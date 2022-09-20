ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashwaubenon, WI

A cappella group Pentatonix will pay a holiday visit to Resch Center for 'A Christmas Spectacular' with Girl Named Tom

By Kendra Meinert, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 2 days ago
ASHWAUBENON - Count on a harmonious holiday when "Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular" comes to the Resch Center at 7 p.m. Nov. 29.

Fans of the Grammy Award-winning a cappella quintet will get to hear music off Pentatonix's sixth holiday album, "Holidays Around the World," which will be released on Oct. 28.

Sibling trio Girl Named Tom will open. The Season 21 winners of "The Voice" just played a sold-out concert in August at the Meyer Theatre in Green Bay.

Tickets are priced at $25, $39.50, $59.50, $79.50, $99.50 and $139.50. The general on-sale for the public is at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketstaronline.com, 800-895-0071 and the Ticket Star box office at the Resch Center.

The Resch Center is one of 22 arenas and the only Wisconsin venue to get a stop on "Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular." The tour kicks off Nov. 17 in Oakland, California, and runs through Dec. 22.

Pentatonix last played the Resch Center in June 2019 with a crowd of nearly 7,000 in attendance for the performance as part of its world tour.

The group will premiere its fifth Disney special, "Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays," on Disney+ later this fall.

Contact Kendra Meinert at 920-431-8347 or kmeinert@greenbay.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KendraMeinert.

