‘Monarch’ Cast Guide: Who’s Who On The New Fox Drama About The First Family of Country Music?

By Liz Kocan
 2 days ago
Fox’s new series Monarch, like Nashville before it, is an inter-generational family soap opera set amid the backdrop of country music. With plenty of original music and cameos from some of country’s biggest stars, Monarch promises big performances from its talented cast on top of juicy storylines.

Dottie Roman, played by Susan Sarandon, is the matriarch of the first family of country music on the series, and within the first few minutes of the show, we learn that not only is Dottie terminally ill, but she’s harboring some big secrets from her younger years. Trace Adkins plays Albie Roman, Dottie’s doting husband and a country legend who’s not afraid to put a boot in the ass of anyone who gets in his way. With their mother’s health – and the family’s relevance – in jeopardy, their children, played by Anna Friel, Beth Ditto, and Joshua Sasse, try to keep the family music dynasty afloat, all while dealing with personal drama of their own.

Take a look at who stars in Fox’s Monarch now.

