When Scott Horwitch and his brother were in their 20s, they nursed hangovers accrued on late weekend nights by eating Chinese food and watching football on the following afternoons. The practice of combining egg rolls and pigskin became a fun routine during the fall, says Horwitch, a former GM of both the Underground in River North and Faith & Whiskey in Lincoln Park. Horwitch, a co-owner of Uproar in Old Town, plans to bring a bit of that sibling nostalgia with him to Logan Square when he opens a new sports bar in the space that housed Rocking Horse for 12 years at 2535 N. Milwaukee Avenue.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 DAYS AGO