Portage health district offers COVID, flu shots throughout Portage County

The Portage County Health District is hosting community immunization clinics for COVID-19 and flu shots throughout the county now through the end of October.

The COVID-19 vaccine and a flu vaccine can be given at the same time. Getting both vaccines is important for prevention of severe illness, health officials say.

The Portage County Health District will be providing the Pfizer and Moderna primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine (first and second dose); as well as the Pfizer and Moderna bivalent booster, which includes protection against the omicron variant. The bivalent booster can be given two months after the last dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The quadrivalent flu vaccine for children and adults is available, as well as the quadrivalent high dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone who is six months or older be vaccinated against COVID-19 and flu, especially pregnant people and those with chronic medical conditions; including asthma, diabetes and immunocompromised.

Community clinics are being offered at the Portage County Health District, 999 East Main St., Ravenna, by appointment from 8 a.m. to noon on these days: Wednesday, Sept. 27, Oct. 4, Oct. 5, Oct. 11, Oct. 12, Oct. 18, Oct. 19, Oct. 25 and Oct. 26.

Vaccine also are available 3-6 p.m. today at the health district without an appointment.

Additional community clinics will take place at the following times and locations:

2-6 p.m. Sept. 27 and 2-4 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Windham Renaissance Center, 9005 Wilverne Drive.

3-6 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Aurora Fire Department, 65 W. Pioneer Trail.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Suffield Fire Department, 1256 Waterloo Road.

3-6 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Deerfield Town Hall, 1450 state Route 14.

These are walk-in community clinics with no appointment needed.

All COVID-19 vaccines are provided at no-cost. No cash, check or insurance information will be collected for COVID-19 vaccines.

For flu vaccines, the following insurance plans are accepted and will be billed: Medicaid, Buckeye, Care Source, United Health, Molina, Medicare Part B (if primary coverage), Paramount, Medical Mutual, Aetna, Cigna, SummaCare and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. There are no out-of-pocket costs with these plans.

For other insurance plans, such as Apex and Humana, cash or check will be accepted and a receipt of payment will be provided to be submitted to the insurance company for possible reimbursement. Cost is $40 for children and adults. The high dose flu vaccine(recommended for 65 years and older) is $75.

If uninsured or underinsured, flu shots will be $10.

Pneumonia shots also will be available for individuals 65 and older and high-risk individuals. Same insurances as above are accepted with no out-of-pocket cost. For others, costs range between $130 and $320, depending on the type and dose.