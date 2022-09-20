ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Eating Peanuts May Help With Weight Loss, Blood Pressure, and Glucose

Regular consumption of peanuts before meals may help support metabolic health — in the areas of body weight, blood pressure, and blood glucose — according to a new study published in the journal Nutrients. Peanuts aren’t widely thought of as a health food, but there is evidence that...
WEIGHT LOSS
msn.com

Why You Might Experience Night Sweats: Hormones, Stress, Diet and More

Getting good, uninterrupted sleep is critical to your wellness. Sleep can drastically improve your mood, boost energy and productivity, reset your metabolism and even affect your ability to fight disease. But achieving those golden 8 hours of sleep is difficult if you keep waking up in the middle of the night, soaked in sweat.
HEALTH
msn.com

Why Doctors Feel New Federal Weight Loss Guidance Might Hurt Women More Than It Helps

Stepping on the scale at the doctor's office can be stressful for some. If you have a history of disordered eating, experience weight stigma, or have anxiety around body image, talking about your weight at doctor's appointments can be triggering and unhelpful. Now, new guidance from the federally funded Women's Preventive Services Initiative recommends that doctors counsel women between the ages of 40 and 60 on their body size. The goal is to reduce their risk of obesity and related health conditions (via Annals of Internal Medicine).
WEIGHT LOSS
msn.com

How to Reduce the Visceral Fat Around Your Middle

Slide 1 of 6: A new study from the University of Oxford suggests every extra inch around your middle increases the risk of heart failure by 10%. "A larger waist measurement is often a sign that you have too much visceral fat, which sits around our internal organs and impairs the way our heart and blood vessels function," says James Leiper, associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation. "Heart failure is a chronic and incurable condition that worsens over time, so these findings underline the importance of managing your weight now. People who carry more weight around their middle have an increased risk of higher cholesterol, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. These risk factors are all closely linked with heart and circulatory diseases, which can then increase the risk of heart failure." Worried about your belly fat? Here are five scientifically-proven ways to fight visceral fat. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
FITNESS
entrepreneursbreak.com

A Detailed Account of Common Shoulder Injuries

Your shoulder joints are one of the commonly used joints, making them prone to injuries. Anyone can injure their Cumming shoulder joint, but athletes are more susceptible to it. You may not realize how essential your shoulders are until you can’t lift your arm to comb your hair. Most of the time, shoulder injuries improve with rest, cold compression, and rest. However, if the pain is intense or you can’t use your shoulder, you may need to see a professional. The following are some of the most common shoulder injuries.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
newschain

Missing your teen already? 8 ways to navigate long-distance parenting for the first time

Parents all over the country have just packed their teenage kids off to university and may be in the throes of empty nest syndrome. And although you may want to race to their halls of residence with a plate of healthy food every time you hear they’ve eaten a takeaway, it’s important to remember your ‘baby’ is now an adult living their own life, and you need to give them space and let them make mistakes – even if that’s really hard to do at first.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Muscle And Fitness

Try Unilateral Training for Regaining Your Core Strength Post-Pregnancy

It’s tempting to hit the gym running when getting the “all-clear” from your doctor to start performing postpartum exercises. And if only it was that easy. During pregnancy, the body undergoes massive changes as it makes room for carrying a baby, causing muscles, ligaments, and tendons to stretch and loosen. This physical change can be hard to experience as you may feel weakness where there was strength and instability where there was strong stabilization.
FITNESS
msn.com

How can I fix the pain in my heel, particularly when I wake up in the morning?

Q. I am a 57-year-old recreational tennis player who has had worsening heel pain. The pain is particularly bad when I get out of bed in the morning. After I walk around and take a hot shower, though, I feel better. During the day, I feel OK unless I am sitting for a long time and then get up. About an hour after playing tennis, the bottom of my heel hurts and burns. So far, resting from playing has made no difference. What is my best course of action to get better?
TENNIS
msn.com

Slow walking exercise still beneficial for those with joint pain

Q: Seniors are advised that one of the best forms of exercise is walking. The advice is to “walk briskly” for at least 150 minutes per week. There are those of us who, because of knee or hip pain, or other reasons, are not able to walk briskly. Does that mean that we shouldn’t bother to walk at all? I would think that walking slowly would be better than not walking. What would you say?
WORKOUTS
Motherly

Yes, you CAN get pregnant with PCOS. A fertility expert shares how.

If you’ve been diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), you may worry that you’ll have trouble getting pregnant or have health issues during pregnancy. Thankfully, that isn’t necessarily true. While the condition can sometimes make conceiving a little more difficult, not all women with PCOS experience fertility issues—and the majority go on to have perfectly healthy pregnancies and babies.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

