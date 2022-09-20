Read full article on original website
wxxinews.org
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Andrea Elliott on her book, "Invisible Child"
New York Times reporter Andrea Elliott introduced the world to the story of Dasani, an 11-year-old girl who was homeless in New York City. Through a series of reports, readers learned of Dasani's family and its struggles with the system: poor conditions at a shelter; hunger; addiction; and more. Now Elliott has expanded the story into a Pulitzer Prize-winning book called "Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival and Hope in an American City."
‘He’s right’: Rochester expert responds to Biden saying the pandemic is over
He adds there are predictions that we may see a spike of new cases in the winter, saying what happens in other countries is often mirrored by the U.S.
newyorkupstate.com
Future uncertain for former Upstate NY insane asylum, once biggest in the US (photos)
The grounds of Willard State Hospital, once the home of the largest mental institution in Upstate New York, once again lay abandoned as its last occupant, DOCCS’ Willard Drug Treatment Campus, has vacated. As FingerLakes1 reports, it’s lights out at the historic campus in Ovid. The property is one...
wxxinews.org
Bandaloop keeps ‘fear in the passenger seat’
As the six dancers of Bandaloop, suspended from ropes alongside downtown Rochester’s 21-story Five Star Plaza, swoop and swirl in movements choreographed to music, the obvious question for Melecio Estrella is: Do you ever feel afraid?. “Uh, yeah, absolutely,” he says with an uneasy laugh. “In the best way....
spectrumlocalnews.com
RFD mourning loss of firefighter who died Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is mourning the loss of a 20-year veteran of the force. Elvis Reyes died following complications from surgery, according to Rochester Mayor Malik Evans. Reyes received honors in 2009 from the South East Area Coalition for saving two people from a burning...
mhflsentinel.com
HF-L Alumni Hall Of Fame To Welcome Five Inductees During Fall Weekend Ceremony
There will be five new members of the Honeoye Falls-Lima Alumni Hall of Fame inducted during Fall Weekend festivities this Saturday, September 24. Followng are brief biographies of the inductees. Walford E. “Wally” Anderson, Jr. Honeoye Falls ~ Class of 1963. As expressed by his wife Linda, and...
Irondequoit man found guilty for the death of Rochester woman
The man will be sentenced on November 1, 2022.
mhflsentinel.com
Benincasa closes in Mendon
It is with a very heavy heart that the Board of Directors of Benincasa announces the closure of the two-bed comfort care home located in the hamlet of Mendon. Benincasa was founded in 1996 as a volunteer-driven organization that provided compassionate end of life care at no cost to residents or their loved ones. For 26 years, Benincasa operated with a small paid staff, a large team of volunteers and with no guaranteed source of income. 100% of the funds needed to operate were raised through donations, memorial contributions and fund raising. In the years that have elapsed since opening, Benincasa welcomed over 475 residents and their families to the home.
johnnyjet.com
The Finger Lakes: A Tale of Two Counties
Bruce Northam is the author of THE DIRECTIONS TO HAPPINESS, a 135-country quest for life lessons, and a Chicken Soup for the traveler—but with balls. Check out his alternative keynote on AmericanDetour.com and follow him on Facebook. The Finger Lakes’ magical Inns of Aurora. Sometimes your home state...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester firefighter of 20 years dies after complications from surgery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is grieving the loss of firefighter Elvis Reyes, who died after complications from a surgery. Reyes spent 20 years with the department. A statement from the City of Rochester said he saved two people from a fire in 2009 and he helped to instruct firefighters in the Dominican Republic. He also received recognition for his volunteer work and for saving lives during Hurricane Sandy and other disasters.
WHEC TV-10
Cannabis Career Fair in Rochester on Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you’re looking for work, you might be interested in the cannabis career fair happening in Rochester on Wednesday. The event is being held at the RochesterWorks! Career Center in Rochester from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Britni and Jason Tantalo will be there...
wxxinews.org
Members of the Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals on their organization efforts
Nurses at Rochester General Hospital have voted to create a union. The vote earlier this summer was met with opposition from the management of the hospital, which argued that a union makes it more difficult to maintain a direct working relationship. But the nurses disagreed and voted 431-296 to create the Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals.
East High Superintendent Shaun Nelms honored with FBI award
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A very special award was granted to East High School Superintendent, Doctor Shaun Nelms, from the FBI Monday. Special Agent Stephen Belongia, in charge of the FBI Buffalo Field Office, presented the 2021 Directors Community Leadership Award to Nelms for his work as superintendent. The award honors individuals and organizations for […]
City of Rochester kicks off ‘Buy the Block’ program
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans joined officials from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development Tuesday to kick off the first phase of the city’s “Buy the Block” program. Project leaders say they want to uplift and strengthen various neighborhoods in the city, by building up to 100 affordable family homes. […]
Rochester Career Center hosts cannabis job fair
The CEO for Empire Hemp Company said because the cannabis industry is so new, getting started comes with a bit of a learning curve.
wxxinews.org
Working Reality: Report outlines many job hurdles facing people with disabilities
A new report outlining the continued barriers to employment for people with disabilities in Greater Rochester highlights how the problem intersects with poverty, racism, and other issues of social justice. The issue isn't new, and it isn't unique to Rochester. According to the report, "Working Reality," the employment rate for...
NY Attorney General: RPD sergeant murdered Rochester 911 phone operator
At 9:18 a.m., New York State Police located Williams by pinging his phone, and found him dead in his car at Veterans Memorial Park in Henrietta.
WHEC TV-10
Phelps quadruplets now home with parents and big brothers
PHELPS, N.Y. — In a small home along a quiet road in Phelps, the Smith family plays with their goat, feeds their big pig, and lets their chickens roam. It’s a bit of a zoo outside and maybe inside too. Karissa VanCamp-Smith and her husband Dillion Smith are...
Blind mom warns of door-to-door housing scam in Irondequoit
IRONDEQUOIT, NY (WROC) Candice Attrill is a blind mother of three in Irondequoit. Recently, she says she got phone calls from a supposed realty company out of Florida regarding her home. “I said I’m not interested in selling my house, please stop calling,” she said. Her house by the way, is not for sale and […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
1 dead, 4 injured in 'very violent night' in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police responded to what they describe as a "very violent night" in Rochester. The RPD says they are investigating four separate incidents. Three of them took place within an hour. One man died and another suffered life-threatening injuries, police say. Authorities say the man who died...
