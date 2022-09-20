ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

Tennessee Lookout

Wedding venue on Bedford County farm hits legal snag with ‘Right to Farm Act’

The intent of the Tennessee Right to Farm Act, passed in 1982, was to keep local zoning and neighbors who don’t like farm activities from interfering with farmers. The Right to Farm Act and a recent Tennessee Court of Appeals ruling, allow farmers to supplement their income by hosting events and other recreational activities — including weddings and farmers’ markets.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
wilsonpost.com

New LSSD director Brian Hutto highlights district’s advantages

Lebanon Special School District Director Brian Hutto says he is settling into the job well and is excited about the future of the district. “Rolling into the director’s capacity, one of the best parts of this transition is having (Scott) Benson, former director (of LSSD) and I was able to spend time with him,” Hutto said last month. “The month of June was budget. Having his expertise and a school board that is very proactive we really jumped in and did (budget amendments and the budget).”
LEBANON, TN
On Target News

Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny announces Temporary New County Attorney

Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny has chosen long time Coffee County resident and attorney, Ed North as the temporary part time Coffee County Attorney, effective Oct. 1, 2022. Robert ‘Bob” Huskey announced his retirement to the full County Commission meeting on September 13, 2022. Bob Huskey has honorably performed nearly two decades of service to the citizens of Coffee County in addition to his private practice and an illustrious career as a JAG officer in the United States Army.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Wilson County, TN
Wilson County, TN
Wilson County, TN
wilsonpost.com

Third-grade retention law concerns WCS board

Third-grade students across Tennessee could be held back from going into fourth grade thanks to a law passed in the 2021 session by the Tennessee General Assembly. The bill, which went into effect this school year, requires that any student who scores “at below expectations,” or “approaching expectations,” on the TNReady test in reading be held back unless they meet certain conditions, according to a report given by WCS Director Jeff Luttrell to the Wilson County Board of Education this month.
TENNESSEE STATE
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Regional Working To Maintain Operations And Employees

Cookeville Regional doing everything in its power to continue its operations and deliver the best care possible in the face of rising healthcare costs. That according to CEO Paul Korth. Korth said rising costs are affecting hospitals nationwide. “We’ll be holding on some of our capital purchases that we were...
COOKEVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

WilCo PowWow announces lineup of activities

The beat of the drums is set to take place at the 39th WilCo Pow Wow (formerly Mt. Juliet Pow Wow) at the Wilson County Fairgrounds Sept. 24-25. This event’s second year at the fairgrounds in Lebanon brings much more parking and a covered arena, said WilCo Pow Wow organizer Cindy Yahola. The two-day event celebrates and showcases Native American tribal dance, culture, food and 35 arts and crafts vendors.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

PCSO Seeking Public Assistance On Missing Baxter Woman

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance in locating a missing Baxter woman. Sheriff Eddie Farris said 46-year-old Lori Ann Hicks was reported missing by family Tuesday but was last seen in the county on September 2nd. “48 hours is a pretty good standard before we start sending...
BAXTER, TN

