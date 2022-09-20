The Finding Our Roots African American Museum (FORAAM) will take part in the Terrebonne Parish 200 Year Celebration on Life and Culture. Held at the Terrebonne Parish Library on September 22, this event will have an amazing exhibit and slideshow entitled “We Are Terrebonne”. The exhibit tells the story of those who once worked, lived, strived and raised their families in this wonderful place we call home as well as highlight cultural occurrences in our parish over the past 200 years. The presentation will celebrate those who stayed and those who went on to become world-renowned doctors, musicians, lawyers, preachers, teachers, and artists. We are very excited to announce that descendants of James Cage, Sally Hemmings, Thomas Jefferson and Frederick Douglass will be present to meet, greet and celebrate with us.

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO