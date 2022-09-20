Read full article on original website
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Apple SundayThe Maine WriterUnity, ME
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18The Maine WriterBangor, ME
Discussion at RSU 9 School Board Meeting Dealing With Gender Identity PosterThe Maine WriterFranklin, ME
Money Saving New Small Business Opens in MaineThe Maine WriterNewport, ME
Sumner Boys’ Soccer Doubles Up Jonesport-Beals 6-3
The Sumner Boys' Varsity Soccer Team doubled up Jonesport-Beals on Wednesday, September 21st, winning 6-3. Billy Wray led the Tigers with a Hat Trick (3 goals) along with an assist. Sumner also received goals from Alex Figueroa, Aiden Griffin and Ian Gatcomb. Eli Peabody had 2 goals for the Royals....
Ellsworth Boys’ Soccer Nips MDI 4-3
The Ellsworth Boys' Soccer Team nipped MDI 4-3 on Tuesday night, September 20th in a physical game at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth. The Eagles receive 2 goals from Cruz Coffin. Owen Frank had 1 goal and 1 assist. Eamon MacDonald had 1 goal. Luke Perry and Miles Palmer each had an assist for the Eagles.
Bangor Girls’ Soccer Battles to 2-2 Draw with Brunswick
The Bangor Girls' Soccer Team and the Brunswick Dragons battled to a 2-2 tie at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Tuesday night, September 20th. It was Bangor's 4th consecutive draw. Bangor received goals from Ashley Schultz on a banana corner kick that curled into the Brunswick net, and from Emmie...
Brunswick Dragons Visit Bangor Rams in Varsity Girls’ Soccer
The Brunswick Dragons visit the Bangor Rams in girls' varsity soccer on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The game is scheduled to begin below at 6 PM. A replay of the game will be posted below the following morning. If you experience any issues during playback, please refresh your browser. If...
wabi.tv
Belfast Lions football led by local pastor as head coach
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - You can find Art Fairbrother coaching the Belfast Lions on Friday nights and preaching at Faith Temple Church of God on Sunday mornings. “Anything worth doing is worth doing right. If I’m going to do something, I’m going to give it all I got. With my personality, all I got is loud and in your face pretty much wherever I am,” said Fairbrother, head coach.
Week 3 Fall Season – High School Athlete of the Week [VOTE]
The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week returns for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!. Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 3 (September 12-18) of the Fall High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees.
Former Bangor Student Athlete Awards Bangor Parks & Recreation Spotlight Grant Through Gatorade
Bangor native and Maine girls Gatorade Track and Field Player of the Year, Anna Connors, awarded Bangor Parks and Recreation with a $10,000 grant to help accomplish their mission of providing all citizens opportunities for recreation and improvement of physical and mental well-being. Sports have seen a double-digit decline over...
townline.org
Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Waterville historic district – Part 4
This article continues the description of Waterville’s Main Street Historic District, going northward on the west side of Main Street between Silver and Temple streets, and adds most of the buildings in the 2016 expansion of the district. Your writer hopes she has already inspired people to park their...
Watch This Daring Ride on a Foil Surfboard in Bangor
A quiet stroll on the Brewer Riverwalk turned exciting on Saturday when we spotted this daring person riding a foil surfboard in the Penobscot. Have you ever heard of a foil surfboard? I never had, until I saw one for myself on Saturday. As my family and I waited for the start of the Shriner parade, we decided to take a quick walk on the Riverwalk. It was a beautiful day, with endless sunshine, a nice breeze, and lots of blue water. We came across some friends and stopped to chat when one of the kids pointed out a person who was 'flying over the water.' This is what we saw.
wabi.tv
Miss Maine Teen USA off to Reno for national pageant
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We first met Miss Maine Teen USA, Madisson Higgins, in March shortly after she was crowned along with Miss Maine USA. Six months later, it was time to celebrate before heading west for the big show. Family and friends celebrated Higgins’ accomplishments before she competes in...
Hurricane Fiona Could Send A Pretty Windy Weekend to the Downeast
My first storm in Maine was Hurricane David. When I was in kindergarten, I remember that one day they got us all dressed up early and were preparing to send us all home. I was pretty stoked. As far as I was concerned, it meant I had extra time to go home and watch TV. Daytime TV in the 70's, before cable, was a wasteland. But, it was still better than school.
wabi.tv
Maine fair season winding down
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s agricultural fair season is wrapping up - but you still have one more chance this week to enjoy at two historic fairs. The 181st annual Farmington Fair kicked off Sunday and runs through Saturday, featuring livestock contests, 4-H exhibits, demolition derby, midway rides and more.
wabi.tv
Stevie Nicks closes out Bangor waterfront concert season
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The stage is set for the last concert of the 2022 summer season on the Bangor waterfront. Stevie Nicks from Fleetwood Mac will be closing out the season with a sold out performance Thursday night. Alex Gray with Waterfront Concerts says it’s a great way to...
foxbangor.com
Road construction on Broadway in Bangor
BANGOR– There will be construction on Broadway today, September 22, underneath the I95 overpass and one inbound lane will be closed. Work should be completed by noon but could take longer, expect delays. Call 207-989-2530 with any questions or concerns.
Maine Lobster Week has returned
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Lobster Week is back and there are plenty of menus to check out from Kennebunk to Bar Harbor. Many lobster shacks, food trucks, and restaurants across the state are serving specially-priced lobster items or special lobster selections that aren't normally on their menus. The statewide...
Maine Man Searching For Cake Mixer Discovers Something From Medieval Times
According to Central Maine, a 24-year-old man named Will Sideri stopped by an estate sale to search for a pretty simply item, a cake mixer. This took place on Saturday on Pleasant St. in Waterville. He likes to bake and was in search of a mixer!. As the article states,...
3 Great Pizza Places in Maine
What is one food that you would never get tired of eating? If the answer is a delicious pizza then keep on reading to find out about three amazing pizza spots in Maine that you should visit if you've never tried their food. No matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
Baxter, Maine's first comfort dog, prepares for duty
AUGUSTA, Maine — Baxter is an energetic five-month-old chocolate lab that loves people. He's also preparing for a long career as a comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety's dispatch centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. As Maine's first comfort dog, he'll spend his days on the...
35-Year-Old Fairfield Man Arrested With $65,000 of Drugs in Possession
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a Fairfield man is in custody after being arrested for multiple drug offenses, including aggravated drug trafficking. The release goes on to explain that the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency had been conducting an investigation into the sale of...
foxbangor.com
Neighbors reject proposed subdivision in Bangor
BANGOR — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices developer Emily Ellis was given the green light from the city of Bangor for the subdivision at Lancaster Avenue and Essex Street. “We actually after four meetings meeting with the planning board, were approved on Tuesday night,” said Ellis. Consisting of 30 duplexes,...
