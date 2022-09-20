ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

scitechdaily.com

Alzheimer’s Breakthrough: A New Genetic Link Confirmed

The groundbreaking research that established the connection between Alzheimer’s Disease and gut health may enable earlier diagnosis and new treatment options. People who have digestive problems may be at a higher risk of acquiring Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The connection between the two has been verified by a groundbreaking Edith Cowan University (ECU) study, which might also enable early identification and new treatment options.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
sciencealert.com

Alzheimer's Might Not Actually Be a Brain Disease, Expert Says

The pursuit of a cure for Alzheimer's disease is becoming an increasingly competitive and contentious quest with recent years witnessing several important controversies. In July 2022, Science magazine reported that a key 2006 research paper, published in the prestigious journal Nature, which identified a subtype of brain protein called beta-amyloid as the cause of Alzheimer's, may have been based on fabricated data.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New theory suggests Alzheimer's is an autoimmune condition, not primarily a brain disease

The pursuit of a cure for Alzheimer's disease is becoming an increasingly competitive and contentious quest with recent years witnessing several important controversies. In July 2022, Science magazine reported that a key 2006 research paper, published in the journal Nature, which identified a subtype of brain protein called beta-amyloid as the cause of Alzheimer's, may have been based on fabricated data.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Alzheimer#Against All Odds#Gene Mutation#Senior Health#General Health
The Independent

New method could help predict Alzheimer’s risk before symptoms start – study

Researchers have developed a new method that could help identify people who are at greater risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease before symptoms appear.Experts suggest this could help speed up the creation of new treatments for the disease.People with Alzheimer’s experience gradual loss of memory and other cognitive functions.We developed a genetic predictor of Alzheimer’s disease associated with both clinical diagnosis and age-dependent cognitive declineDr Amit Khera, senior authorAnd while some treatments can ease symptoms, developing treatments that prevent or slow disease progression has been more challenging.Senior author Dr Amit Khera said: “We developed a genetic predictor of Alzheimer’s disease associated...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

What Are the Early Warning Signs of Pancreatic Cancer?

Pancreatic cancer has the best treatment outcomes when it’s diagnosed in the early stages. But early pancreatic cancer is generally without symptoms, and the first warning signs of pancreatic cancer often overlap with other, less serious, conditions. This means that many people with pancreatic cancer don’t get medical help...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes

Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Johns Hopkins Scientists Have Developed a Nanobody That May Treat Parkinson’s Disease

The nanobody can also punch through tough brain cells. The immune system uses proteins referred to as antibodies to detect and attack invading pathogens. Mini versions of antibodies, called nanobodies — natural compounds in the blood of animals such as llamas and sharks — are being researched to treat autoimmune diseases and cancer. Now, scientists from Johns Hopkins Medicine have helped create a nanobody that can penetrate the tough outer layer of brain cells and disentangle misshapen proteins that cause disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, Lewy body dementia, and other neurocognitive problems.
CANCER
healio.com

Patients with AS receiving TNF inhibitors have lower rates of Alzheimer’s disease

Although ankylosing spondylitis correlates with higher rates of Alzheimer’s disease, patients who receive TNF inhibitors are less likely to develop the neurologic disorder, according to data published in Pharmacological Research. “There is very little knowledge regarding the neurological morbidity in AS patients, although the latter has been reported to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
natureworldnews.com

People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma

Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?

Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
CANCER
psychreg.org

How to Reduce Your Chances of Alzheimer’s Disease?

What causes Alzheimer’s disease? What do we know and not know about it?. What makes Alzheimer’s more likely? What can keep our brains healthier for longer? How can we minimise our chances of developing Alzheimer’s disease?. Almost everyone has heard of Alzheimer’s disease since Alois Alzheimer analysed...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What is subcortical dementia?

Dementia is a broad term to describe related conditions causing an impairment in cognition that is significant enough to interfere with daily living and independence. Subcortical dementia is a type of dementia that starts in the region known as the subcortex, which is located under the cortex of the brain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NIH Director's Blog

Night breathing patterns identify people with Parkinson’s disease

An advanced computer program was able to identify people with Parkinson’s disease from their breathing patterns during sleep. The program was able to track small changes in the disease over time, and was more accurate than the tools used regularly by doctors. In Parkinson’s disease, brain cells become damaged...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

