Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Washtenaw Community College hosting job, internship fair on Oct. 13

ANN ARBOR – Members of the public are invited to Washtenaw Community College’s Fall Career & Internship Fair on Thursday, Oct. 13. More than 70 employers with jobs to fill will be attending the fair, according to WCC. The first in-person fair on campus since March 2020, the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Society
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘Mommies on the Move’ drive-thru baby shower to happen Saturday

ANN ARBOR – First-time mothers can pick up free baby essentials this Saturday at a drive-thru community baby shower from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Destiny and Purpose Community Outreach will pass out supplies at the Prestige Storage facility at 626 N. Huron St. in Ypsilanti. A to-go lunch...
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Pregnancy resource center hit by vandals in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – The Mother and Unborn Baby Care anti-abortion center in Southfield has been targeted twice in three months by vandals. On June 29, workers showed up to find spray-painted graffiti on the rear of the building along with more than a dozen smashed windows. “It was one...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Person
Joe Wright
ClickOnDetroit.com

Wild wing flavors and side biscuits served up in Ann Arbor

It all started in a driveway, grew into pop-ups across the area, and now there’s a brick-and-mortar location. That’s the story behind Side Biscuit in Ann Arbor, which is all about wings and biscuits. Side Biscuit keeps customers on their toes by switching up the menu and offering...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program to boost early literacy in Dearborn children

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is providing free books to children in Dearborn until they are five years old. On Tuesday, Dearborn’s Mayor Abdullah Hammoud announced the partnership as a mission to promote early literacy among the city’s youth. The Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program will allow parents of eligible children to order one free book every month until their child turns five years old.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit brunch staple Rose’s Fine Food property, business listed for sale

DETROIT – A popular Detroit eatery is on the market -- both the property and the business itself. Rose’s Fine Food and Wine was listed for sale by O’Connor Real Estate on Thursday, with a listing price of $600,000. The restaurant, located along East Jefferson just outside of East English Village, has been a go-to spot for fresh baked goods, sandwiches, brunch and wine, for years.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Memorial barbecue planned for slain Detroit Officer Loren Courts

DETROIT – A memorial barbecue is planned for slain Detroit Officer Loren Courts, who lost his life in the line of duty back in July. The barbecue will be held at the Berkley American Legion on Saturday (Oct. 8) at 4 p.m. Gates, beer tent, and lounge will be open at noon.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit

The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
ROYAL OAK, MI

