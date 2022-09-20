ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Ma Der in OKC makes New York Times top 50 list after also making Bon Appetit top 50

By Dave Cathey, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iioFv_0i2rL1DW00

Another week, another national citation for chef Jeff Chanchaleune's Ma Der Lao Kitchen.

On Monday, The New York Times released its list of the Top 50 new restaurants for 2022 in America and it, like the Bon Appetit Top 50 from last week, included Ma Der.

"We're so honored to make such a prestigious list," Chanchaleune said. "These accolades for Ma Der mean so much. It's personal for my family and me, but none of this could've happened if we didn't have a staff who rallied around the idea of Ma Der to help get it out to the public and educate them about Lao cuisine."

Located in the Plaza District, Ma Der opened last fall featuring the cuisine of Laos. Chanchaleune's family fled Laos to come to the United States before he was born in Oklahoma City. The 37-year-old chef grew up here, working in kitchens like Sushi Neko before chasing a career in digital design at one point. Thankfully for the 405 diningscape, he returned to the kitchen and has been elevating local fare ever since.

Ma Der now has made two prestigious lists in two weeks, but national attention isn't new for chef Chanchaleune, who earned a Best Chef Southwest nomination from the James Beard Foundation back in 2019 for his work at Goro Ramen and Izakaya.

The 2020 Award Show was canceled by the pandemic, but Chanchaleune has got to hope Ma Der landing on two lists that prestigious will garner another.

"Maybe!" he texted in response to whether he thought it was possible.

Ma Der is open for lunch and dinner, Tuesday through Saturday.

Last year, Oklahoma received more James Beard nominations than ever before, including a nods for Oklahoma City chefs Andrew Black and Zach Hutton of Scratch Paseo.

Comments / 1

Related
KFOR

An Oklahoma restaurant made New York Times’ best in US list for 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Oklahoma City’s Ma Der Lao Kitchen is among the 50 best restaurants in the country according to the New York Times. The Restaurant List is an annual collection of NYT’s favorite restaurants in America. Each entry on the list of restaurants they “love most in 2022,” breaks down why the location stands out.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

One Of America’s Top-50 Restaurants Is In OKC

When it comes to good eats, Oklahoma is full of them. They mainly cater to home-cooking country dishes, usually deep-fried with a side of gravy, but other tastes stand out in a crowd. One Oklahoma City restaurant was named in the Top-50 Restaurants in America. Off in the wilds of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
visitokc.com

OKC BLACK EATS ANNOUNCES FOODIE FEST OF OKC

Oklahoma City, OK: Foodie Fest of OKC, formerly known as The Black Foodie Summit, was rebranded in 2020 to showcase culinary cuisines from around the globe represented in Oklahoma City. In partnership with Scissortail Park, Foodie Fest is choosing to be intentionally inclusive while driving direct spending to locally owned businesses.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Restaurants
Local
Oklahoma Restaurants
Oklahoma City, OK
Lifestyle
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Food & Drinks
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Oklahoma City, OK
Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Beard
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair

Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
EDMOND, OK
The Daily South

12-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Black College Student In Oklahoma History

A 12-year-old boy from Oklahoma City recently became the youngest black college student in Oklahoma history. Elijah Muhammad Jr. started his freshman year at Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) last month. He's currently enrolled in three classes as part of his major, cyber security. Elijah Jr. told KFOR that he...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Laos#Food Drink#The New York Times#Best Chef Southwest
KFOR

Tracking a strong cold front right in time for the official start of Fall!

The front should reach northern Oklahoma this evening and OKC after Midnight with gusty north winds and much cooler temps for Thursday. The bad news is that there is little if any significant rainfall with this front. The good news is a nice break from the high heat Thursday into Friday. The heat comes back Saturday briefly and then another cold front arrives Sunday with cooler temps most of next week! Fall officially arrives at 8:03 Thursday Evening. Happy Fall everyone!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KOCO

String of dispensaries in Oklahoma City targeted by masked clown

OKLAHOMA CITY — A string of dispensaries in Oklahoma City was targeted by a masked clown. Oklahoma City police now have three people in custody in connection with the robberies. Police said the suspect was wearing a generic scary clown mask. The robber spent Wednesday terrorizing local dispensaries. "With...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Officials respond to several fires in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials responded to several fires in Oklahoma City. On Tuesday, officials responded to a fire on South Walker Avenue in Oklahoma City. Crews also responded to a fire on South Shields Boulevard, as well as another fire at Pinefield Drive. Officials told KOCO 5 that no...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy