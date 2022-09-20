Researchers have developed a new method that could help identify people who are at greater risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease before symptoms appear.Experts suggest this could help speed up the creation of new treatments for the disease.People with Alzheimer’s experience gradual loss of memory and other cognitive functions.We developed a genetic predictor of Alzheimer’s disease associated with both clinical diagnosis and age-dependent cognitive declineDr Amit Khera, senior authorAnd while some treatments can ease symptoms, developing treatments that prevent or slow disease progression has been more challenging.Senior author Dr Amit Khera said: “We developed a genetic predictor of Alzheimer’s disease associated...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 21 DAYS AGO