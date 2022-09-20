Lebanon Special School District Director Brian Hutto says he is settling into the job well and is excited about the future of the district. “Rolling into the director’s capacity, one of the best parts of this transition is having (Scott) Benson, former director (of LSSD) and I was able to spend time with him,” Hutto said last month. “The month of June was budget. Having his expertise and a school board that is very proactive we really jumped in and did (budget amendments and the budget).”

LEBANON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO