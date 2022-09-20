DEARBORN, Mich. – The Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is providing free books to children in Dearborn until they are five years old. On Tuesday, Dearborn’s Mayor Abdullah Hammoud announced the partnership as a mission to promote early literacy among the city’s youth. The Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program will allow parents of eligible children to order one free book every month until their child turns five years old.

