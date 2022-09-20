Read full article on original website
Sumner Co. high school deli run by students with disabilities builds confidence
A Gallatin High School CDC teacher helped her students with disabilities open a deli to teach life skills and help them obtain a job after they graduate.
Wedding venue on Bedford County farm hits legal snag with ‘Right to Farm Act’
The intent of the Tennessee Right to Farm Act, passed in 1982, was to keep local zoning and neighbors who don’t like farm activities from interfering with farmers. The Right to Farm Act and a recent Tennessee Court of Appeals ruling, allow farmers to supplement their income by hosting events and other recreational activities — including weddings and farmers’ markets.
New LSSD director Brian Hutto highlights district’s advantages
Lebanon Special School District Director Brian Hutto says he is settling into the job well and is excited about the future of the district. “Rolling into the director’s capacity, one of the best parts of this transition is having (Scott) Benson, former director (of LSSD) and I was able to spend time with him,” Hutto said last month. “The month of June was budget. Having his expertise and a school board that is very proactive we really jumped in and did (budget amendments and the budget).”
Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny announces Temporary New County Attorney
Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny has chosen long time Coffee County resident and attorney, Ed North as the temporary part time Coffee County Attorney, effective Oct. 1, 2022. Robert ‘Bob” Huskey announced his retirement to the full County Commission meeting on September 13, 2022. Bob Huskey has honorably performed nearly two decades of service to the citizens of Coffee County in addition to his private practice and an illustrious career as a JAG officer in the United States Army.
Former Metro Nashville teacher shares final straw
Elementary teacher reflects on hardship during and after peak of pandemic.
Sumner County charter school sparks questions over Founders Classical Academy
A charter school group is pushing hard to be the first to open in Sumner County after two initial "no" votes from the local school board. Founders Classical Academy of Hendersonville is appealing.
Third-grade retention law concerns WCS board
Third-grade students across Tennessee could be held back from going into fourth grade thanks to a law passed in the 2021 session by the Tennessee General Assembly. The bill, which went into effect this school year, requires that any student who scores “at below expectations,” or “approaching expectations,” on the TNReady test in reading be held back unless they meet certain conditions, according to a report given by WCS Director Jeff Luttrell to the Wilson County Board of Education this month.
Maury County residents worry Middle TN trash will go to site in their county without having a say
When residents in Maury County spotted large trucks coming in with what appeared to be tire shredders, they started to investigate and found their local leaders knew nothing about it.
Hermitage community members voice concerns over people shooting near their homes
Fear and concern are only two of the many words some Hermitage homeowners had for the shootings behind their homes. They live right across the fence from the Stones River Greenway, Hickory Hill Connector Trailhead.
Mother looks to transfer daughter after repeated bullying, assaults at La Vergne Lake Elementary
Amber Nabi says her daughter was assaulted Monday, but she wasn't notified until Wednesday.
Retired superintendent sounds alarm on overhaul needed
A retired superintendent is sounding an alarm about the possible crumbling of public education, unless there's a major overhaul.
Cookeville Regional Working To Maintain Operations And Employees
Cookeville Regional doing everything in its power to continue its operations and deliver the best care possible in the face of rising healthcare costs. That according to CEO Paul Korth. Korth said rising costs are affecting hospitals nationwide. “We’ll be holding on some of our capital purchases that we were...
WilCo PowWow announces lineup of activities
The beat of the drums is set to take place at the 39th WilCo Pow Wow (formerly Mt. Juliet Pow Wow) at the Wilson County Fairgrounds Sept. 24-25. This event’s second year at the fairgrounds in Lebanon brings much more parking and a covered arena, said WilCo Pow Wow organizer Cindy Yahola. The two-day event celebrates and showcases Native American tribal dance, culture, food and 35 arts and crafts vendors.
Former teacher reaches breaking point, calls for change
She quit her teaching job in the middle of the semester, and now she's calling for change.
State official warns of new scam targeting Tennesseans
Tennesseans received an alert from Secretary of State Tre Hargett on Wednesday about an official-looking mailer from TN UCC Statement Service that falsely suggests that businesses or individuals need a copy of a certain financing statement filed against them.
Local Resident Reports her Bank Account and Savings Account were Drained
MURFREESBORO, TN – Imagine logging onto your bank account, only to realize that someone stole all of your hard earned dollars. That is exactly what happened to a Murfreesboro woman earlier this month. The local resident fell victim to a theft that drained her bank account and savings account.
Williamson County deputies find 11 pounds of California pot in back seat of car during traffic stop
Pot may be legally grown, sold and ingested in western states like California and Oregon, but in Tennessee, it is still very illegal.
PCSO Seeking Public Assistance On Missing Baxter Woman
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance in locating a missing Baxter woman. Sheriff Eddie Farris said 46-year-old Lori Ann Hicks was reported missing by family Tuesday but was last seen in the county on September 2nd. “48 hours is a pretty good standard before we start sending...
What mental health experts are seeing in Metro schools after five threats in a week
School-based therapists say anxiety levels are high among students and they are absorbing the stresses of adults around them.
