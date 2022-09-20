Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Betty Gillis, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty L. (Bradley) Gillis, 87, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Betty was born in Sebring on August 20, 1935 to the late Wilbur and Thelma (Turner) Bradley. Betty was a 1953...
27 First News
Gloria J. Mills, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria J. (Marrow) Mills, age 70, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at her residence. Gloria was born December 6, 1951 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Raymond and Madeline (Agostinella) Marrow. She married Jeffrey A. Smegal in 1969...
27 First News
James B. Scarnecchia, Jr., Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John B. Scarnecchia, Jr., 92 of Niles, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren surrounded by family. He was born July 3, 1930 in Niles, the son of John B., Sr. and Angelica (Mary) DeChristofaro Sarnecchia. John was a...
27 First News
Violet L. Martz, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Violet L. Martz, 94, formerly of Lisbon, passed away quietly at 1:52 p.m., Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Altercare of Alliance with her loving family by her side. Mrs. Martz was born November 30, 1927 in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Adam and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
James A. Karing, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James A. Karing, 92, of Sharon, passed away Wednesday morning, September 21, 2022, in Orchard Manor, Grove City, Pennsylvania. Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
27 First News
Sarah Jean Daviduk, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah Jean Basile Daviduk, passed Sunday, September 18, 2022, at St. Elizabeth in Boardman. She was born January 1, 1957, in Summit County, Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Sam and Jean Wondorf Basile. Sarah was a stay-at-home mom; she loved to play bingo and go...
27 First News
Bradley Joseph Foley, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, September 2, 2022, Bradley Joseph Foley, age 65 of Boardman, Ohio, passed away at home. He was born in Youngstown on July 25, 1957. Bradley honorably served his county in the United States Navy was buried in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
27 First News
Regina M. Allshouse, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Regina M. Allshouse, 86, of New Castle, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, September 18, 2022, in Quality of Life Services. Ms. Allshouse was born December 18, 1935, in New Castle, a daughter of the late David M. and Regina (Scott) Allshouse. After completing...
RELATED PEOPLE
27 First News
Laura J. Faunda, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura J. Faunda, 68, passed away peacefully, Monday afternoon, September 12, 2022, at her home. Laura was born May 22, 1954, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Henry and Bernice Swider Mika and was a lifelong area resident. She was a 1972 graduate of...
27 First News
Sandra Lynn (Grandy) Sager, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Lynn Sager, 78, of Sharpsville, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 in Sharon, Pennsylvania. She was born on June 5, 1944 to Leonard and Thelma (Gilliland) Grandy in Sharon, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Sharpsville High School, class of 1962 and earned her Bachelor’s...
27 First News
Randy Gasper, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randy Gasper, 70 of Boardman, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, September 20, 2022. He was born August 31, 1952, in Youngstown, a son of Edward and Marie Lepine Gasper. Randy was a 1971 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School. After graduation Randy enlisted in the...
27 First News
Jack C. Jones, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack C. Jones, 86, of New Middletown passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman with family by his side. He was born on February 1, 1936, in Portsmouth, son of the late Earl and Gladys Belvine Jones...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
David Jason Reddinger, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Jason Reddinger, 52, transitioned to The God-spirit and siblings, Karen and Brian, on Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home. Welcoming him lovingly and with open hearts were his grandparents, Grace and Michael Bundy and Dorothy and Harry Reddinger. David was born May 10,...
27 First News
Wade V. Schisler, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services celebrating the life of Wade Schisler will be Friday, September 23 at 11:00 a.m., at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Wade passed away Monday evening, September 19 at the Hospice House. He was born March 11, 1929, the son of Charles and...
27 First News
Rebecca A. Williams, Jamestown, PA
JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca A. Williams, 63, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 in UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pennsylvania. Rebecca was born January 21, 1959 in Meadville, Pennsylvania to Ethel (Bullis) and John Slozat. She was a nurse’s aide. Rebecca is survived by two...
27 First News
Regina E. “Jeannie” Sanko, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Regina E. “Jeannie” Sanko, 90 of Boardman, passed peacefully Friday, September 16, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Jeannie was born February 3, 1932, the daughter of Eugene and Marie Amon Schneider and was a lifelong area resident. She graduated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
James Edward Ludt, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Edward Ludt, 71, passed away in the early morning on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. He was born on June 21, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio to Edward, Jr. and Kathryn (Hofmaster) Ludt. He graduated from Rayen High School in 1969. After college, he was a...
27 First News
Clifford Haynes, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Clifford Haynes, Jr., 55 of Columbus, Ohio transitioned this life on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Mr. Haynes was born October 22, 1966 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Clifford Haynes Sr. and Carol Hinton. He graduated from the Rayen High School and attended Youngstown...
27 First News
Edward “Ed” L. Vodhanel, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Vodhanel, 91, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Mercy Health, Main Campus, with his family by his side. Edward was born October 11, 1930, in Campbell, the son of Mike Vodhanel and Mary Halaj. He was a 1950 graduate of Campbell Memorial High...
27 First News
Cecelia LaRue Chapman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Cecelia L. Chapman, 92, departed this life Monday, September 12, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley, Poland. Mrs. Chapman was born August 6, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Merrimon and Martha Jennings Pointer. She was a graduate of The Rayen School in...
Comments / 0