ClickOnDetroit.com
Washtenaw Community College hosting job, internship fair on Oct. 13
ANN ARBOR – Members of the public are invited to Washtenaw Community College’s Fall Career & Internship Fair on Thursday, Oct. 13. More than 70 employers with jobs to fill will be attending the fair, according to WCC. The first in-person fair on campus since March 2020, the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State University freshman wants more done to protect students after attack near campus
EAST LANSING, Mich. – A freshman at Michigan State University said she was attacked near campus and even though she got away, she is worried about the safety of other students. The attack happened during sorority rush week in the area of Burcham Drive and Abbot Road in East...
ClickOnDetroit.com
After years of hard work Mama Shu’s Homework House to open in Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Mama Shu wanted to create a safe place for children to study in her Highland Park neighborhood and now that dream is becoming a reality with the opening of the Homework House. “Mama Shu” Harris lost both her sons -- one to a hit and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bystanders honored for using CPR, saving man’s life after he collapsed at Ann Arbor park
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Jerry Parris’ life was saved by a pair of bystanders who knew just what to do when he fell into cardiac arrest. The two men and first responders who rescued Parris were recognized during Thursday’s event. It happened on April 10, 2022, around...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Mommies on the Move’ drive-thru baby shower to happen Saturday
ANN ARBOR – First-time mothers can pick up free baby essentials this Saturday at a drive-thru community baby shower from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Destiny and Purpose Community Outreach will pass out supplies at the Prestige Storage facility at 626 N. Huron St. in Ypsilanti. A to-go lunch...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Want to work for a nonprofit? More than 100 jobs available at nonprofit career expo in Metro Detroit
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Fifteen agencies will be offering 100+ jobs at a nonprofit career expo in West Bloomfield Township on Wednesday. Gesher Human Services, The J Detroit, and Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit are co-sponsoring the career expo. The expo is scheduled for Wednesday (Sept. 21) from...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s where to pick up a cup of java in Ann Arbor for National Coffee Day
ANN ARBOR – Java. Morning Juice. Rocket Fuel. Whatever you call it, coffee is what gets most of us out of bed in the morning. Around 66% of Americans drink coffee every day, according to a survey from the National Coffee Association. With consumption at a 20-year high, we...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pregnancy resource center hit by vandals in Southfield
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – The Mother and Unborn Baby Care anti-abortion center in Southfield has been targeted twice in three months by vandals. On June 29, workers showed up to find spray-painted graffiti on the rear of the building along with more than a dozen smashed windows. “It was one...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wild wing flavors and side biscuits served up in Ann Arbor
It all started in a driveway, grew into pop-ups across the area, and now there’s a brick-and-mortar location. That’s the story behind Side Biscuit in Ann Arbor, which is all about wings and biscuits. Side Biscuit keeps customers on their toes by switching up the menu and offering...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Where to find the best pizza in Metro Detroit, more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit. Jason Carr ain’t messing around -- he’s ready to declare his favorite pizza...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program to boost early literacy in Dearborn children
DEARBORN, Mich. – The Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is providing free books to children in Dearborn until they are five years old. On Tuesday, Dearborn’s Mayor Abdullah Hammoud announced the partnership as a mission to promote early literacy among the city’s youth. The Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program will allow parents of eligible children to order one free book every month until their child turns five years old.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Briarwood Mall offering Michigan football gameday parking, overnight RV spots, shuttle to stadium
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Gameday parking and tailgating for Michigan football, a shuttle to and from the stadium, and overnight spots for RVs are now available at Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor. The mall, which partnered with Park N Party and EZ Parking Detroit, created a parking and tailgating...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Head to Ann Arbor Farmers Market for September Food Truck Rally on Wednesday
ANN ARBOR – The monthly Ann Arbor Farmers Market Food Truck Rally returns on Wednesday. Taking place on the third Wednesday of the month, the rallies run from 5-8 p.m. and are a great way to enjoy the beautiful weather, good food and community. This month’s food trucks include:...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Downtown Ann Arbor business owners say State Street construction delays have hurt sales
ANN ARBOR – This is a big weekend at the University of Michigan: Homecoming combined with Parent’s & Family Weekend. During a normal year, businesses would be preparing for large crowds and big sales. But owners of the shops and restaurants on U-M’s doorstep on State Street say an extended road closure has impacted foot traffic and revenue.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit brunch staple Rose’s Fine Food property, business listed for sale
DETROIT – A popular Detroit eatery is on the market -- both the property and the business itself. Rose’s Fine Food and Wine was listed for sale by O’Connor Real Estate on Thursday, with a listing price of $600,000. The restaurant, located along East Jefferson just outside of East English Village, has been a go-to spot for fresh baked goods, sandwiches, brunch and wine, for years.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Memorial barbecue planned for slain Detroit Officer Loren Courts
DETROIT – A memorial barbecue is planned for slain Detroit Officer Loren Courts, who lost his life in the line of duty back in July. The barbecue will be held at the Berkley American Legion on Saturday (Oct. 8) at 4 p.m. Gates, beer tent, and lounge will be open at noon.
ClickOnDetroit.com
No threats found after precautionary lockdowns at 4 schools in Rochester Community School District
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – No credible threats were found after an alarm sparked precautionary lockdowns Tuesday at four schools within the Rochester Community School District. An alarm sounded at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 20) that indicated Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills had been placed on lockdown. School...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Royal Oak library fights back against calls for banning books with riff on Rock and Roll concert shirt
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – According to the American Library Association, 2022 is on track to see a record attempt at banning books at public libraries, universities, and schools which is why librarians in Royal Oak are bringing awareness to book bans with a riff on a Rock and Roll concert shirt.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police search for 2 who broke into American Coney Island, stole empty cash register
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is searching for two suspects who broke into American Coney Island and stole an empty cash register. The incident occurred at 5:33 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 22) in the 100 block of West Lafayette in Detroit. The suspects fled on foot. Detectives are investigating...
