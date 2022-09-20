ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

Related
wxxinews.org

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Andrea Elliott on her book, "Invisible Child"

New York Times reporter Andrea Elliott introduced the world to the story of Dasani, an 11-year-old girl who was homeless in New York City. Through a series of reports, readers learned of Dasani's family and its struggles with the system: poor conditions at a shelter; hunger; addiction; and more. Now Elliott has expanded the story into a Pulitzer Prize-winning book called "Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival and Hope in an American City."
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Bandaloop keeps ‘fear in the passenger seat’

As the six dancers of Bandaloop, suspended from ropes alongside downtown Rochester’s 21-story Five Star Plaza, swoop and swirl in movements choreographed to music, the obvious question for Melecio Estrella is: Do you ever feel afraid?. “Uh, yeah, absolutely,” he says with an uneasy laugh. “In the best way....
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

RFD mourning loss of firefighter who died Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is mourning the loss of a 20-year veteran of the force. Elvis Reyes died following complications from surgery, according to Rochester Mayor Malik Evans. Reyes received honors in 2009 from the South East Area Coalition for saving two people from a burning...
ROCHESTER, NY
mhflsentinel.com

Benincasa closes in Mendon

It is with a very heavy heart that the Board of Directors of Benincasa announces the closure of the two-bed comfort care home located in the hamlet of Mendon. Benincasa was founded in 1996 as a volunteer-driven organization that provided compassionate end of life care at no cost to residents or their loved ones. For 26 years, Benincasa operated with a small paid staff, a large team of volunteers and with no guaranteed source of income. 100% of the funds needed to operate were raised through donations, memorial contributions and fund raising. In the years that have elapsed since opening, Benincasa welcomed over 475 residents and their families to the home.
MENDON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Burns
johnnyjet.com

The Finger Lakes: A Tale of Two Counties

Bruce Northam is the author of THE DIRECTIONS TO HAPPINESS, a 135-country quest for life lessons, and a Chicken Soup for the traveler—but with balls. Check out his alternative keynote on AmericanDetour.com and follow him on Facebook. The Finger Lakes’ magical Inns of Aurora. Sometimes your home state...
AURORA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester firefighter of 20 years dies after complications from surgery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is grieving the loss of firefighter Elvis Reyes, who died after complications from a surgery. Reyes spent 20 years with the department. A statement from the City of Rochester said he saved two people from a fire in 2009 and he helped to instruct firefighters in the Dominican Republic. He also received recognition for his volunteer work and for saving lives during Hurricane Sandy and other disasters.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Cannabis Career Fair in Rochester on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you’re looking for work, you might be interested in the cannabis career fair happening in Rochester on Wednesday. The event is being held at the RochesterWorks! Career Center in Rochester from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Britni and Jason Tantalo will be there...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jews#Connections#Allied Professionals#Nazis
News 8 WROC

East High Superintendent Shaun Nelms honored with FBI award

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A very special award was granted to East High School Superintendent, Doctor Shaun Nelms, from the FBI Monday. Special Agent Stephen Belongia, in charge of the FBI Buffalo Field Office, presented the 2021 Directors Community Leadership Award to Nelms for his work as superintendent. The award honors individuals and organizations for […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

City of Rochester kicks off ‘Buy the Block’ program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans joined officials from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development Tuesday to kick off the first phase of the city’s “Buy the Block” program. Project leaders say they want to uplift and strengthen various neighborhoods in the city, by building up to 100 affordable family homes. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PBS
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
WHEC TV-10

Phelps quadruplets now home with parents and big brothers

PHELPS, N.Y. — In a small home along a quiet road in Phelps, the Smith family plays with their goat, feeds their big pig, and lets their chickens roam. It’s a bit of a zoo outside and maybe inside too. Karissa VanCamp-Smith and her husband Dillion Smith are...
PHELPS, NY
News 8 WROC

Blind mom warns of door-to-door housing scam in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, NY (WROC) Candice Attrill is a blind mother of three in Irondequoit. Recently, she says she got phone calls from a supposed realty company out of Florida regarding her home. “I said I’m not interested in selling my house, please stop calling,” she said. Her house by the way, is not for sale and […]
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

1 dead, 4 injured in 'very violent night' in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police responded to what they describe as a "very violent night" in Rochester. The RPD says they are investigating four separate incidents. Three of them took place within an hour. One man died and another suffered life-threatening injuries, police say. Authorities say the man who died...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy