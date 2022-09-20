ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Woman Sentenced to Prison for Faking Her Own Kidnapping to Be With Ex-Boyfriend

A California woman has been sentenced to prison in connection with faking her own kidnapping to be with an ex-boyfriend. 39-year-old Sherri Papini, who in April agreed to a plea deal in the case, was sentenced on Monday to 18 months in prison followed by a 36-month period of supervised release. Papini must also pay more than $300,000 in restitution, a figure estimated to include funds she received after lying to the California Victim Compensation Board and the Social Security Administration about having PTSD from the made-up kidnapping.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Moment lying 'Super Mom' Sherri Papini realized the game was up: Police interview footage shows 'Gone Girl' break down after ex-boyfriend co-conspirator coughed to their hoax kidnapping plot

New video shows the moment that Sherri Papini, who mimicked the plot of Gone Girl, finally broke down during questioning by investigators four years after the ordeal, telling them: 'Talking to other guys has got me here.'. In the clip, Papini attempts to declare her innocence saying: 'I didn't do...
REDDING, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redding, CA
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Prison nurse, 25, faces jail after admitting behind-bars fling with same inmate a fellow officer is also accused of having an 'inappropriate' affair with

A jail nurse is facing going to prison herself after admitting a fling with an inmate behind bars. Qualified health worker Elyse Hibbs, 25, pleaded guilty to an 'inappropriate relationship' while working as a nurse at two prisons. A second prison worker custody officer Ruth Shmylo, also 25, appeared alongside...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Female inmate given $480,000 after she lost her baby as police stopped for Starbucks en route to hospital

A former inmate will be given $480,000 after she lost her baby when jail staff stopped at a Starbucks en route to the hospital after her water broke. Court records reveal that Sandra Quinones was six months pregnant when she was serving a 70-day sentence at the Central Jail in Orange County, California. When her water broke in March 2016, she pressed the call button in her cell repeatedly. Two hours passed without a response. When county staff eventually came to her aid, they stopped at a Starbucks on the way to the hospital, Quinones’s lawyer claimed in a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Court hears girl accused gunman Nikolas Cruz of inappropriate touching years before Parkland

Nikolas Cruz was accused of “inappropriately touching” a young girl years before he murdered 17 in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to shocking courtroom testimony.Finai Browd, who was best friends with Cruz’s late adoptive mother Lynda Cruz, mentioned the disturbing detail in a pre-recorded video deposition played in Florida court on Monday.Ms Browd recalled how she and Lynda became best friends when they both lived in New York in the 1980s. The friends then both moved to Florida with their husbands and deliberately lived near each other.Around the same time that Lynda and her husband...
PARKLAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Hoax#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Fbi#Hispanic#Latino
The Independent

Teen boys arrested after girl, 15, overdoses on fentanyl at high school campus

Two California high school students have been arrested after two teens overdosed and one of them died at a nearby campus. Melanie Ramos, 15, has been identified as the student found dead on Tuesday inside a bathroom stall at Bernstein High School in Hollywood. A 15-year-old boy, who has not been named because he is a minor, was arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced pills to Melanie and another girl, 15, who also overdosed but received medical attention and is expected to survive. The Los Angeles Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told ABC News that the 15-year-old suspect was in possession...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Beast

Ex-Dean of Troubled Baptist Boarding School Charged With Abducting a Teen Boy

The onetime dean of a controversial Baptist boarding school is accused of arranging for a minor to be transported—in handcuffs and against his will—from his home state of California to the Missouri compound for troubled teen boys. Prosecutors say the child had a domestic violence restraining order against...
FRESNO, CA
The Independent

Parkland shooter once went on ‘killing spree’ of all the toads in the neighbourhood, court hears

Nikolas Cruz once went on a “killing spree” of all the toads in the neighbourhood after his family dog died, according to courtroom testimony from his former neighbour.Paul Gold, who lived next door to the Cruz family from 2008 to 2011, testified on Wednesday that he recalled a time when one of the Cruz family’s dogs died because it had eaten a toad.In response, Mr Gold said Cruz “went on a killing spree”.“He tried to kill every toad in the neighbourhood,” he said.Mr Gold lived next door to the Cruz family in Parkland from 2008 to 2011, with his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
50K+
Followers
46K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy