Elections

furman.edu

Cunningham hopes to unseat incumbent Republican McMaster in SC governor’s race

In a Spartanburg Herald-Journal article about the upcoming South Carolina gubernatorial election between Democrat Joe Cunningham and incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, Furman University’s Danielle Vinson weighs in. A professor in the Department of Politics and International Affairs, Vinson said, “Who wins depends on who shows up to vote and what they want. Some, probably most, will rely solely on their partisan identification to make that decision.
GREENVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Why are 43% of S.C. students failing U.S. History?, standards were changed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A statewide assessment revealed that 43.55% of high school students are failing the subject of U.S. History and the Constitution in 2022. This, per the End of Course Examination Program (EOCEP) scores released on Monday. The EOCEP, provided through the South Carolina Department of Education, is...
EDUCATION
#Voter Registration#Election State#Columbia
FOX Carolina

SC senator calls for action after FOX Carolina investigation into assisted living facility’s conditions

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate lawmaker is taking action after a FOX Carolina investigation revealed ongoing issues at an assisted living facility. Sen. Tom Corbin (R) is asking Dr. Edward Simmer, the director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, to find ways DHEC can be more proactive in protecting vulnerable adults.
INMAN, SC
WIS-TV

Gov. McMaster discusses progress of I-26 widening project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The I-26 widening project is underway in the Midlands. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke Wednesday morning about the progress of the estimated $512 million construction. The project will widen 16 miles of the highway between Newberry, Lexington, and Richland Counties. It is expected to be...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Utility disaster re-enacted for public awareness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A safety office and gas company partnered to simulate an underground emergency at the South Carolina Fire Academy on Monday. S.C. 811 is the state’s underground utility locator designated for contractors to protect surrounding communities when excavating an area. The office says some contractors bypass the toll-free call at the expense of community safety.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Post and Courier

VP Kamala Harris in South Carolina tells HBCU students: 'Your vote is your voice'

ORANGEBURG — Vice President Kamala Harris implored students at a historically Black college to be the leadership America needs, using her speech at South Carolina State University's fall convocation to urge young people to vote in the upcoming midterms. Standing inside the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center, Harris painted a portrait...
ORANGEBURG, SC
iheart.com

CCSD Chair responds to 'trans-activist' assignment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The chairman of the Charleston County School Board issued a response Tuesday to a letter Gov. Henry McMaster wrote after saying he received calls and letters from parents concerned about an assignment. McMaster’s letter called on the school board to “restore and prioritize parental involvement in...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

NOAA looking to modify speed rule aimed at helping endangered right whales

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is proposing a rule change that could affect a lot of Georgia and South Carolina boaters. The change is an effort to protect the highly endangered right whales. But some locals said they’re worried about how it might impact them, many saying this proposed change came out of the blue and caught them by surprise.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Thousands win money in SC lottery using series of identical numbers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials from the South Carolina Education Lottery said thousands of players in South Carolina recently won money in the Pick 3 drawings with three identical numbers. Officials said 0-0-0 was drawn on Sep. 10 and Sep. 17, 1-1-1 was drawn on Sep. 13, and 2-2-2...
LOTTERY
PJ@SCDDSN

The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13th

Columbia, South Carolina - The lights and sounds of the South Carolina State Fair will be a little lower from 10 a.m.-noon on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, when the S.C. State Fair hosts it’s first-ever Sensory-Friendly Morning. During Sensory-Friendly Morning, the S.C. State Fair will create an environment designed with children and adults with autism or sensory processing disorders in mind. The goal for the morning is to enable families who have a member, whether child or adult, with special needs to visit, explore and enjoy the fair.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC military community to hold hiring fair Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Veterans Affairs, SC Department of Commerce, SC Future Makers will hold a career fair for the state’s military community. The hiring fair will include employers from Roper St. Francis, Volvo, Mark Anthony Brewing, Oshkosh Defense, the South Carolina Port Authority, Walmart Distribution, and more. Employers are hiring […]
COLUMBIA, SC

