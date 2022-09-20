Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez launches new sports betting option: Mojo, the athlete ‘stock market’

Aaron Judge will once again attempt to go yard as the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox in the first game of a crucial four-game series. Last night, the Yankees concluded their two-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates by putting up 14 runs in a blowout victory. Judge went two for four, but the New York slugger is still at 60 home runs as the Bronx Bombers begin their series with the Red Sox. Jameson Taillon (13-5, 4.04 ERA) takes the hill for New York tonight, while Boston counters with Michael Wacha (11-1, 2.61 ERA). Which team will take a 1-0 series lead? We’re about to find out.

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO