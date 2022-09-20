Read full article on original website
Knock knock. Who's there? M. Night Shyamalan with his latest trailer, for the chilling new movie Knock at the Cabin. Jonathan Groff from Hamilton and Mindhunter plays a dad taking his partner and their kid to a remote cabin for a chill getaway. But they can't get away when a worried Dave Bautista bangs on the door along with some spooky chums carrying pointy weapons. These intruders are cursed with apocalyptic thoughts, and they demand a horrifying choice must be made.
Hellraiser, the storied horror franchise whose sadistic body horror could make even David Cronenberg shift and lurch here and there, is set for a bloodcurdling reboot on Hulu later this year, and the aptly titled Hellraiser, the eleventh film of its kind, is now making the rounds on the internet with a trailer that manages to be equal parts familiar and tantalizing.
Netflix has an impressive track record with Stephen King adaptations thus far. In 2017, the streaming service premiered Mike Flanagan's Gerald's Game (one of the best King movies of all time), and that was followed up by Vincenzo Natali's In The Tall Grass in 2019. Now that legacy is hopefully set to expand further with the release of John Lee Hancock's Mr. Harrigan's Phone – which just launched its debut trailer online.
Netflix has a new TV series premiering this week all about the life and crimes of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. What makes the show, which is titled Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, so disturbing is not just Dahmer’s horrific crimes (although they are indeed horrible) it’s that he was able to continue committing these disgusting acts for so long without anyone stopping them — despite multiple opportunities.
Netflix has released the official trailer for Mike Flanagan’s new horror series “The Midnight Club.” Based on novel of the same name by Christopher Pike, the 10-episode horror series follows a group of terminally ill patients in Rotterdam Home who gather at midnight to share scary stories. The group makes a pact to contact the others from beyond the grave should one of them perish. The series stars Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter and Sauriyan Sapkota, with Heather Langenkamp as the enigmatic doctor presiding over Rotterdam Home. The series is created by Flanagan and “The Haunting...
Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
From star-studded feature films to more true-crime content and the return of at least one high-profile Netflix original series, the coming week is jam-packed with a slew of new Netflix releases for subscribers to enjoy. As we do each weekend, we’ve picked out some of the highest-profile and most interesting...
Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
The following post contains minor spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 5. There is no official word yet from Netflix on a sixth season of Cobra Kai, but nothing about the just-released Season 5 suggests it will be the show’s last. The season ends on yet another big cliffhanger, and in interviews series star Ralph Macchio has revealed that the production already shot footage intended for Season 6, if and when Netflix picks up Cobra Kai for more episodes.
Four-and-a-half hours is admittedly a pretty big time commitment for entertainment. That's about 19 percent of a full day, or 30 percent of waking hours for an individual who gets nine hours of sleep per night. If a person is going to commit to watching any single program that long, it better damn well be good. With that in mind, I couldn't more wholly recommend Storm Of The Century, the 1999 miniseries written by Stephen King that is now available on streaming for the first time.
Love Stephen King? We have a terrific (and terrifying) side hustle for you. Dish Network is offering $1,300 to one lucky winner of its third annual Stephen King Scream Job contest. The winner will receive a Fitbit to monitor their heart rate as they watch 13 classic Stephen King movies....
No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix’s new serial killer thriller based on real crimes, has been terrifying viewers from its first few scenes.The show stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” or the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murders and dismemberments of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.It arrived on the platform on Thursday 22 September, and many viewers have already found the gruesome scenes too much to handle.“I’m tapping out at episode two... Jeffrey Dahmer is too sick and twisted and I can’t make it through this...
“Doctor Sleep” director Mike Flanagan confirmed on Twitter that a planned sequel to his 2019 “The Shining” sequel is officially dead. The filmmaker cited the dismal box office performance of “Doctor Sleep” as the main reason why Warner Bros. isn’t moving forward with a “The Shining” prequel film focused on the character of Dick Hallorann (played in Stanley Kubrick’s film by Scatman Crothers and in “Doctor Sleep” by Carl Lumbly. “We were so close,” Flanagan wrote on Twitter about getting the Dick Hallorann movie made. “I’ll always regret this didn’t happen.” Flanagan also shared a fan-made poster for his scrapped “The Shining”...
It hasn’t been that long since we caught up with Din Djarin, better known as the star of Disney’s Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Although Season 2 of the show wrapped up in late 2020, the character (played by Pedro Pascal) was featured heavily in the first season of The Boook of Boba Fett — practically taking over the show from its title character for several weeks. That show saw Mando team up with Boba Fett to defend Tatooine, and later featured a tearful reunion with Grogu — AKA “Baby Yoda” to his less-informed admirers — after they had separated at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2, so that the adorable widdle alien could begin his training to become a Jedi.
Samuel L. Jackson, one of the most stalwart stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, returns as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion, based on one of the most important Marvel Comics stories of the century. In the comic-book version, Marvel’s heroes discover that many of their own teammates and friends are actually sleeper agents from the alien race known as the Skrulls, who are capable of changing their shape to look like anyone.
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
Ever since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, fans have been waiting for the X-Men to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So far there’s been a couple teases — a reference in Ms. Marvel, a Patrick Stewart cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — but that’s it. Expectations were very high that Marvel would announce some kind of X-Men project at the D23 Expo last weekend, but there wasn’t a single mention of the group.
There’s a new trailer for She-Hulk to hype the show’s second half. Through the series’ first four episodes, we’ve been introduced to Jennifer Walters, who can transform at will from mild-mannered attorney to still-pretty-mild-mannered superhero. She’s tussled with demons, gotten involved with shapeshifting elves, and wound up in a fight over the rights to use the name She-Hulk.
