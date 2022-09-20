ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Yakima Herald Republic

Kentucky school shooter parole decision delayed until Monday

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago will have to wait another week to learn his fate in a high-stakes hearing that could see him released or denied the chance to ever leave prison.
Yakima Herald Republic

New estimate for number of WA residents eligible for student loan forgiveness

Nearly 700,000 Washingtonians are eligible for President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program, with the majority of them Pell Grant recipients, according to an estimate the White House released Tuesday. In Washington state, as of March, nearly 783,000 residents hold $28.2 billion in outstanding federal student loans. Nearly half...
