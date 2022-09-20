ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucksport, ME

92.9 The Ticket

Sumner Boys’ Soccer Doubles Up Jonesport-Beals 6-3

The Sumner Boys' Varsity Soccer Team doubled up Jonesport-Beals on Wednesday, September 21st, winning 6-3. Billy Wray led the Tigers with a Hat Trick (3 goals) along with an assist. Sumner also received goals from Alex Figueroa, Aiden Griffin and Ian Gatcomb. Eli Peabody had 2 goals for the Royals....
SUMNER, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Ellsworth Boys’ Soccer Nips MDI 4-3

The Ellsworth Boys' Soccer Team nipped MDI 4-3 on Tuesday night, September 20th in a physical game at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth. The Eagles receive 2 goals from Cruz Coffin. Owen Frank had 1 goal and 1 assist. Eamon MacDonald had 1 goal. Luke Perry and Miles Palmer each had an assist for the Eagles.
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Belfast Lions football led by local pastor as head coach

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - You can find Art Fairbrother coaching the Belfast Lions on Friday nights and preaching at Faith Temple Church of God on Sunday mornings. “Anything worth doing is worth doing right. If I’m going to do something, I’m going to give it all I got. With my personality, all I got is loud and in your face pretty much wherever I am,” said Fairbrother, head coach.
BELFAST, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Week 3 Fall Season – High School Athlete of the Week [VOTE]

The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week returns for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!. Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 3 (September 12-18) of the Fall High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees.
BREWER, ME
townline.org

Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Waterville historic district – Part 4

This article continues the description of Waterville’s Main Street Historic District, going northward on the west side of Main Street between Silver and Temple streets, and adds most of the buildings in the 2016 expansion of the district. Your writer hopes she has already inspired people to park their...
WATERVILLE, ME
Q106.5

Watch This Daring Ride on a Foil Surfboard in Bangor

A quiet stroll on the Brewer Riverwalk turned exciting on Saturday when we spotted this daring person riding a foil surfboard in the Penobscot. Have you ever heard of a foil surfboard? I never had, until I saw one for myself on Saturday. As my family and I waited for the start of the Shriner parade, we decided to take a quick walk on the Riverwalk. It was a beautiful day, with endless sunshine, a nice breeze, and lots of blue water. We came across some friends and stopped to chat when one of the kids pointed out a person who was 'flying over the water.' This is what we saw.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Miss Maine Teen USA off to Reno for national pageant

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We first met Miss Maine Teen USA, Madisson Higgins, in March shortly after she was crowned along with Miss Maine USA. Six months later, it was time to celebrate before heading west for the big show. Family and friends celebrated Higgins’ accomplishments before she competes in...
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Hurricane Fiona Could Send A Pretty Windy Weekend to the Downeast

My first storm in Maine was Hurricane David. When I was in kindergarten, I remember that one day they got us all dressed up early and were preparing to send us all home. I was pretty stoked. As far as I was concerned, it meant I had extra time to go home and watch TV. Daytime TV in the 70's, before cable, was a wasteland. But, it was still better than school.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine fair season winding down

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s agricultural fair season is wrapping up - but you still have one more chance this week to enjoy at two historic fairs. The 181st annual Farmington Fair kicked off Sunday and runs through Saturday, featuring livestock contests, 4-H exhibits, demolition derby, midway rides and more.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Stevie Nicks closes out Bangor waterfront concert season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The stage is set for the last concert of the 2022 summer season on the Bangor waterfront. Stevie Nicks from Fleetwood Mac will be closing out the season with a sold out performance Thursday night. Alex Gray with Waterfront Concerts says it’s a great way to...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Road construction on Broadway in Bangor

BANGOR– There will be construction on Broadway today, September 22, underneath the I95 overpass and one inbound lane will be closed. Work should be completed by noon but could take longer, expect delays. Call 207-989-2530 with any questions or concerns.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Lobster Week has returned

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Lobster Week is back and there are plenty of menus to check out from Kennebunk to Bar Harbor. Many lobster shacks, food trucks, and restaurants across the state are serving specially-priced lobster items or special lobster selections that aren't normally on their menus. The statewide...
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Maine

What is one food that you would never get tired of eating? If the answer is a delicious pizza then keep on reading to find out about three amazing pizza spots in Maine that you should visit if you've never tried their food. No matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Baxter, Maine's first comfort dog, prepares for duty

AUGUSTA, Maine — Baxter is an energetic five-month-old chocolate lab that loves people. He's also preparing for a long career as a comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety's dispatch centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. As Maine's first comfort dog, he'll spend his days on the...
AUGUSTA, ME
foxbangor.com

Neighbors reject proposed subdivision in Bangor

BANGOR — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices developer Emily Ellis was given the green light from the city of Bangor for the subdivision at Lancaster Avenue and Essex Street. “We actually after four meetings meeting with the planning board, were approved on Tuesday night,” said Ellis. Consisting of 30 duplexes,...
BANGOR, ME
92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

