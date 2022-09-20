Read full article on original website
Young Pilot, Dad ID'd As Victims Killed In NJ Plane Crash
A 24-year-old commercial airlines pilot and his dad were identified as the victims killed in a small plane crash in South Jersey Monday, Sept. 19. John Noone III, 67, of Elmer, and his son, Kristofer Noone, of Pennsauken — who was operating the plane — were pronounced dead at the scene in Upper Deerfield after the afternoon crash, according to New Jersey State Police and the FAA.
Investigators identify pilot, passenger killed when small plane crashed in New Jersey neighborhood
Investigators say the plane had just taken off from nearby Bucks Airport in Bridgeton.
Driver killed, another seriously hurt in head-on crash in Atlantic County
One driver was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Atlantic County, authorities said. Justin Vanaman was driving his car west on Millville Avenue in Hamilton at about 12:40 p.m. when he crossed over the center line and slammed into an eastbound SUV, police said.
2 dead after plane crashes in New Jersey residential neighborhood
The names of the people who were killed have not been released.
Police investigate suspicious death after body found in basement of N.J. home
The suspicious death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday in the basement of a Trenton home was under investigation by police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, authorities announced Thursday. Police were called to the Park Avenue home for welfare check and after the officers forced their...
Authorities identify victims in fatal Cumberland County plane crash
Authorities have revealed the identities of the two victims of Monday's fatal plane crash in Cumberland County.
Sparks and debris shoot from airliner that had to emergency land in NJ
NEWARK — A Boeing 777 bound for Brazil that developed a mechanical problem made an emergency landing early Thursday morning. People on the ground recorded video of the plane shooting sparks and dropping what appeared to be debris. United Flight 149 with 256 passengers on board bound for São...
NJ man, 63, found dead inside of kettle cooker at food processing facility
A 63-year-old New Jersey man was found dead in the kettle cooker of a food processing plant Monday, New Jersey State Police said.
One Dead, One Seriously Injured in Head-on Crash in Hamilton Twp., NJ
Authorities in Hamilton Township say a man from Cumberland County died and an 80-year-old woman was seriously hurt in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened around 12:45 on Millville Avenue in the area of Pittsburg Avenue. According to the Hamilton Township Police Department,. The preliminary investigation revealed a...
987thecoast.com
34 Year Old Man Killed in Hamilton Township Crash
34 year old Justin Vanaman of Cumberland County lost his life Wednesday during a head on motor vehicle accident in Hamilton Township. Police say Vanaman’s vehicle crossed the center line of Millville Avenue and collided with another vehicle. An 80 year old woman who was driving the other vehicle was hospitalized.
Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey
A crash with injuries was reported in South Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 on Route 30 near Elmwood Road in Mullica Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. A traffic signal also was knocked down, the DOT said. The...
Motorcyclist, 64, killed in crash with car, cops say
A 64-year-old motorcyclist was killed Wednesday evening after a vehicle traveling in front of him stopped short in Plumsted, officials said. The crash took place on the eastbound side of Lakewood Road (Route 528) at about 7:20 p.m, Plumsted police said. Emergency workers took the motorcyclist, a resident of the...
Body pulled from waters off Staten Island may be woman reported missing in N.J.
The body recovered from the waters off of Great Kills Park in Staten Island on Thursday morning may be a woman reported missing in New Jersey the night before, authorities said. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified female whose body was spotted just before...
Arrest made in New Jersey hit-and-run crash that injured 14-year-old, killed horse she was riding
"I feel hurt. Like I don't know, just angry about it," the teen said.
N.J. man found dead inside kettle cooker at Lassonde food processing plant: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— New Jersey state troopers responded Monday morning to a food processing plant in Cumberland County where a worker was found dead inside a kettle cooker, NJ.com reported. The deceased has since been identified by authorities as Dale R. Devilli, 63, of Millville, NJ. Officials said the...
Charges for man accused in NJ hit-and-run of 14-year-old girl on horseback
A New Jersey man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed his car into a 14-year-old girl on horseback, seriously injuring the teen and killing the horse. Investigators later found horse hair on the exterior of the car.
Driver killed in fiery July auto accident identified
Police have identified a driver killed in a fiery Salem County auto accident in July. Edin Meza-Cornelio, 31, of Camden, was at the wheel of a vehicle that crashed on Straughns Mill Road in Oldmans Township on the morning of July 17, police said. The one-vehicle accident was reported shortly...
Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After North Cape May Crash
A motorcyclist crashed his bike Sunday afternoon in North Cape May and needed to be transported to AtlanticCare for his injuries. Lower Township Police say the unidentified man, described as a man in his twenties, was the only vehicle involved in a crash Sunday afternoon, Sept 18 on Town Bank Road and Gorham Road.
Shelter-in-place lifted at Glassboro Public Schools, police say 'no credible danger'
Glassboro police say they became aware of a possible threat to an unnamed school that was made on social media.
Car Crashes Into Living Room, Injuring Resident
MANCHESTER – A driver was backing out of his driveway and lost control, crashing into the living room of his neighbor across the street, police said. Clyde Jackson, 64, of Whiting, was leaving his Milford Avenue home just before 10 p.m. on September 19 when he lost control of his 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis. Police said the rear of the car went through the living room wall of a house across the street.
