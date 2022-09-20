Read full article on original website
Juice Jam 2022 Lookbook
Rain or shine, Syracuse University and SUNY ESF students did not fail to dress and impress at SU’s 2022 Juice Jam. There were plenty of colorful and summery festival outfits that helped students express their individual style. From metallic tops reminiscent of the ’70s to denim straight out of the ’90s, students harnessed their full imagination to create looks that balanced trends with individuality, making the outfits truly their own. We gathered the top three trends seen at this year’s Juice Jam. Read on to see how concert goers styled each.
No. 3 Syracuse soccer’s unbeaten run ends in 1-0 loss to Virginia
For just under a month, Syracuse’s men’s soccer team had been building up an unbeaten streak of eight games. It all came to an end in the 85th minute of Saturday’s match against Virginia in the SU Soccer Stadium. Virginia forward Leo Alfonso’s dagger was scored with...
Syracuse women’s soccer loses in shutout fashion against UNC
Coming off a heartbreaking loss in the 89th minute against Duke last Friday, Syracuse was looking for Carolinian revenge during Thursday’s matchup against No. 3 North Carolina at SU Soccer Stadium. A different shade of blue for the opponent, however, didn’t end up changing the outcome for Syracuse as...
Syracuse field hockey rebounds from Friday loss, beating Dartmouth 6-0
Syracuse field hockey came out with a vengeance Sunday after dropping Friday’s contest at Virginia. The Orange (7-2, 1-1 ACC) dominated Dartmouth (3-4, 0-1 Ivy) to a final score of 6-0, with the Orange winning the shot battle 26-1 and the penalty corner battle 8-1. “I am pleased with...
