Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Vogue’s Forces of Fashion Lineup Announced, Featuring Kim Jones, Christopher John Rogers, Iman, Gigi Hadid, and More
Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference returns this year with an in-person event in New York, taking place on October 14. Given the tumultuous and often ground-breaking events that have taken place in the last few years, the conference will be focused on exploring the future of fashion, especially as it relates to topics of sustainability, diversity, social responsibility, and greater representation of all kinds of folks within the industry.
9 things to do in NYC this weekend (Sept 22 - 25)
The season has changed and the city has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.
HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH: Maria Herron celebrates neighbors and culture in the midst of gentrification
Mil Mundos is a bookstore Cuban-American Maria Herron founded in 2019. It has given the community access to books they normally don’t have the chance to pick up. It is a place where they can go to feel accepted and learn about their culture.
A Traditional Sikh Wedding With a Twist at the Bride’s Home in the Finger Lakes
Ravneet Dhillon and Armish Singh tried out for the same bhangra dance team when they were both undergraduates at Binghamton University. Armish was new to the group, and the two quickly became friends. “We were paired together as a jodi, or dance couple,” Ravneet remembers. “Little did we know, we would go from being dance partners to becoming life partners.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Museum of Ice Cream will transform into a Halloween wonderland next month
Halloween is a bit more than a month away, which means we're already brainstorming potential costume ideas and figuring out how to celebrate all around town. This year's to-do list certainly includes a stop at the Museum of Ice Cream at 558 Broadway by Prince Street in SoHo, which will actually transform into the Museum of I-Scream (ha!) starting September 30 through October 31.
ilovetheupperwestside.com
New 79th Street Showroom Features Affordable Luxury Fashion, Jewelry, and Art
Studio 79 is the Upper West Side’s newest shopping destination, located on the second floor of 224 West 79th Street between Broadway and Amsterdam (right above Irving Farm). Here, accessible luxury brand Affordable Chic and artisanal jewelry company Virve Jewelry will present stunning merchandise to the women of New York City.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams considers moving Madison Square Garden
New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he would be willing to move one of the city’s most iconic venues: Madison Square Garden. New York is trying to redevelop Penn Station, which, for years has sat below MSG, "the world’s most famous arena." But The New York Post reported Adams "opened the door" to conversations with MSG owner James Dolan about a potential move.
World Building: Ralph Fiennes Takes on Robert Moses in Straight Line Crazy
In January 2022, the actor Ralph Fiennes took a helicopter ride over New York, looking down like a god on the avenues, expressways, and bridges that shape the city’s daily life. He studied the view with care, not as a tourist might, but as preparation to play the man who created much of it all: Robert Moses, once the most powerful urban planner in the world.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Best Pizza in Brooklyn: 20 Places With Amazing Pie, Ranked
The best pizza in Brooklyn is a coveted crown, divisive amongst foodies, and a genuine rivalry between pizzerias. As big pizza fans, this is our Brooklyn top-20: Giuseppina’s occupies a retro space in Sunset Park that offers snug indoor seating and a scattering of seasonal tables on the terrace. The pizza menu is short and sweet, with topping choices. This is a cash-only restaurant so remember to stock your wallet before you arrive. It is a bit on the pricy side, with pizza’s starting at $26 – but they sure are tasty.
untappedcities.com
Discover What Chinatown was before it was Chinatown
The Chinatown neighborhood is among the oldest built areas in New York City. Besides its long and unbroken 150-year history as a residential area and popular haven for immigrants from China, the neighborhood has been a destination for New York City native voyeurs and tourists for over one hundred years.
theeverygirl.com
Real Women Share What They Wish They Had Known Before Moving to NYC
Maybe moving to New York City is just a dream. Or, perhaps, you’re already laying the groundwork to relocate to the Big Apple in the not-too-distant future. As someone who lived in NYC for two years after college, left, and then came back following a career shift six years later, I’ve found that the city is equal parts magical and exhausting. It all depends on the day! But as I write this from my Manhattan apartment with taxis whizzing by outside my window, I have to say that I personally can’t imagine a better place to live.
NJ movie theater to celebrate grand opening with a free movie night
Landmark Theatres is celebrating the opening of their first New Jersey location with a free movie night on Sept. 29. The theater, in the Closter Plaza, is having a soft launch on Sept. 27 & 28, showing “The Woman King”, “Moonage Daydream”, and “Don’t Worry Darling” with regular admission prices.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYC’s First-Ever Jimmy John’s Has Opened In Brooklyn
The popular chain opened its first-ever NYC location in Clinton Hall this past July. The fairly new store spans 1,000 square feet on Myrtle Ave., offering up fresh sandwiches everyday from 10am to 10pm. “There is tremendous demand for Jimmy John’s sandwiches and wraps across the country and we’ve now brought that experience to the Big Apple. This is the first of what we hope are many Jimmy John’s locations in NYC,” said James North, President of Jimmy John’s. Customers can choose from their extensive menu, including popular items like lettuce-wrapped Unwich® sandwiches, made-from-scratch Tuna Salad, and of course, their iconic fresh-baked French bread. The Clinton Hall location adds to the franchise’s 2,600 restaurants across 43 states, with more expected to open in the Northeast.
bkreader.com
No, Sugar Hill is Not Closing, Owners Of Bed-Stuy’s Iconic Club Say
“We’ve been here 43 years,” says the owner’s son. “And we’re looking forward to the next 43.”. No matter what you’ve heard, Bed-Stuy institution Sugar Hill Restaurant & Supper Club […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
travelawaits.com
The Unique Day Cruise From NYC That Offers Spectacular Fall Views Along The Hudson River
Get into the fall season with a trip up the Hudson River. Circle Line is celebrating the return of its annual Bear Mountain Cruise. Enjoy the sights of the autumn season during this Oktoberfest-themed experience with German food specials, Oktoberfest beers, live music, and unbeatable views of the fall foliage.
cohaitungchi.com
32 Best & Fun Things To Do In Brooklyn (New York)
Trips to New York City don’t have to just about being in Manhattan. You are reading: Things to do in brooklyn for couples | 32 Best & Fun Things To Do In Brooklyn (New York) While that famous borough is definitely great for sightseeing and exploring wonderful neighborhoods, you’re missing out on some great opportunities if you’re not also checking out Brooklyn.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The best places to see the fall foliage in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With summer ending and fall officially beginning Thursday, New Yorkers and tourists will be looking for the best spots to see the fall foliage in New York City. Many of the parks, zoos, and outdoor spaces around the five boroughs are just getting ready to peak for the season, according to […]
therealdeal.com
Take my apartment, please! Luxury rental concessions are back
New York’s airtight rental market is starting to show some cracks: Luxury concessions are back. From Williamsburg to Long Island City to Midtown, brokers and listing sites reveal landlords are again offering a free month, leasing incentives and lower base rent on units that sit. “It’s only been recently...
New York YIMBY
1661 Madison Avenue Nears Completion in East Harlem, Manhattan
Construction is nearing completion on 1661 Madison Avenue, a eight-story residential building in East Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by ARC Architecture Design Studios and developed by A&R Properties Group, the structure will yield 14 rental units. Construction Experts LLC is the general contractor for the property, which is located between East 111th Street to the north and Tito Puente Way to the south.
Vogue Magazine
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0