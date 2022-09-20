Read full article on original website
California Mother Who Faked Her Own Kidnapping in 'Awful Hoax' Says the Shame 'Feels Like a Life Sentence'
The California woman awaiting punishment for faking her own kidnapping in an admittedly "awful hoax" said through her lawyer Wednesday that the undying, lasting shame of the whole affair already "feels like a life sentence.". Sherri Papini, a 39-year-old mother of two headed for divorce, pleaded guilty...
California Man Arrested Following Months-Long Search and Charged with Murdering 8-Year-Old Girl
After a months-long search, authorities have arrested a man who allegedly killed an 8-year-old girl in California. On Saturday, the California Attorney General's office and Merced Police Department announced the arrest of Dhante Jackson for the murder of Sophia Mason. Sophia's body was found March 11 by the Central Valley...
Complex
Woman Sentenced to Prison for Faking Her Own Kidnapping to Be With Ex-Boyfriend
A California woman has been sentenced to prison in connection with faking her own kidnapping to be with an ex-boyfriend. 39-year-old Sherri Papini, who in April agreed to a plea deal in the case, was sentenced on Monday to 18 months in prison followed by a 36-month period of supervised release. Papini must also pay more than $300,000 in restitution, a figure estimated to include funds she received after lying to the California Victim Compensation Board and the Social Security Administration about having PTSD from the made-up kidnapping.
Moment lying 'Super Mom' Sherri Papini realized the game was up: Police interview footage shows 'Gone Girl' break down after ex-boyfriend co-conspirator coughed to their hoax kidnapping plot
New video shows the moment that Sherri Papini, who mimicked the plot of Gone Girl, finally broke down during questioning by investigators four years after the ordeal, telling them: 'Talking to other guys has got me here.'. In the clip, Papini attempts to declare her innocence saying: 'I didn't do...
Prison nurse, 25, faces jail after admitting behind-bars fling with same inmate a fellow officer is also accused of having an 'inappropriate' affair with
A jail nurse is facing going to prison herself after admitting a fling with an inmate behind bars. Qualified health worker Elyse Hibbs, 25, pleaded guilty to an 'inappropriate relationship' while working as a nurse at two prisons. A second prison worker custody officer Ruth Shmylo, also 25, appeared alongside...
Female inmate given $480,000 after she lost her baby as police stopped for Starbucks en route to hospital
A former inmate will be given $480,000 after she lost her baby when jail staff stopped at a Starbucks en route to the hospital after her water broke. Court records reveal that Sandra Quinones was six months pregnant when she was serving a 70-day sentence at the Central Jail in Orange County, California. When her water broke in March 2016, she pressed the call button in her cell repeatedly. Two hours passed without a response. When county staff eventually came to her aid, they stopped at a Starbucks on the way to the hospital, Quinones’s lawyer claimed in a...
AOL Corp
Oklahoma inmate found dead in cell was suing over ‘Baby Shark’ torture
An inmate found dead inside his cell at an Oklahoma jail was in the middle of a legal battle sparked by allegations of mistreatment at the facility, including that he was forced to stand in a dark room while jail officials played the earworm “Baby Shark” on a loop for hours on end as a form of torture.
Court hears girl accused gunman Nikolas Cruz of inappropriate touching years before Parkland
Nikolas Cruz was accused of “inappropriately touching” a young girl years before he murdered 17 in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to shocking courtroom testimony.Finai Browd, who was best friends with Cruz’s late adoptive mother Lynda Cruz, mentioned the disturbing detail in a pre-recorded video deposition played in Florida court on Monday.Ms Browd recalled how she and Lynda became best friends when they both lived in New York in the 1980s. The friends then both moved to Florida with their husbands and deliberately lived near each other.Around the same time that Lynda and her husband...
His Murder Case Dragged On for 20 Years. Thousands Could Be Released Because of It.
MEXICO CITY—Daniel García saw hundreds of men cycle through Dormitory 2, Cell 6 of the Barrientos State Prison. But after nearly two decades behind bars, his trial dragged on. Seventeen years after his arrest for murder, García was eventually released in 2019, still without a verdict, wearing an...
Teen boys arrested after girl, 15, overdoses on fentanyl at high school campus
Two California high school students have been arrested after two teens overdosed and one of them died at a nearby campus. Melanie Ramos, 15, has been identified as the student found dead on Tuesday inside a bathroom stall at Bernstein High School in Hollywood. A 15-year-old boy, who has not been named because he is a minor, was arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced pills to Melanie and another girl, 15, who also overdosed but received medical attention and is expected to survive. The Los Angeles Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told ABC News that the 15-year-old suspect was in possession...
Family Wants Answers In Case Of Nursing Student Who Disappeared 'Under Suspicious Circumstances'
The loved ones of a missing woman are pleading for answers from across the world. Irene Wairimu Gakwa, 32, was last seen in Gillette, Wyoming — about 130 miles north of Casper — on Feb. 24, according to local police. Authorities named her reported live-in boyfriend, Nathan Hightman, 39, as a “person of interest” in her disappearance.
Man charged in Hawaii kidnapping kept girl shackled in bus, documents say
A man in Hawaii accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl last week kept the victim restrained in a yellow bus, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The girl escaped from her abductor after she convinced him to take her to a cafe in Hilo on Saturday and...
The killer of a Michigan woman who was missing for 33 years has been identified using genealogy technology, investigators say
Investigators have used genealogy technology to determine the killer of a Michigan woman who was missing for 33 years before her remains were identified using the same technique earlier this year, authorities said.
AOL Corp
Inmate on social media tried smuggling drugs into GA prison disguised as ‘mail from a child’
An inmate at a state prison in Middle Georgia who went on social media and unwittingly enlisted the help of an undercover GBI agent to smuggle drugs behind bars was convicted this week and sentenced to 25 years in federal prison. Brannon Chase McCoy, 27, from the north Georgia town...
Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 Missouri patients
A doctor admitted in federal court on Wednesday that he certified products and tests for thousands of Medicare and Medicaid patients in Missouri whom he never met.
4 Georgia prison correctional officers sentenced for beating handcuffed inmate, trying to cover it up
Four former correctional officers at a Georgia prison were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in the beating of a handcuffed inmate and the subsequent cover-up, federal prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson sentenced Sgt. Patrick Sharpe, 30, to four years in prison; Lt. Geary Staten, 31, to a year...
Hundreds of prison and jail deaths go uncounted by the federal government, report finds
The Justice Department is failing to adequately and efficiently collect data about deaths in state prisons and local jails, with at least 990 incidents going uncounted by the federal government in fiscal year 2021 alone, according to a newly released bipartisan Senate report. The report's findings were the focus of...
Daily Beast
Ex-Dean of Troubled Baptist Boarding School Charged With Abducting a Teen Boy
The onetime dean of a controversial Baptist boarding school is accused of arranging for a minor to be transported—in handcuffs and against his will—from his home state of California to the Missouri compound for troubled teen boys. Prosecutors say the child had a domestic violence restraining order against...
Ex-FBI Agent’s Armenian Mafia Trial Roiled by Revelation That Star Witness Cheated for His Law License
Jurors deciding the fate of a federal agent accused of selling secret information to an organized crime syndicate will hear of a key prosecution witness’ phony attorney credentials after a last-minute revelation rocked an already sensational trial in Los Angeles. Former FBI Special Agent Babak Broumand is accused of...
Parkland shooter once went on ‘killing spree’ of all the toads in the neighbourhood, court hears
Nikolas Cruz once went on a “killing spree” of all the toads in the neighbourhood after his family dog died, according to courtroom testimony from his former neighbour.Paul Gold, who lived next door to the Cruz family from 2008 to 2011, testified on Wednesday that he recalled a time when one of the Cruz family’s dogs died because it had eaten a toad.In response, Mr Gold said Cruz “went on a killing spree”.“He tried to kill every toad in the neighbourhood,” he said.Mr Gold lived next door to the Cruz family in Parkland from 2008 to 2011, with his...
