns during sleep. The program was able to track small changes in the disease over time, and was more accurate than the tools used regularly by doctors. In Parkinson’s disease, brain cells become damaged...
How To Protect Your Eyes Against Diabetic Retinopathy
Diabetic retinopathy is a condition that occurs when high blood sugar levels from people with diabetes cause damage to blood vessels in the retina.
Comments / 0