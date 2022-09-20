ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterton, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
city-countyobserver.com

USI Men’s Swim & Dive Voted Eighth In Preseason Poll

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Swimming & Diving is predicted to finish eighth in The Summit League this season. The Summit released the preseason predicted order of finish Wednesday morning along with the 2022-23 Preseason Swimmers and Divers to Watch, where freshman multi Garrett Crist (Bargersville, Indiana) and diver/breaststroke Lane Pollock (Boonville, Indiana) landed themselves on the list. The Screaming Eagles will compete in the program’s inaugural season after joining The Summit League in early 2022.
EVANSVILLE, IN
extrainningsoftball.com

Valparaiso Names Meaggan Pettipiece as Head Coach

Valparaiso has hired Meaggan Pettipiece as their new head coach. Pettipiece fills the vacancy created in late July when Amada Eberhart departed to take a position on staff at Notre Dame. The Beacons have been without a coach or coaching staff since that time. Most recently, Pettipiece spent three years...
VALPARAISO, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana city to honor hometown player on WNBA champion team

PRINCETON, Ind. (WISH) — Princeton in Gibson County in southwest Indiana will hold a parade Saturday to honor its hometown WNBA hero Jackie Young. Young, the 2016 Indiana Miss Basketball and a star at the University of Notre Dame, played high school basketball in Princeton. Young is a member...
PRINCETON, IN
laportecounty.life

Kelly Kubit remembered as bold and resourceful

It is with a great deal of sadness that I report the death of former Slicer and Slicer assistant coach, Kelly Kubit. He passed away last week in Las Vegas where he had lived for the last decade. He was part of a group of La Porte junior high kids that I had at the Valparaiso University Basketball Camp three years in a row in the late 70s. That group included Tom Dermody, the Stesiak brothers, John Boyd, Bret Benefiel, Matt Heinen, Don Estep, and probably a couple guys I can’t remember.
VALPARAISO, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valparaiso, IN
City
Evansville, IN
Chesterton, IN
Sports
Evansville, IN
Sports
City
Chesterton, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
99.5 WKDQ

Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022

A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crescent Plastics closing after 73 years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville company is closing after more than 70 years in business. Scott Schroeder with Crescent Plastics says the closure will impact 60 employees. He says they plan to stop production by December 2 and cease operations by the end of the year. Schroeder says they...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Kiel
nwi.life

#1StudentNWI: Homecoming at Hobart High School

The school year has just begun; however, Hobart High School is busier than ever with all the sports that are going on. Many fall sports are in play including volleyball, football, boys and girls soccer, tennis, and cross country. The sports records currently are volleyball record is 10-5, football record...
HOBART, IN
panoramanow.com

Crown Point Oktoberfest Announces Food Vendors & Music

Oktoberfest returns to Bulldog Park from 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. This free, family friendly event features something for everyone, including live music, local food. vendors, a beer garden, face painting, hayrides, a bean bag tournament and more!. This is the 14th year the City of Crown Point has hosted...
CROWN POINT, IN
panoramanow.com

Westville Pumpkin Festival’s 2022 Schedule

The Westville Pumpkin Festival will be held on October 1st, 2022. There will be Arts and Craft Booths, Food, Games and Live Music, and lots of pumpkins – pumpkin pie, pumpkin cake, and more!. It’ll feature 5k run/walk, Kids fun run, Dunk Tank, Kid’s Games, live Entertainment, Garden Tractor...
WESTVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Ivy Tech to Hold 17th CRUISE-IN Event Saturday, Sept. 24

EVANSVILLE, IN — Ivy Tech Community College’s 17th CRUISE-IN car show, presented by Larry’s Automotive, is planned for Saturday, Sept. 24, from 2-7 p.m. at Ivy Tech’s main campus in Evansville, 3501 N. First Avenue. The event will take place on the east parking lot behind...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
103.3 WKFR

Million Dollar Indiana Home Has Some Interesting Interior Designs…

The great news about interior design choices, especially ones that are superficial, is that they can be changed pretty easily. Of course, you might enjoy the many murals scattered throughout this Indiana home currently listed on Zillow for $1,199,999. The home, at 1731 Beachview Ct in Crown Point, also has:
CROWN POINT, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Goal is Michigan City Being First Stop from Chicago

(Michigan City, IN) - A developer wants Michigan City to be the destination for Illinois residents now driving past the community while on their way to New Buffalo and other parts of southwest Michigan. Tom Dakich of YAB Development Partners told "Inside Indiana Business" he believes plans for a 12-story...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
nomadlawyer.org

Crown Point: 7 Best Places To Visit In Crown Point, Indiana

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Crown Point Indiana. Crown Point is a city in Lake County, Indiana and the county seat. It has a population of approximately 33,899 as of the 2020 census. The city was incorporated in 1868, and the first settler was Solon Robinson. The local economy...
CROWN POINT, IN
nwi.life

Oktoberfest Returns to Bulldog Park Oct. 1

Oktoberfest returns to Bulldog Park from 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. This free, family friendly event features something for everyone, including live music, local food vendors, a beer garden, face painting, hayrides, a bean bag tournament and more!. This is the 14th year the City of Crown Point has hosted...
CROWN POINT, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
nwi.life

#1StudentNWI: Lowell High School is full of coffee beans

Lowell High School (LHS) welcomed guest speaker Damon West earlier this month, on September 7. With him, he brought the powerful message of the coffee bean to the whole school and community. West was someone who seemingly had it all growing up. He was en route to having a professional...
LOWELL, IN
WTVW

Former Air Force One makes a visit to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One of the biggest attractions at the Evansville Regional Airport for two days actually comes in the smallest size which is a twin engine plane, that is known as the smallest Air Force One plane on record. The “Ike Bird” plane was constructed for President...
EVANSVILLE, IN
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern

The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy