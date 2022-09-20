ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

963kklz.com

Best BBQ Spot In Downtown Las Vegas

Who knew that when looking for some great BBQ and “live” music, it was as close as hitting downtown on Main Street here in Las Vegas! I have to admit that after all the years of living in Las Vegas, it had been a long time since my wife and I made our way down to Main Street!
mountainlionmessenger.com

Shyann Richardson, Assistant Editor

Shyann Richardson is a senior in high school. She was born and raised in Las Vegas. This is Shyann’s second year of journalism but first year taking journalism at Sierra Vista. She enjoys spicy food, traveling and reviewing news stories, specifically true crime cases.
foxla.com

These are the California cities people want to leave the most

LOS ANGELES - Two California cities topped a recent list of cities in the U.S. people want to leave the most - and are you even surprised?. San Francisco and Los Angeles ranked No. 1 and 2 respectively on the recent report by Redfin showing the top cities people were looking to leave in July and August.
The Associated Press

Hudson Awarded Contract Extension At Harry Reid International Airport (Las Vegas) Through 2038

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations across North America, today strengthened its long-standing partnership with the Clark County Department of Aviation, securing a contract extension at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) through 2038. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005059/en/ Photo Courtesy of Harry Reid International Airport
8newsnow.com

Shopping area on Las Vegas Strip bought by Texas billionaire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Empty commercial units along the Las Vegas Strip, caused heads to turn from tourists passing by. “We were here four months ago and it was alive and thriving and now it’s all shut down and vacant,” said tourist, Becky Bonacuse. The shopping area just...
Juan Francisco Estrada
Israel Gonzalez
Joshua Franco
Las Vegas Weekly

Chef Matt Meyer transforms his Served spot into an ambitious Henderson steakhouse

Matt Meyer is ready to take things to the next level, and if you’ve ever dined at his Henderson restaurant Served Global Dining, you should be excited about what’s coming. Served was all about huge flavors and maximum satisfaction, whether it was breakfast, lunch or dinner. “That’s still going to be my philosophy on cooking and the way I cook. It’s always going to be like that,” he says. “It’s always going to be as much flavor as I can possibly muster and get into something, but now I’m trying to be a bit more focused with our brand and what we’re offering, so it can be cohesive. But I can’t think of food any other way.”
KDWN

Official held in Vegas reporter killing facing loss of job

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A local elected official got court-appointed attorneys during his arraignment on a murder charge in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of him and his managerial conduct. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles also was hit Tuesday with a lawsuit seeking to strip him of his elected position in the weeks before his term expires Dec. 31. Telles is a Democrat. He was arrested Sept. 7 and remains jailed in the Sept. 2 killing of veteran Las Vegas Review-Journal staff writer Jeff German. A hearing of evidence in the murder case is set Oct. 26. No hearing was immediately set in the civil case that could cost Telles his job.
thesource.com

Las Vegas Aces Party with E-40 at Drai’s Nightclub to Celebrate WNBA Championship

The Las Vegas Aces, the new WNBA Champions, were welcomed home from Connecticut with a celebration fit for champions at Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell early this morning. Most of the squad, including WNBA Finals MVP Chelsea Gray and teammates Kierstan Bell, Aisha Sheppard, and Theresa Plaisance, participated in the fun after flying back from Connecticut at 2:30 a.m. The squad partied and danced from the stage for most of what was a once-in-a-lifetime performance after being invited on stage by Drai’s LIVE artist, E-40.
restaurantclicks.com

Las Vegas Brunch Spots to Try This Week

Las Vegas has a world-famous reputation for being the ultimate adult playground. The lavish casinos and bars aren’t just open all night, but they deliberately lack clocks so that the party will continue till the sun comes up. In fact, the party never stops. You can continue to enjoy...
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Las Vegas 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Las Vegas 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Las Vegas, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Las Vegas as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
Fox5 KVVU

French Bulldog stolen from backyard of Henderson home

The 2022 WNBA Champions celebrated with thousands of fans on the fabulous Las Vegas Strip Tuesday evening. Standing side by side with the Aces were many public officials, including Nevada’s governor, who said he almost lost his voice after the rally due to all the excitement.
lvsportsbiz.com

Las Vegas Grand Prix Date Is Set: Nov. 18, 2023

The much-hyped F1 grand prix race down the Las Vegas Strip is set for a Saturday night start at 10PM on Nov. 18 on the weekend before Thanksgiving 2023. The grand prix’s opening ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 15, while practice on Nov. 16 with qualifying on Nov. 17, the Friday before the Saturday night race.
