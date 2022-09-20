Read full article on original website
LPPL Larose Branch to expand hours of operation
The Lafourche Parish Public Library announced that the Larose Branch will expand its hours of operation beginning in October. On Monday, October 3, the library will be open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. LPPL said...
Vicki Scott Receives Terrebonne General Sunflower Award
Terrebonne General Health System recently named the most recent Sunflower Award recipient, Vicki Scott. Scott is an Innovation Analyst with the IT department, “I absolutely love working with patients and helping them take charge of their, medical care. I am honored that someone went out of their way to recognize me,” she said.
Houma woman takes Terrebonne Parish clean-up into her own hands
Following the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Terrebonne Parish had a major issue with litter and debris on highways and in communities. After months of traveling throughout the parish and seeing what she described as “eye-sores”, Terrebonne native Connie Bourg decided to take matters into her own hands, grabbing her at-home gardening tools to help beautify the parish. Bourg was born and raised in Terrebonne Parish with a passion for gardening and landscaping. She worked with the United States Postal Service as a Rural Carrier, retiring after 25 years with the company.
Terrebonne Parish Workforce joins regional agencies for E4 Summit
Terrebonne Parish Workforce is partnering with Delgado Community College and neighboring organizations to host an E4 summit. The summit includes information on expungement, enrollment, education, and employment. Scholarships for short-term training and technical programs will also be available. The event will be held on Monday, September 26, from 8 a.m....
There’s a lot happening this weekend in Terrebonne and Lafourche!
There’s a lot happening this weekend in Terrebonne and Lafourche! Here’s what’s happening in our area from Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25!. C.A.N. Open Mic Night With a Purpose | Saturday, September 24 | Courthouse Annex, 7856 Main St., Houma | 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Hosted by the Community Action Network, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, and Terrebonne Children’s Advocacy Center, the free family-friendly event will showcase local talent. our local talent. In addition to an engaging afternoon of poetry and music, C.A.N. announced the open mic night will also have local vendors to support local businesses. “This will be an awesome community event and we would love for our community and family members to join us for an afternoon of community fun, relaxation, and good time at our “Open Mic with a Purpose” event,” the organization said.
LDWF announces more dates for free fishing courses
The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:. The new Fishing Course Series launched by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries last month was well received, and we are happy to announce the addition of courses across Louisiana. The next group of courses will be offered in the Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Houma, Lake Charles, and Natchitoches areas. In addition to Intro to Fishing Courses, LDWF has added a Beginner Catfishing Course and courses offered to “All Ages” to encourage parents and/or guardians to participate with their children.
Movie filming now in Ascension Parish merges Louisiana flavor with Christmas spirit
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas in September? Yes, it is true, at least for a few days in Ascension Parish. The Cajun Village and Coffee House is the setting for a movie that will air on the Hallmark Channel. Filming is happening from Wednesday, September 21 to Friday, September...
Catholic Foundation Announces St. Joseph Dinner to support seminarians
Diocesan Administrator Rev. P.J. Madden and The Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana have announced the date of the Catholic Foundation’s St. Joseph’s Dinner, Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Nicholls State University’s Cotillion Ballroom in Thibodaux. This dinner will bring our Catholic community together for an evening of fellowship in recognition of all who have contributed to the success of our diocesan call for vocations and the Catholic Foundation’s mission. The proceeds from the dinner will support the education of our diocesan seminarians.
6 Louisiana animal shelters reducing pet adoption fees in October
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Pet adoption fees will be reduced for six Louisiana animal shelters in the first week of October. Two of those animal shelters are in the Greater Baton Rouge area — Rescue Alliance in Gonzales and West Feliciana Animal Humane Society in St. Francisville.
Louisiana Department of Education Names Lafourche Parish School District “Models of Excellence” Recipient
The Lafourche Parish School District (LPSD) was recently awarded the Models of Excellence award by the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) for the success of innovative science initiatives along with their perseverance through Hurricane Ida. Dr. Cade Brumley, the State Superintendent, presented the honor to LPSD Superintendant Jarod Martin Monday,...
Parish breaks ground on new airnasium
GARYVILLE — On September 15, Parish President Jaclyn Hotard, Council and staff held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction on a new airnasium at Ezekiel Jackson Park in Garyville. The project will consist of replacing the concrete basketball court, goals, lighting and construction of the new airnasium. It is...
Rape Aggression Defense Course to be Held in Raceland in October
Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) course on October 18-20, 2022, at the LPSO Shooting Range classroom located at 3451 Highway 182 in Raceland. This self-defense course designed for women will take place over the course of three days....
BCCM announces interim executive director
The Bayou Country Children’s Museum announced that an interim director has been named. “The Board of Directors for the Bayou Country Children’s Museum is pleased to announce that Rebekah Richoux-Quinn will serve as Interim Executive Director for the Museum,” reads a statement from the museum’s board.
Teens arrested in Chalmette High School fight
The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office today announced the arrest of two 15-year-old boys following a fight at Chalmette High School.
TPSO Seeking Public for Assistance in Locating Houma Woman
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in locating a Houma woman that was last seen in Terrebonne Parish. Kelsey Cherie Pierre, 23, of Houma went missing from an unknown location in Terrebonne Parish. On September 16, 2022, shortly after 2:00 pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s...
James Chaisson
James W. Chaisson, 74, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on September 16, 2022. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022, at St. Louis Catholic Church from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at St. Louis Catholic Church, at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in the St. Francis De Sales Cemetery No. 1.
Good Earth Gumbo: A Blending of Cultures Part 1 is scheduled for September 22
The Finding Our Roots African American Museum (FORAAM) will take part in the Terrebonne Parish 200 Year Celebration on Life and Culture. Held at the Terrebonne Parish Library on September 22, this event will have an amazing exhibit and slideshow entitled “We Are Terrebonne”. The exhibit tells the story of those who once worked, lived, strived and raised their families in this wonderful place we call home as well as highlight cultural occurrences in our parish over the past 200 years. The presentation will celebrate those who stayed and those who went on to become world-renowned doctors, musicians, lawyers, preachers, teachers, and artists. We are very excited to announce that descendants of James Cage, Sally Hemmings, Thomas Jefferson and Frederick Douglass will be present to meet, greet and celebrate with us.
LDH partners with Lafourche Health Unit to offer vaccine clinic
In honor of National Preparedness Month, the Louisiana Department of Health is partnering with the Lafourche Parish Health Unit to host We Prepare Day, providing services and resources to parish residents. The event will be held at the Lafourche Parish Health Unit on Wednesday, September 21, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Get ya Muu Muus & Tailgating Essentials Ready for Oct. 1 Maw Maw Walker & Tailgate!
Get ready to watch some football, tailgate, eat some wings, and wear your muu muus! Saturday, October 1 is the well-awaited day where the Hache Grant Association will host the Maw Maw Walker and Tailgate experience!. Tailgating starts at 9:00 a.m. and runs all day featuring UL, Nicholls, and LSU...
Cherie Desforges Fertic
Cherie Desforges Fertic, 84, born, July 5, 1938, completed her life journey on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 10:55 am. During her lifetime, Cherie lived in several states, but in the mid 1980s, she chose to make Thibodaux, Louisiana her home. A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 24,...
