A Sports Bar Serving Italian Beef Fried Rice Is Replacing a Logan Square Fixture
When Scott Horwitch and his brother were in their 20s, they nursed hangovers accrued on late weekend nights by eating Chinese food and watching football on the following afternoons. The practice of combining egg rolls and pigskin became a fun routine during the fall, says Horwitch, a former GM of both the Underground in River North and Faith & Whiskey in Lincoln Park. Horwitch, a co-owner of Uproar in Old Town, plans to bring a bit of that sibling nostalgia with him to Logan Square when he opens a new sports bar in the space that housed Rocking Horse for 12 years at 2535 N. Milwaukee Avenue.
Foggy Bottom’s New Tigerella Cooks Personal Pies in ’90s Pizza Hut Pans
Tigerella, the new all-day cafe inside Foggy Bottom’s Western Market food hall, bakes a hint of behind-the-scenes nostalgia into each six-inch personal pie. The team behind Mt. Pleasant’s acclaimed bakery Ellē went went outside the box for its pizza-making debut at Tigerella (2000 Pennsylvania Avenue NW), where pizza suits its busy Northwest neighborhood filled with bankers and college students.
