ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Today

By Rich Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Shares of hydrogen fuel-cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) sold off in early Tuesday trading, falling 3.4% through 10:05 a.m. ET on news that a tiny rival may have a big advantage over the company.

As Reuters reported this morning, Canadian penny-stock company Loop Energy -- which, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence , has been in business nearly as long as Plug Power -- now has a fuel-cell technology that delivers "better fuel economy than a diesel engine" at prices better than what Plug Power can beat.

So what

Here's how the math works: According to Reuters, Loop Energy has a new fuel-cell system that can drive a tractor-trailer truck 109 miles on $100 worth of hydrogen gas, produced by renewable power (known in the industry as " green hydrogen "), as long as that green hydrogen is priced at about $10 per kilogram. At current prices for diesel, a diesel-powered truck can drive a similar 111 miles.

That's great news for Loop, but what does it mean for Plug?

In a recent statement, Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh told CNBC that his company's products will be "competitive with diesel fuel" only when the price of green hydrogen falls to "$6 or $7" a kilo.

Now what

The logical result: Loop Energy's fuel cells appear to be roughly 50% more efficient than Plug Power's fuel cells (at least when Loop tells it). So how worried should Plug Power investors be about this?

If all Plug did was produce fuel-cell systems, and Loop did that job better than Plug does -- and if it was beyond debate that Loop does do it better than Plug -- then I'd say investors would be right to worry today. But in recent years, Plug has placed even bigger bets on producing green hydrogen to supply both its own and other companies' fuel cells than on the production of fuel cells, period.

Viewed from that perspective, it may not even matter if Loop's fuel cells are better than Plug's, as long as they run on green hydrogen that Plug produces. Viewed from that perspective, I don't believe the Reuters report on Loop changes the investment thesis on Plug at all.

10 stocks we like better than Plug Power
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Plug Power wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Hydrogen Fuel#Stock#Fuel Economy#Hydrogen Production#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Reuters#Canadian#Cnbc#Loop Energy#Plug Power
electrek.co

These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound

UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Battery breakthrough could supercharge renewable energy transition

Researchers have invented a new type of battery that is six times cheaper than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which they say could massively speed up the transition to renewable energy sources.Lithium-ion batteries are currently used in everything from smartphones to electric cars, however the cost of producing them makes them unsuitable for large-scale backup systems for wind and solar power installations.With a growing need for such systems to store and provide power when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, an international team of researchers set about creating a low-cost battery made from inexpensive and abundant...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
globalspec.com

China to own 45% of installed battery capacity globally by 2030

Demand to reduce global net emissions, the rise in popularity of new energy vehicles (NEVs) and the overall automotive transition to electrification is pushing a surge in power battery demand, according to new research from TrendForce. By 2024, the installed capacity of the global power battery market is expected to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

New Jackery 1000 Pro Does Something Few Other Solar Generators Can

Solar generators seem to be entering a golden era, and the Jackery 1000 Pro is a good example of why: Serious power, comfortable portability and a potent set of available solar panels that can charge the unit from the sun as rapidly as from a wall outlet. The system is much more expensive than the iconic Honda EU2200i gas-powered generator but may be worth it if you value real self-sufficiency and nearly silent power that's easy to trot out for convenience as well as survival.
ELECTRONICS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
222K+
Followers
107K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy