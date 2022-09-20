It hasn’t been that long since we caught up with Din Djarin, better known as the star of Disney’s Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Although Season 2 of the show wrapped up in late 2020, the character (played by Pedro Pascal) was featured heavily in the first season of The Boook of Boba Fett — practically taking over the show from its title character for several weeks. That show saw Mando team up with Boba Fett to defend Tatooine, and later featured a tearful reunion with Grogu — AKA “Baby Yoda” to his less-informed admirers — after they had separated at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2, so that the adorable widdle alien could begin his training to become a Jedi.

