Kansas City, MO

3 Reasons the Chiefs Will Dominate the Colts

The most painful sports memory of my life was the Colts’ 38-10 playoff comeback against our Kansas City Chiefs. I expect the Chiefs to unleash fire and brimstone on Indianapolis this time around, and FanDuel Sportsbook is giving us a $1,000 free bet to bask in the glorious vengeance.
Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Colts

Patrick Mahomes and company are 2-0 heading into the Kansas City Chiefs Week 3 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. This game is between two teams heading in opposite directions, which could make for a lopsided Chiefs-Colts matchup. That said, you never know what can happen on any given Sunday, so we’ll be making some bold Chiefs Week 3 predictions.
Extended rest could help these Kansas City Chiefs players

After their Thursday Night Football debut, these Kansas City Chiefs have some extra time to recover ahead of Week 3. The Kansas City Chiefs remain one of the NFL’s few undefeated teams, following a Week 2 slugfest against the Los Angeles Chargers. The 27-24 victory was hard fought and put the Chiefs squarely on top of the division. While the short week entering Week 2 hindered Kansas City’s prep and recovery time, the positive side effect is they have more time ahead of Week 3.
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Chiefs-Colts

The AFC West matches up against the AFC South in Week 3 of the 2002 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs head to the Hoosier State to battle the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Chiefs head into this game on a long layoff...
Chiefs 2022 Opponent Overview: Indianapolis Colts

After a little bit of extended time off, the Kansas City Chiefs are set for two straight road games. That begins this Sunday with the Colts in Indianapolis. With a win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs sit atop the AFC West at 2-0. Meanwhile, the Colts have fell flat out of the gate against two supposedly worse division foes. Indianapolis sits at 0-1-1 and possibly could not have started off worse in 2022.
Ravens-Patriots Top 5 All-Time Games

The Ravens and Patriots had some memorable games over the years from the regular season to the playoffs. The teams meet again in Week 3 in Foxborough. The Ravens' John Harbaugh and New England's Bill Belichick are two of the longest-tenured coaches in the NFL. Expect another heated battle. “We...
Chiefs vs. Chargers: Encouraging signs and troubling takeaways from Week 2

Let’s look at some encouraging lessons and troubling takeaways from the KC Chiefs win over the L.A. Chargers in Week 2. Much to the dismay of the talking heads in the media and opposing fans across the league, the Kansas City Chiefs followed up their strong Week 1 victory with a hard-fought win against their division rival, the L.A. Chargers. Many consider the Chargers to have among the best and most complete rosters in the league which might lead some to view the Chiefs’ win in Week 2 as even more impressive than their showcasing against the Arizona Cardinals.
Podcast: Previewing how Chiefs will fare against the Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to move to 3-0 on the season this Sunday when they travel to Indianapolis to take on Jonathan Taylor and the Colts. Coming into the season, the Indianapolis Colts had good reasons to believe they might be able to make a solid run at the postseason (and perhaps even beyond) with the talent acquired over the years by Chris Ballard. Unfortunately for Indianapolis, they’re still playing like it’s the preseason and the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs are visiting in Week 3.
