Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers
In Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers travel to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are coming off tremendous wins in Week 2, and it will be interesting to see who gets another win this week. Here we will discuss our Packers Week 3 predictions for their game against the Buccaneers.
MIAMI, Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Christian Kirk and Tyler Lockett are among my must-start wide receivers for Week 3 of the 2022 fantasy football season. Each of my must-start pass catchers ranks inside the top 42 of my rankings, which means they should be in lineups for leagues with at least 14 teams that can start up to three wide receivers.
Nathaniel Hackett has only been the head coach of the Denver Broncos for two games, and yet, he's already receiving a ton of backlash from NFL fans and analysts. Prior to accepting the Broncos job, Hackett was the offensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers. He held that title from 2019-2021.
On Wednesday, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus named the team's fifth captain for Week 3. Safety Eddie Jackson will serve as the honorary captain on Sunday against the Houston Texans. The Chicago Bears have four permanent captains this season: Justin Fields, Cody Whitehair, Roquan Smith, and Robert Quinn. Additionally,...
The Green Bay Packers are making a roster decision this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC North franchise is releasing a veteran wide receiver. That player is Travis Fulgham. The Packers are releasing veteran wide receiver Travis Fulgham from their practice squad this Tuesday afternoon. The 27-year-old is now a free agent and should soon find a new home.
Thursday Night Football in Cleveland (USAT) AFC North rivals squared off in Cleveland on Thursday as the Browns played host to the Pittsburgh Steelers. George Pickens made an incredible catch and Browns QB Jacoby Brissett made some sweet TD throws. In the end, Cleveland defended its home turf, 29-17.Pittsburgh Steelers-Cleveland Browns (AP Photo/David Richard)Pittsburgh Steelers-Cleveland Browns (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)Pittsburgh Steelers-Cleveland Browns (AP Photo/David Richard)Pittsburgh Steelers-Cleveland Browns (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)Pittsburgh Steelers-Cleveland Browns (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)Pittsburgh Steelers-Cleveland Browns (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)Pittsburgh Steelers-Cleveland Browns (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)Pittsburgh Steelers-Cleveland Browns Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY SportsPittsburgh Steelers-Cleveland...
The Green Bay Packers practiced Thursday without their top four wide receivers. Starters Allen Lazard (ankle), Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (illness), and Christian Watson (hamstring) all did not practice (DNP) ahead of their Week 3 game against Tampa Bay. All but Cobb practiced Wednesday but were listed as...
