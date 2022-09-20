Read full article on original website
wogx.com
Tropical wave Invest-98L could have impact on Florida as named storm Hermine
ORLANDO, Fla. - The FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track a lot of activity in the tropics – Hurricane Fiona and Tropical Storm Gaston – as well as tropical wave Invest-98L which could have an impact on Florida as our next named storm of the season, Hermine.
Invest 98L: 2 things to watch with system that could impact Florida
Invest 98L, the tropical system that's expected to head into the Gulf of Mexico next week, reached the Caribbean Sea on Thursday and is expected to become a depression in the coming days.
WESH
Central Florida beaches preparing for rough surf due to Hurricane Fiona
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A big and rough surf will be a concern along Central Florida beaches the next few days. The cause is Hurricane Fiona. Volusia County Beach Safety officials are warning swimmers to stay near open lifeguard towers. "That would scare me and I love the water....
WESH
Warnings issued for Tropical Storm Gaston
ORLANDO, Fla. — Warnings were issued for Tropical Storm Gaston Thursday morning. The storm was located 375 miles west-northwest of the Faial Island in the Central Azores and had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Gaston was moving east-northeast at 17 mph. "A turn to the east is expected...
WESH
Tropical Storm Gaston strengthens
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Gaston had strengthened overnight into Wednesday. The storm was located 600 miles west of the Azores and had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Gaston was moving east-northeast at 17 mph. "A turn to the east is expected later today, and a slower southeastern...
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Showers pop up in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing lower rain chances for the next couple of days in Central Florida. Expect a 40% coverage of rain Wednesday afternoon, with some showers starting along the coast in the morning. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. High temperatures will be...
WESH
Tracking Invest 98-L: Will system pose threat to Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 meteorologists are keeping a close eye on a tropical disturbance in the Southeast Caribbean Sea. A tropical depression is expected to form in the coming days. Forecasters believe it will move west-northwestward and be over the central Caribbean Sea this weekend where conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida residents prepare for the potential storm
Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season and it’s been quiet so far. But some Floridians are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina, an SWFL resident said she isn’t afraid of any storm. “Oh, then we got nothing to worry about....
click orlando
More storms in Central Florida but changes on the way
ORLANO, Fla. – Expect high rain chances Tuesday across Central Florida, with gradual changes over the next few days. River flood warnings have been put into effect for Lake and Volusia Counties until further notice. Rain chances stand at 60% on Tuesday and 40% on Wednesday. [TRENDING: Become a...
click orlando
‘Looked like another Maria:’ Puerto Ricans arriving at Orlando airport describe Fiona aftermath
ORLANDO, Fla. – Thousands of Puerto Ricans continue to struggle after Hurricane Fiona hit the island earlier this week. President Joe Biden already approved a major disaster declaration for Puerto Rico and rescuers are still trying to access some areas cut off by damaged roads and bridges from all the flooding.
3 Florida roads among worst traffic spots in US
Three Florida roadways made it on a list of worst places to be stuck in traffic in the country. The worst cuts through Orlando.
click orlando
50-foot waves: Saildrone shows us what it’s like inside Hurricane Fiona
ORLANDO, Fla. – Fifty-foot waves. Winds over 100 mph. A NOAA Saildrone took video from inside the center of Hurricane Fiona this week, giving us a view of the storm at ocean level. The vehicle, which is about 362.5 miles southwest of Bermuda, was maneuvered in Fiona’s path to collect data.
